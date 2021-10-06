Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The protesters were highlighted overconsumption in the fashion industry Photo: AFP
world

Climate demonstrators invade Louis Vuitton catwalk show

0 Comments
PARIS

Extinction Rebellion climate activists burst onto the catwalk at Louis Vuitton's Tuesday Paris Fashion Week show to blast the industry's impact on the environment.

"Overconsumption = extinction", a banner brandished by one demonstrator from the international civil disobedience movement against climate change read.

She climbed onto the catwalk set up in the Louvre art gallery even as models were showing off the latest styles, before being hustled away by security guards, an AFP photographer saw.

Extinction Rebellion, Friends of the Earth and Youth For Climate said in a statement that around 30 people were involved in planning the protest, with two arrested.

They called on the government to enforce "an immediate cut in production levels in the sector, given that 42 items of clothing were sold per person in France in 2019".

Louis Vuitton did not immediately comment on the incident when contacted by AFP.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Sweet Potato Spiced Dorayaki

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #151: Fast-food Chains and Moon Viewing

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Sep. 27-Oct. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

6 Crazy Beauty Services in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Things I Wish My English Teachers Had Taught Me

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #152: Cat Tricked Into Going to The Vet

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Am I Missing Out?’

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

8 Online Shops for Vegan Food in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Marunouchi Line

GaijinPot Blog