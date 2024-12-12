 Japan Today
world

Clashes erupt between Somalia's federal troops and regional forces over a disputed local election

By OMAR FARUK
MOGADISHU, Somalia

Clashes erupted on Wednesday morning in a southern town in Somalia between the country's federal government forces and regional troops of the state of Jubbaland amid escalating tensions over a disputed regional election there.

The hourslong fighting in the town of Raskamboni calmed by midday, officials from both sides said, the latest violence in the restive Horn of Africa long plagued by deadly attacks by Islamic extremists. Both sides accused each other of instigating the clashes.

Details of the fighting and the number of casualties remained unclear because of a telecommunications blackout imposed in the area.

The clashes underscore a deepening rift between the federal government and Jubbaland’s administration, raising fears of further instability in the strategically significant region near the Kenyan border.

Somalia’s federal forces are in the process of taking over the fight against al-Qaida-linked militant group al-Shabab from an African Union peacekeeping mission that has been in place since 2007 and whose term ends at the end of the month.

The federal government accused Jubbaland regional forces, led by Ahmed Madobe, of attacking positions on Wednesday previously held by federal troops. The positions are critical, the government said, in the fight against al-Shabab.

“These troops were preparing for operations against al-Shabaab militants,” the statement said.

Madobe was reelected for a third term in Jubbaland’s presidential election held on Nov. 25. His third term is said to be in violation of term limits set by the federal government. The opposition in Jubbaland has disputed the election results and formed a parallel government.

A new African Union mission is expected to launch in January with troops from AU contributing countries, excluding Ethiopia, with which Somalia is involved in a dispute over its breakaway region of Somaliland.

Meanwhile, Jubbaland officials accused federal forces of initiating the fighting Wednesday by targeting Jubbaland positions, alleging the federal troop deployment was part of a broader effort to undermine the regional government’s authority.

“It is unfortunate to see armies and vehicles meant to defend the country being used against its own people,” Jubbaland state deputy security minister, Adan Ahmed Haji, told a news conference in the port city of Kismayo.

Somalia's defense ministry alleged that Madobe had coordinated his actions with al-Shabab militants, allowing Jubbaland forces to operate in areas controlled by the group.

