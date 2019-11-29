Climate protests kick off in smoke-covered Sydney

Protesters in smoke-covered Sydney kicked off a fresh round of global protests against climate change on Friday, with activists and schoolchildren picketing the headquarters of bushfire-ravaged Australia's ruling party.
Hundreds of people gathered at the conservative Liberal party's offices to heed the call to action from 16-year-old climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg.
The protests have taken on extra urgency in Australia -- the country's southeast has been devastated by hundreds of damaging bushfires in recent weeks.
The protestors -- brandishing placards that read "You're burning our future" and chanting "we will rise" -- turned out as Sydney was again enveloped in toxic smoke caused by the fires that has blanketed the city for much of the last month.
Six people have died and hundreds of homes have been destroyed in the crisis, which scientists say has been worsened by rising temperatures.
Drought and unseasonably hot, dry and windy conditions have fuelled the unprecedented blazes.
The target of the protesters' ire was Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has angrily denied any link between the fires and climate change while defending his support for fossil fuels.
"Our government's inaction on the climate crisis has supercharged bushfires," said school strike leader Shiann Broderick. "People are hurting. Communities like ours are being devastated. Summer hasn't even begun."
Australia, with a population of 25 million, has low carbon emissions compared with the planet's biggest polluters, but is one of the world's leading coal exporters.
"The suggestion that (in) any way shape or form that Australia, accountable for 1.3 percent of the world's emissions, that the individual actions of Australia are impacting directly on specific fire events, whether it's here or anywhere else in the world, that doesn't bear up to credible scientific evidence," Morrison claimed earlier this month.
Protests are expected later in the day in Melbourne, Brisbane and in cities across the world.
Last month, millions of people took to the streets in nearly every major global city for a series of "climate strikes".
The latest demonstrations come as 200 nations prepare to gather in Madrid next week for a 12-day U.N. climate conference.
The meeting will focus largely on finalising the "rulebook" for the 2015 Paris climate treaty, which becomes operational in 2021.
Scientists have warned that efforts to cap warming to 1.5 Celsius are failing, and that carbon emissions - which are on the rise -- would need to fall 7.6 percent a year to meet the target.
The U.N. has reported that greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere, the main driver of climate change, hit a record high last year.
The organization has also warned that global temperatures are on pace to rise almost four Celsius by the end of the century -- an increase that could make some places virtually unhabitable.© 2019 AFP
Disillusioned
Blah, blah, blah! These millennial wanna-be hippies have no flipping idea! The hottest summers on record and the longest droughts happened in the 1930's and the 1950's. These blazes are not really 'unprecedented' as they like to state. These large blazes have always been a part of Australian life. Besides the extreme weather conditions, the main reason these fires were so extreme is because these same millennial retards protested controlled burning of the forests and had it stopped.
They wanna protest climate change, but they all have their mobile phones, cars and a myriad of plastic goods, right down the shoes they wear. Yeah, they are hippies - hippycrits!
Zaphod
Wonderfully informed young deep thinkers, undoubtedly all with thorough scientific background having read and evaluated large volumes of research and reached the conclusion that politicians can and should regulate the planets climate like a thermostate. Lets lower the voting age to give them more power.
nandakandamanda
Don’t like Morrison, resent big business, want a fun free day off school?
No brainer.
Peter14
Finally smart people becoming mobilized to save the planet, even for those skeptics who don't give a damn and will not take it seriously until it's way to late to do anything to stop it.
When the best scientists on the planet all agree after studying records going back 150 years or more and studying the planets past climates from geological sources, that we are in dire peril due to man made effects on the climate, we either take immediate action or we kill the current civilization and most life on the planet. Since we are not taking appropriate actions then those born now will be born to a dying world and I feel sorry for them. We the current custodians have let everyone and everything down more than anything in this worlds past.
I hope we are being studied by aliens from other worlds so that our folly may help some other world in the future and that we may be recorded in some way and not forgotten in time as if we never existed at all.
Andrew Crisp
Goes to show us the Scientists making commentary don't know much, only ten years ago there was far worse fires that killed nearly 200, Climate Change wasn't mentioned then, in fact if you go back every 10-15 yrs there have been major bushfires recorded.
Zaphod
Yes, these fine people with their eloquent slogans are clearly very smart, and they have obviously intensively studied what the best scientists on the planet, such as Al Gore, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Don Lemon have concluded after studying records going back 150 years. I am glad we have such deep insight on this forum. I am glad we have such a critical readership here.
rainyday
This is actually a pretty accurate summary of the substance of the arguments being used to deny the effects of climate change at this point.
Jimizo
Well they do have the consensus of climate scientists behind them.
What deep thinkers do those, usually on the political right, have behind them?
commanteer
I am haunted by the look of sheer terror and despair on the faces of these people facing the final decade of humanity. The stress has caused them to grimace in a way that pulls their lips back to expose their teeth - almost as though they are smiling. Which obviously, given the gravity of the situation, they are not. Oh, cruel irony.
Jimizo
Our resident rightists, libertarians and conspiracy theorists are a bit more literate than that.
rainyday
I was quoting verbatim from the first one to post on this article.
Jimizo
Oops, sorry. Looks like I gave them more credit than they deserve.
commanteer
I don't think it's helpful or accurate to describe those who disagree with you like that.;)
Jimizo
Nothing particularly negative in the terms, and in my experience, pretty accurate.
Rightists - the US right in particular tend to be uniform thinkers on this point. It’s almost an article of faith. Trump himself called it a hoax created by the Chinese in one of his idiotic outbursts.
Libertarians and conspiracy theorists - not always the same but conspiracy theorists are very often libertarians. It makes sense. Libertarians regard the government and large organizations with suspicion.
As I said, nothing really negative. Just observations. As you know, libertarians are almost never poor and can be a bit nutty ;)
Serrano
The target of the protesters' ire was Prime Minister Scott Morrison
They should target Mother Nature, that's the main instigator of climate change.
"Our government's inaction on the climate crisis has supercharged bushfires"
That's just an unproven theory.
"The suggestion that (in) any way shape or form that Australia, accountable for 1.3 percent of the world's emissions, that the individual actions of Australia are impacting directly on specific fire events, whether it's here or anywhere else in the world, that doesn't bear up to credible scientific evidence," Morrison claimed earlier this month.
He's right.
Jimizo
According to which authority? Tucker Carlson?
serendipitous1
Australia may be responsible for 'only' 1.3% of global emissions BUT they only make up about 0.003% of the world's population so the amount of emissions is large per capita.
Serrano
According to which authority? Tucker Carlson?
No, common sense. But Tucker is almost always right. Let us know if you find something he's wrong about, OK?
Australia may be responsible for 'only' 1.3% of global emissions BUT they only make up about 0.003% of the world's population so the amount of emissions is large per capita.
So? Morrison's still right.
Jimizo
Common sense can’t be trusted on scientific matters. Science 101.
Again, on what or whose authority are you making your claims?
Serrano
Again, on what or whose authority are you making your claims?
Facts. It's a fact that the Earth's climate has been changing for millions of years without any input from humans.
There is no scientific evidence that worldwide human activity, let alone Australia's 1.3% of global CO2 emissions is causing the supercharging of the wildfires.
Toasted Heretic
Ok, boomer.
It's very telling that angry males of a certain age have to attack protesters because they aren't living in sack and cloth.
Is that word really allowed in this day and age?
Toasted Heretic
Apart from the scientific evidence
https://www.forbes.com/sites/lauratenenbaum/2019/09/12/16-years-of-satellite-data-show-carbon-emissions-from-increased-fire-activity/#27d190e52610
Frank McCloud
The "protesters" look as if theyre having a fun time - laughing and celebrating. Hard to think they really believe the end is nigh.
Peter14
The worlds best climate scientists disagree with you. They say mankind has added to the normal climate changes and tipped the delicate balance to a point where it will be disastrous to every living thing.
This has been done by many different human actions for example deforestation, burning fossil fuels, farming animals for consumption and crops for manufacturing including palm oils. The list goes on and on as to how we have added to what happens naturally and made it so much worse than it should be or would be if we were able to be a zero emission civilization.
Saying that all the recent natural disasters would have happened anyway and been just as devastating is not only contra to all scientific evidence it is harmful to attempts to correct the issues behind it. Not a smart thing to do. In fact it is plain dumb.
Serrano
Apart from the scientific evidence
From your forbes.com article:
While they burn, the fires release carbon that's been stored in the trees or in the soil. Then even more carbon gets released as the dead trees decompose and these dead trees no longer pull carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere.
So, it's the fires burning that are releasing the carbon, and killing the CO2 sucking trees, not humans burning fossil fuels.
You're gonna have to get another source to support your claim. This one's not cutting it.
Serrano
The worlds best climate scientists disagree with you. They say mankind has added to the normal climate changes and tipped the delicate balance to a point where it will be disastrous to every living thing.
For the sake of argument, let's say "the world's best climate scientists" are right. See if you can get the world's biggest emitter of CO2, China, to reduce their output. I'm sure they'll be receptive to the idea as I'm sure they want to be good stewards of the Earth.
Peter14
China is not perfect and it has a form of government that I would not want to be under. Apart from it's deplorable human rights breeches, it is building the most solar powered energy stations in the world and although it is making more coal power plants as well it is reducing the percentage of fossil fuel used for energy production each year. It has cleaned up the air in many big cities and recognized that reducing harmful manufacturing and power production is in its own benefit. America will be harder to convince to reduce its CO2 emissions, especially while Trump is in power.
Frank McCloud
Sleepy Joe says China is the good guy.
Jimizo
No wonder the US right was nicknamed the American Taliban. Their ideologies respect science to about the same degree. Trump thinks global warming was a hoax created by the Chinese and his VP thinks men rode around on dinosaurs like in the Flintstones.
Terrifying.
nandakandamanda
Those 'humans' burning the Amazon and Indonesian jungles will have to take some of the blame too.
Farmboy
If you stand on your head and view the Australian temperature chart, you will see that things are getting cooler there.
http://www.bom.gov.au/state-of-the-climate/australias-changing-climate.shtml
rainyday
Or perhaps we could put our thinking caps on and realize that burning trees (containing carbon) and burning fossil fuels (also containing carbon) are both activities that release carbon into the atmosphere?
Dr.Cajetan Coelho
Thus wrote Mahatma Gandhi: “The earth, the air, the land and the water are not am inheritance from our fore fathers but on loan from our children. So we have to handover to them at least as it was handed over to us.”