Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: House Intelligence Committee holds hearing on worldwide threats in Washington
FILE PHOTO: CIA Director William Burns gestures as he speaks during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 15, 2021. Al Drago/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo Photo: Reuters/POOL
world

CIA chief makes rare visit to Libya

0 Comments
TRIPOLI

U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) chief William Burns made a rare trip to Libya on Thursday, meeting Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah in Tripoli, the Libyan government said.

Dbeibah's Government of National Unity announced the visit on its Facebook page, posting a picture of Burns and Dbeibah together. Two sources close to eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar, who is based in Benghazi, said Burns had also met with him.

The CIA, which does not regularly announce such visits, declined to comment.

Libya has had little peace since a NATO-backed uprising in 2011, and the country split in 2014 between warring eastern and western factions, culminating in Haftar launching a doomed assault on Tripoli in 2019.

Dbeibah's government was installed through a U.N.-backed process in 2021 as part of a peace plan, but his administration is no longer recognized by the main political factions in the east and many Libyans fear a new bout of warfare.

The United States has previously said it is worried about the role played by Russia in Libya's conflict, and fears continued instability in the OPEC member could impact global energy supply and give space to Islamist militant groups.

Moscow backed Haftar's forces during the war in 2019-2020, with the Russian private military contractor Wagner deploying up to 1,200 troops in Libya, according to a 2020 report by U.N. experts.

Washington is also seeking more Libyan suspects in the 1988 bombing of a Pan-Am airliner over Lockerbie in Scotland after last month's transfer from Libya to the United States of a former Libyan intelligence officer accused of making the bomb that took down the plane.

The detention of Abu Agila Mohammad Masud Kheir Al-Marimi and his transfer to the United States prompted anger inside Libya, which has no extradition treaty with Washington, and led to recriminations from Dbeibah's political foes.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 9-15

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Best Museums in Japan for Fashion Lovers

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo/Yokohama: The Keihin-Tohoku Line

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Fashioning the Urban Life

Savvy Tokyo

Recipe: Amazake Purin For The Japanese New Year

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo Hospitals and Clinics Welcoming Birth Partners

Savvy Tokyo

A Guide to Fruit Picking in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Frosty Petals: Introducing Five Japanese Winter Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

How to Save Money While Traveling Around Japan

GaijinPot Blog

The Savvy Tokyo Guide to Marriage in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

5 More Things in Japan Gone for Good

GaijinPot Blog