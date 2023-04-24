Newsletter Signup Register / Login
'Plastic is hidden in cigarette butts and many people don't know it,' climate campaigner Andreas Noe said Photo: AFP
world

Climate activists heap up 650,000 cigarette butts in Portugal

1 Comment
LISBON

Climate activists gathered 650,000 cigarette butts and piled them up in the heart of Portugal's capital Lisbon on Sunday to raise awareness about the often-overlooked form of pollution.

They collected enough stubs to fill 40 plastic buckets, then heaped them into a mound for the German climate campaigner behind the stunt to climb on.

Andreas Noe wore a breathing apparatus to protect him from the toxins in the non-biodegradable butts.

"We asked everyone in Portugal to take part in this community project to raise awareness about plastic pollution, because plastic is hidden in cigarette butts and many people don't know it," the 34-year-old said.

He said the simple cigarette butt was a "beautiful example of how someone can start to take action" against littering, ocean pollution and ultimately the climate crisis.

Two years ago, the activist and surfing enthusiast collected about a million cigarette butts in two months.

"We want to put an end to this problem by encouraging people to throw their butts in the bin or pocket ashtrays -- anywhere but on the ground," said David Figueira, who took part in the project.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Please do the same thing with masks.

The mountain will be 10 times higher.

Those things are a scourge on the earth.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Unnan (Shimane)

GaijinPot Travel

Build, Drive, Manage or Teach: Jobs in Japan for April

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

events

 This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 17 – 23

Savvy Tokyo

A Guide to Products, Salons and Afro-Hair Care in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

How to Use Pasmo or Suica with an iPhone for Commuting in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tottori Hanakairo Flower Park

GaijinPot Travel

From New Student to Long-term Resident: What’s Life in Japan Like?

GaijinPot Blog

5 Flower Parks in Shimane and Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

Confessions & Confusions: Our Foster Girl Leaves the Nest

Savvy Tokyo

Dine Like a Local: 5 Tips for Eating Out in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Fuji’s Backdrop: 5 Parks to Enjoy Iconic Views in Yamanashi

GaijinPot Blog