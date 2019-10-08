Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Climate change protestors from the Extinction Rebellion movement gather to demonstrate at Town Hall in Sydney on Tuesday. Photo: AP
world

Climate activists block roads, protest in Australian cities

1 Comment
By TRISTAN LAVALETTE
SYDNEY

Activists blocked major roads and demonstrated in Australian cities Tuesday in a second day of global protests by the Extinction Rebellion movement demanding more urgent actions to counter climate change.

In Brisbane, protesters chained themselves to intersections in the city center and three people locked themselves onto barrels filled with concrete. A protester hanging from a harness beneath Brisbane's Story Bridge and brandishing "climate emergency" flags was taken into police custody.

At least 10 people were arrested in the city, and three others were arrested in Sydney after lying in a downtown street intersection.

More than 100 protesters dressed as bees at Sydney's Hyde Park to highlight their claim that insects are under threat due to the human impact on the environment.

Some activists camped at Melbourne's Carlton Gardens overnight before marching to a street corner locked down by more than 100 protesters in inclement weather.

"I don't know that shutting the city down necessarily wins you many friends," Victoria premier Daniel Andrews said.

In Perth, protesters converged outside the offices of The West Australian, the city's daily newspaper. The front page of Tuesday's paper was left intentionally blank for protesters to use as a placard.

The activists are running a "Spring Rebellion" series of demonstrations to pressure the Australian government into declaring a climate emergency.

Founded in Britain last year, Extinction Rebellion has chapters in some 50 countries and wants to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2025.

On Monday, activists with the movement stopped traffic in European cities and smeared themselves and emblems of Wall Street in fake blood and lay in New York streets.

In Berlin, 300 people blocked Potsdamer Platz, placing couches, tables, chairs and flowerpots on the road. They earlier set up a tent camp outside German Chancellor Angela Merkel's office out of dissatisfaction with her government's climate policy.

Merkel's chief of staff, Helge Braun, criticized the group's tactics.

"We all share an interest in climate protection, and the Paris climate targets are our standard in this," he told ZDF television. "If you demonstrate against or for that, that is OK. But if you announce dangerous interventions in road traffic or things like this, of course that is just not on."

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets now for NBA JAPAN GAMES 2019

October 8 and 10 at Saitama Super Arena

Buy Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

We have this one big blue marble planet and we must fight to keep it inhabitable!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Anime & Manga

Anata no Warehouse

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

Nishimachi International School Food Fair 2019

Savvy Tokyo

Study Anime, Video Games and Digital Media at a Japanese University: Digital Hollywood University Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Senko-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 12-14

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Autumn-Flavored Japanese Donuts That You’ll Fall In Love With

Savvy Tokyo