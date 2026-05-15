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U.S. government plane spotted at Havana's International Airport
People stand at the gate of a U.S. government plane on the tarmac before departure at Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, Cuba, May 14, 2026. REUTERS/Norlys Perez Image: Reuters/Norlys Perez
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CIA director meets with top officials in Havana, Cuban government says

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By Dave Sherwood
HAVANA

A U.S. delegation led by CIA director John Ratcliffe met with ‌his counterpart at Cuba's Interior Ministry in Havana on Thursday, the Cuban government said in a statement, as tensions worsen over ‌a U.S. fuel blockade that has ⁠starved the island of fuel and power ⁠generation.

U.S. President ⁠Donald Trump has heaped pressure on Cuba since ‌returning to office, and several days ago said the two ⁠longtime adversaries ⁠were "going to talk."

Cuba's representatives in the meeting emphasized that Cuba does not pose a threat to U.S. national security, the Cuban government said.

"Both sides also ⁠underscored their interest in developing bilateral cooperation ⁠between law enforcement agencies in the ‌interest of the security of both countries, as well as regional and international security," the statement said.

It did not name the Cuban officials who met ‌with the U.S. delegation.

The statement was issued after a U.S. government plane was seen departing Havana's international airport on Thursday afternoon, according to a Reuters witness.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump has threatened that Cuba "is next" after ​U.S. forces captured Nicolas Maduro, the president of longtime Cuban ally Venezuela, in January.

Officials from ‌both countries acknowledged earlier this year they were in talks, but negotiations appeared to founder amid the ongoing U.S. fuel blockade.

Widespread protests ‌broke out across Havana on Wednesday evening as ⁠rolling blackouts in parts ⁠of the city spanned 24 ​hours or more, threatening to spoil frozen ⁠food reserves and ‌making sleep all but impossible for ​many residents.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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