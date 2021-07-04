U.S Capitol, symbol of democracy, off-limits on Independence Day

As it has been for nearly 16 months, longer than any time in the nation’s history, the U.S. Capitol is closed to most public visitors.
The one-two punch of the coronavirus pandemic that shuttered the Capitol’s doors in the spring of 2020 and the deadly insurrection by then-President Donald Trump's supporters on Jan 6 has left the icon of American democracy unopen to all but a select few.
As the rest of the nation emerges this July Fourth holiday from the pandemic for cookouts and fireworks that President Joe Biden is encouraging from the White House, the people’s house faces new threats of violence, virus variants and a more difficult moment.
“What is heartbreaking about it is that the Capitol has been forever our symbol of democracy — enduring through the Civil War, through world wars, through strife of all kinds," said Jane L Campbell, president and CEO of the United States Capitol Historical Society.
Congressional leaders are working intensely to try to resume public tours at the Capitol in some form, but any reopening probably will come with new protocols for health and safety for the millions of annual visitors, 535 lawmakers and thousands of staff and crew that work under the dome and its surrounding campus.
In the House, lawmakers have been operating under a proxy voting system that has allowed them to avoid travel to Washington, though most now vote in person. The smaller Senate is mostly back to in-person business. Both chambers conduct some committee operations remotely.
The security fencing surrounding the Capitol is about to come down, a gesture toward normalcy. A $1.9 billion emergency spending package to bolster security for the complex was approved by the House, but the Senate is objecting to the increased money.
The conversations in public and private over how to safely reopen are shifting as dangerous coronavirus strains emerge and federal law enforcement officials issue new warnings about about the potential for violence from right-wing extremist groups and those who believe in conspiracies.
White nationalists and other far-right groups loyal to Trump stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, and were among those trying to overturn Biden’s victory. Authorities has been tracking chatter online about groups of people potentially returning to Washington as part of an unfounded and baseless conspiracy theory that Trump would be reinstated in August, according to two officials familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive law enforcement information.
“I want people to feel proud that they can come to the Capitol, and they can talk about its rich history,” said Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chairman of the Homeland Security Committee and now chairman of a new select panel that will investigate the riot.
“We shouldn’t ever think about visiting the Capitol and wondering if it’s safe,” he said.
Lawmakers have struggled over the past year with their own mixed emotions over the shuttered doors, wary of returning to the Capitol when a segment of their colleagues, mainly Republicans, refuse to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Two elected officials have died of COVID-19 complications.
While many lawmakers say they are saddened by the black-metal security fencing, and all it represents, some also view it as a necessary deterrent after having fled to safety from the pro-Trump rioters.
But the quieted hallways now create their own unease, representing all that is being lost. A lawmaker's children played in the empty Rotunda one recent evening, a reminder of the absence of school groups, tourists and other visitors who typically crowd the summer season to see democracy in action or petition their government.
Congress provides the most direct link between Americans, and their federal government, the representative democracy the founders envisioned. Some 2.5 million people used to visit the Capitol each year and 12 million to the surrounding grounds, according to a House aide. Public tours of the White House tours also remain closed.
“I miss the visitors," said Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., who said she had escorted some people to the House gallery last week only to find that it closed to onlookers who used to be able to watch some of the day’s legislative session.
“I always find it inspiring that so many people want to come here," she said.
The Capitol has endured crises before. The public galleries were shut down for about a month during the 1918 pandemic. The grounds were closed for a few months after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The public was also unable to visit in 1968 during unrest after the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Security was reconsidered at different points, including after shootings on lawmakers and bombings at the building.
But not since the end of the War of 1812, when the British invaded in 1814, has the seat of American democracy seen an attack like the one this year.
Trump’s supporters fought the police, broke through barricades and stormed the halls, threatening to harm former Then-Vice President Mike Pence and other leaders and lawmakers as the mob tried to stop Congress from certifying the states’ election results for Biden.
All told, five people died stemming from the events, including a Trump supporter shot by police, three people who suffered medical emergencies and a police officer who died later. Two police officers later took their own lives. Hundreds of people have been arrested.
Illinois Rep. Rodney Davis, the top Republican on the House Administration Committee, sent House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., a letter signed by some 135 other Republican lawmakers calling for a plan to fully reopen.
“There is no reason for the Capitol to be closed,” Davis said in an interview.
He said those involved in the siege should be prosecuted, but it’s time for the House to end proxy voting and resume regular operations. "We've got to get back to doing what the people sent us here to do,” he said.
A senior Democratic aide, who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said tours have not resumed for both pandemic and security reasons. The House and Senate Sergeants-at-Arms are continually reviewing the situation in consultation with Office of Attending Physician, the aide said.
The Capitol complex is open to official business visitors with limits on the numbers allowed. Most are asked to sign in and provide background information.
“The Capitol has now being closed for the longest stretch in its 228 years history,” said Campbell of the historical society.
"The Capitol has now being closed for the longest stretch in its 228 years history," said Campbell of the historical society.

"What I would say to all of us is that it's important for Congress to come together around safety," she said. "People ought to be able to work together around that."
42 Comments
Wolfpack
Lawmakers are afraid to hear that the people are angry at their ineptitude.
sakurasuki
Democracy is being limited from day by day.
Burning Bush
When the government needs armed security from it's own people something is wrong.
dagon
Footnote to the decline and fall of the American Empire. If there was one magic bullet that could turn it around it might be to remove corporate lobbying, money interests and PACs like Citizens United.
Numan
Good! Keep it closed for a while to remind people that 7 months ago, traitors of the US attempted an insurrection under the instructions of one of the worst presidents( one-term president, lost popular twice, lost by the largest margin ever for incumbent, impeached twice) in US history (ranked 41 out of 45 of best presidents ever by 250+ historians).
People should not forgot that a nation's democracy should be stronger than racists, fools, and dictator wannabes who want to take it away to keep or get power.
SuperLib
How history will be written.
And
And
And
These complete and utter losers are traitors to America. The ones who will be sent to jail deserve to be put in cages. Babbitt deserved to get shot.
Never forget the stain on our country Trump fans created. They loved disrupting our democratic process. They were so happy that day.
Mr. Noidall
We had the goat prez. and the border was closed, the capitol open. 4 years later woat prez. and the border’s open and the capitol closed. And to add insult to injury, they wanna tell us it wasn’t them who screamed defund the police. The twilight zone I tell ya.
Bob Fosse
Do you believe this is a new thing? How many US presidents have been assassinated or survived assassination attempts? It’s higher than you think.
Mark
It's a shame to see it closed, but understood and should be off -limits due to the action of the THUGS that trashed the capital on Jan. the 6th. and until all investigations are completed and those who trashed it are prosecuted including Mr. Trump.
Mark
What a beautiful building, the architecture and the art work too, never been inside the building, hard to believe what happened on Jan. the 6th, but glad to see it restored.
GdTokyo
Because a hoard of stupid conspiracy believing morons tried to overthrow the legally elected government of the United States under the orders of a twice impeached sociopath.
This is why we can't have nice things.
Desert Tortoise
The something that is wrong is a large minority of Americans who refuse to abide by the results of a free and fair election and are willing to use violence including threats to kill specific lawmakers and the Vice President in order to impose their will on the majority. It is difficult to have a functioning democracy when a sizeable minority is not able to abide by the will of the majority.
Desert Tortoise
Not all. On 5 January 2021 there were six tour groups led by members of Congress who received guided tours of the capital. We know some of those on those tours showed up on 6 January to storm the very same Capital building. What has not yet been released is which members of Congress led those tours and if they showed the next days insurgents the offices of the legislators they intended to kill the next day.
lincolnman
Trump supporters be like...
"Those aren't Trump supporters storming the Capitol carrying Trump banners and Confederate flags, in red MAGA hats, and "Q" armbands...those are FBI trained Antifa/BLM activists...all one thousand of them...."
So let's form a bipartisan commission of 5 Dems and 5 Repubs to investigate this insurrection....
"No, no, we don't need to look into this....it's just a bunch of tourists"....
Welcome to MAGA-ville....
Blacklabel
Another guy here is also concerned with the exact same thing. That’s curious.
i say we can have nice things and that we already do. We just have to prevent liberals from taking those nice things away. Such as closing our Capitol for visits during the time of celebration of our Independence.
GdTokyo
It was conspiracy spouting whack jobs that tried to overthrow democracy, not liberals, buddy. And we all saw it on live tv.
Your attempts to re-write what we all saw with our own eyes, are not working.
Mark
Trump fooled his followers and told them he will march with them to the capital, then he took of and disappeared after charging them up.
Now they are facing the music while he is playing gulf.
Blacklabel
nothing that happened on Jan 6 prevents our Capitol from being open 6 months later. It’s just to keep Jan 6 alive when it’s actually July 4th.
that idiot Dem actually said she and her family will be spending July 4th from now on watching videos of Jan 6.
dems really think this Jan 6 thing is a winning political hand. It’s really not. Most People care about jobs, immigration, prices, inflation, National security. Things that actually affect them.
Kentarogaijin
Because of this...
https://twitter.com/Paulo063060/status/1411336130906124297
1glenn
Thanks to Jabba the Gut. Couldn't have done it without you.
lincolnman
Trump supporters on the Capitol mob in Feb after the Jan 6th insurrection: "These are patriotic Americans who are defending our democracy"....
Trump supporters on the Capitol mob in Mar as more evidence of their violence and destruction emerges: "They're just tourists on a normal day"....
Trump supporters on the Capitol mob in July after a majority of them have been arrested and are pleading innocent in court due to being "duped" by Trump and a victim of "Foxmania": "They're nothing but a group of Antifa/BLM scum trained by the FBI"....
MAGA-world in a nutshell...with the emphasis on nut...
bass4funk
But they won’t. Many still haven’t been charged, they won’t be charged with insurrection, so as the DOJ options are extremely limited in finding ways to charge these people, seems like “legally” trespassing and unlawful entry in the meantime, the DOJ continues to ponder. I see a civil lawsuit coming their way once this is all over.
Why? Why can we not see the video that led up to that final moment? Normally if the events of that day were so horrific and the shooting was justified (even though Babbitt was unarmed) just show the 4 hours of unedited video for the nation to see?
A few people, not even the majority
Last year summer the liberals had 3 months of disturbing the Democratic process.
Anonymous
US CAPITOL, SYMBOL OF THE REPUBLIC, OFF-LIMITS ON INDEPENDENCE DAY is how the header should read. It contains two chambers of delegates representing the citizens of the United States.
HanoiHilton
A symbol of a divided country and declining country.
Anonymous
Yes, that’s how republics work. If you want an idea of how some people think democracy ought to work just look at January 6.
Commodore Perry
Only half the country cares anyway.
Libs find a reason to make this building a symbol of oppression and hate.
They even want to cancel Independence Day.
It's sad that they have put this iconic site off limits.
But on this very day where American citizens are prohibited fro entering the Capitol, we have illegal immigrants freely entering America.
Richard Gallagher
That the Capitol is closed is testimony to a rather daft event in January. And the general incompetence of the previous regime to tamp down the plague aka the SARSCoV-2 pandemic. It's a functional symbol.
Anyone, who thinks the clown car revolution was a genuine attempt to overthrow the government is seriously deluded - that includes participants. Essentially, a four hour incursion into the Capitol is posed as a revolutionary event intended to somehow seize power. After a series of events, best described as vandalism, the rioters returned to their hotel rooms, departed for the airport to return home or drove off to their suburban enclave.
That criminal acts were committed is certain, the degree of those breaches is debatable. The intent was ill-formed and akin to the swarming instinct, typically practiced by insects - which is a revealing notion. What is certain, the participants, who initially celebrated their acts, have retreated into cowardice, decrying their once so-called "patriotic" activity which was actually a low rent riot, practiced by incredibly inarticulate rednecks. It resembled a demented pep rally for goons. A gathering of no real intent except numbers and the fantasy of gaining control, of what is unknown and certainly unrealized. Those folks are sappers for low level politicos in the service of fatcats who keep their distance and reference such gathering as the dirty, unwashed mob.
bass4funk
The only reason why the Democrats are doing this to the entire nation is to further sow the seeds of division, even this sacred site is off limits to people that had nothing to do with Jan 6. There are a lot of unanswered questions this administration refuses to answers and level with the public, that shouldn’t have anything to do with not along the people to visit the Capitol, they could do that without interjecting politics into this if they REALLY wanted to, now who is hurting democracy? Not the thousands that are visiting the Capitol on what should be a great day to celebrate.
zichi
Happy 4th July to all Americans, especially my family and friends. Subdued events?
P. Smith
What tapes are you referring to?
r
One sure sign of widespread government corruption is when said government is afraid of its own people.
SuperLib
"Law and order" isn't a phase just meant to convict black people.
Trump fans will be charged accordingly based on their level of involvement. The serious offenders will be put in cages where they can't replicate their involvement.
Cry me a river if that offends you. I really don't care.
stormcrow
Democracy is on the run in America because of these conspiracy fools and right-wing morons. America needs to make an example of this dictator wannabe. Trump should go to prison. This was the closest the U.S. has ever come to being a dictatorship, and it might not be so lucky the next time.
bass4funk
Here we go with the race baiting game again…..
Ok, so a lot of trespassing, unlawful entry and other misdemeanor crimes especially since most are first time offenders and given time served should make restitutions and community services.
Since they can’t charge them on insurrection, they’ll get jail time for trespassing? How long? Another 6 months?
Desert Tortoise
Still defending the crowd who attacked the US capital? Watch this. Some tourists!
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/video-shows-fatal-shooting-of-ashli-babbitt-in-the-capitol/ar-BB1cAzWs
Desert Tortoise
Nobody said you can't. Here it is. It took about a minute to find.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/video-shows-fatal-shooting-of-ashli-babbitt-in-the-capitol/ar-BB1cAzWs
GdTokyo
If only there was a remedy for a bunch of conspiracy addicted whack jobs attempting to overthrow the legally elected government.....
Oh yeah, the FBI.
bass4funk
No, we have all seen that, we are talking about the entire 4 hours that we haven’t seen, but should be allowed to.
nishikat
Just look around at all the social media and put it together like a puzzle yourselves. It's all there on smartphone video/social media for anyone to see. It's not up to FOX news to put it together in a reality show sequence. Trump people, please think for yourselves and and use your collective heads. What exactly are you Trump people looking for anyway? Hillary's presence on the January 6 invasion? Some people have been taking the Shotime series Homeland too seriously. This is not Hollywood
ulysses
The bigots are coming back in August, invigorated by the fresh set of lies spouted by their leader.
nishikat
Since it's a federal crime it's more than likely jail time, even if if it's just a short time, they don't have a probation system like the state systems. Any experienced journalist should know this
GdTokyo
Fun fact: a felony conviction results in a minimum sentence of 2 years or more. Last time I checked, 2 years is more than 6 months. Even with time off for good behavior (something they lacked in the first place) they will be spending more than 6 months in a federal penitentiary.
Good luck middle-age overweight white guys. You will need it.