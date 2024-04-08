Climate-warming gases being smuggled into Europe, investigation says

Large amounts of climate-warming refrigerant gases from China and Turkey are being smuggled illegally into Europe, undermining a global pact to phase them out, a report by the London-based Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA) said on Monday.
The gases are hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), a range of chemicals used mostly for cooling in industry and retail, which do not damage the ozone layer like other banned refrigerants, but as greenhouse gases can be several thousand times more potent than carbon dioxide.
Despite commitments to reduce HFC use, law enforcement agencies across the European Union are struggling to keep track of illicit shipments entering via Turkey, Russia or Ukraine, with smugglers resorting to increasingly sophisticated tactics to evade detection, the EIA said following a two-year undercover investigation.
"It's still pretty easy to find illegal HFCs in the European market," said Fin Walravens, a senior EIA campaigner. "There are signs that traders are adapting their methods, that they are getting a bit of savvy trying to evade authorities."
"If you can sneak in the most polluting, nastiest gas, you're basically getting the biggest buck."
As part of the 2016 Kigali amendment to the Montreal Protocol, European and other industrial countries are committed to slash HFC use by 85% from 2012 to 2036. To make the phase-down happen, authorised HFC producers and consumers are assigned quotas that are reduced gradually.
But with demand still strong, the phase-downs have driven up prices, creating incentives for smugglers - many of whom are also licensed traders - to make more supply available, the report showed.
"It is so much easier if you're licensed to just exceed your quota: it is so hard to prove," said Walravens. "The phase-down is meant to make HFCs expensive and make people think alternatives are better and more cost effective, but if illegal trade comes in and is sold at half the price, the whole system crumbles."
A 2021 EIA investigation suggested illegal HFCs smuggled into Europe could amount to 20-30% of legally traded volumes, the equivalent of up to 30 million tons of CO2. The new report did not give a revised estimate, but Walravens said "very little has changed".
China is the world's biggest HFC producer, with 39 authorised manufacturers granted production permits equivalent to 185 million tons of CO2 this year. It issued new rules in December to punish firms that exceed their quotas.
Even when alternative products are available, enforcing chemical phase-outs has been a major challenge, with some governments "unable or unwilling to crack down", said Ian Rae of the University of Melbourne, who was a technical adviser to the Montreal Protocol.
"There always seems to be demand from customers who have been happy with the old product and reluctant to change to the new, which can be more expensive," he said.© Thomson Reuters 2024.
Anonymous
… arrests to follow.
PTownsend
The China/Russia new world order is looking like it'll be one with little regard for environmental concerns, nor concern for other nation's peoples and policies, especially if those policies don't directly benefit the Russian/Chinese ruling caste. I am aware China is a leader in 'green' technologies, while still burning huge amounts of fossil fuels.
https://earth.org/environmental-issues-in-china/
https://www.lehman.edu/faculty/rwhittaker/Day02-Research/Russia_%20Environmental%20Issues.pdf
Jonathan Prin
Europe is not innovating enough and creating better technologies at a price which would change the trend towards no HFC equipment. EU citizens are punished by politicians with taxes instead of benefiting such new technology.
That's why ! China and Russia are just taking advantage of that rigged market with no effort.
fallaffel
Isn't stopping illegal imports of HFCs part of the process of promoting developing new, non-HFC equipment? Otherwise there's basically no market...
Antiquesaving
Notice how the article doesn't point out what are supposed to replace HFC?
Seems they again go cart before horse!
No industry standard was decided on so it is again the wild West with each manufacturer of heating and cooling systems left to figure out what they will use instead!
Now we get to the fun part!
The replacements
Ammonia and Hydrocarbon components such as on methane and the higher homologues ethane, propane, iso- and normal butane , and iso- and normal pentane.
All flammable to extremely flammable.
And ammonia is extremely toxic and flammable!
All these were previously known and actually used!
Ammonia coolant was in the first refrigerators and guess why it was replaced by CFC then HFC .
Ammonia is actually more efficient than CFC HFC of Hydrocarbons but it was responsible for several deaths at a time when refrigerators were actually very rare.
Industrial ammonia based refrigeration actually killed multiple people when large factory refrigerators leaked!
Now for the even more fun for the environmentalists
ethane, propane, iso- and normal butane , and iso- and normal pentane are all products of the petroleum industry, so "just stop oil" will not be pleased.
Methane is also on the list of greenhouse gases that are a major problem!
So what are the alternatives?
Toxic Ammonia.
Flammable petroleum base gases.
And a problem greenhouse gas.
Antiquesaving
I forgot to mention CO2 the most pushed "replacement for HFC!
So we all know that CO2 is a major greenhouse gas and everything associated with it.
But I suppose sealed in a closed system it becomes less of a problem!?!
But here is where we need to separate fact from propaganda.
If you ask is CO2 efficient compared to HFC (AKA uses more or less energy) the answer will usually be "Yes" about 30% more efficient.
But that isn't actually factual.
As a whole looking at all the uses and doing a total comparison 30% more efficient is sort of true.
But in a breakdown the facts show up better.
To get that 30% they lump in:
1-)Basic refrigeration
2-)Electronics expansion valves
3-)Variable speed drives compressors and condensers
4-) heating
5-) booster systems
6-)parallel compressors
7-) ejector technology
So how do we get to 30% more efficient with CO2?
Well refrigeration is actually -10% less efficient and heating is even of +5% depending of the study.
The majority of the +30% is based of the rest.
So if we look at where are the vast majority of HFC used they are in order:
refrigeration, air-conditioning, insulating foams and aerosol propellants,
So of the 7 listed uses comparing CO2 and HFC to arrive at +30% efficient of CO2 only 2 make up the vast majority of what they are used for and a CO2 heat pump (we call Aircon in Japan) will actually require at a minimum 5% more energy that the HFC we are presently using!
So if you live in a hot country your CO2 Aircon/heat pump will cost you more to operate if you live in a cold country where you rarely use the cooling function then you break even or could save a little.
Antiquesaving
It always amazes me that facts seem to bother so many.
Climate deniers get upset at facts that clearly shows we have a problem.
Climate activists get upset when the facts show their "solutions" are not actually solutions but just pushing different problems down the road!
And there lies the real problem with dealing with climate change, one won't admit there is a problem despite it being in their face, the other can't admit that they are not taking the time and consideration to listen to information they don't want to hear, so just push forward despite not having the full facts or solutions!
Fighto!
No surprise that the main origin of these illegal and atmosphere-wrecking gases is China.