Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Montenegro Protest
A Montenegro riot police officer guards the parliament building during clashes in Podgorica, Montenegro, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Clashes erupted on Monday during an opposition protest in Montenegro reflecting a deep political crisis between the pro-Western and pro-Serb and pro-Russian camps in the small Balkan country that is a member of NATO. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic)
world

Clashes at Montenegro protests amid political tension

0 Comments
By PREDRAG MILIC
PODGORICA, Montenegro

Clashes erupted on Monday during an opposition protest in Montenegro reflecting a deep political crisis between the pro-Western and pro-Serb and pro-Russian camps in the small Balkan country that is a member of NATO.

Montenegrin police used pepper spray against hundreds of protesters who threw rocks, bottles and other objects during a demonstration outside the parliament, said a police statement. No one was seriously injured, police said.

The protest was held as lawmakers inside the parliament building voted to strip the country's pro-Western president of a decisive role in appointing the prime minister. The law was pushed forward by the pro-Serb and pro-Russian majority in the parliament, angering the pro-Western opposition.

The disputed law was passed on Monday by 41 lawmakers in the 80-member parliament.

The U.S. embassy in Podgorica called for calm.

“The United States urges an immediate return to a calm and constructive discourse,” the embassy said on Twitter. “We call on all Montenegrin leaders and citizens to keep talking and find peaceful solutions to political problems.”

Montenegro, a key Western ally in the Balkans, has been paralyzed by a months-long government crisis that has stalled the country's European Union membership integration process. Montenegro's government fell in a no confidence vote in August and a political stalemate has persisted since then.

Montenegro's political crisis has sparked concerns of instability as the war rages in Ukraine. Since it became independent in 2006 from much larger Serbia - Russia's key ally in Europe - Montenegro has remained deeply divided among pro-Western and pro-Serb and pro-Russia groups.

The latest tensions soared after pro-Western President Milo Djukanovic rejected a nomination from the prime minister from the pro-Serb coalition, citing procedural errors and saying early election should be held instead. Djukanovic's opponents then responded by changing the laws that give him a key role in appointing the PM.

Djukanovic's Democratic Party of Socialists on Monday described passing of the law in parliament a “constitutional coup" and pledged to continue with the protests. The party said the crisis in Montenegro has been orchestrated from Serbia's capital Belgrade.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

How to Rent a Car in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

10 Must-Visit Restaurants Serving Vegan in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Finding Pieces of India in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 5 – 11

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

What it’s Like to Stay Overnight at Tokyo DisneySea

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Foods to Try This Winter

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo’s Best Vegan Christmas Cakes 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

The Art of Kokedama

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Illumination Events in Japan for Christmas 2022

GaijinPot Blog