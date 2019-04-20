Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Police arrest a protestor couple who are glued together by their hands, at Oxford Circus in London, Friday, April 19, 2019. The group Extinction Rebellion is calling for a week of civil disobedience against what it says is the failure to tackle the causes of climate change. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
world

Climate protests close London bridge; 570 arrests in 4 days

1 Comment
LONDON

Climate protesters are once again trying to shut down parts of London to urge residents to do more to protect the Earth from rising temperatures.

Oscar-winning actress Emma Thompson joined a rally by the Extinction Rebellion protesters in central London on Friday. She told the demonstrators in Oxford Circus "it makes me so happy to be able to join you all and to add my voice to the young people here who have inspired a whole new movement."

The protesters managed to keep Waterloo Bridge over the River Thames in London closed to vehicles, although a demonstration at London's Heathrow Airport drew only a small number of people and did not affect the busy facility.

London police say more than 570 climate protesters have been arrested since the protests began four days ago.

1 Comment
And to think that only a year ago they were eating Tide Pods.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

