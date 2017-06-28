3 CNN journalists resign after Trump-Russia article pulled

Three CNN journalists have resigned following the retraction of an article that claimed the U.S. Congress was investigating links between members of Donald Trump's administration and a Russian investment fund.
The U.S. president seized on the incident to renew his repeated attacks on the cable network as a purveyor of "fake news."
Thomas Frank, the author of the article, editor Eric Lichtblau and Lex Haris, who headed the newly-created investigative unit that produced the story have all quit.
The article was posted on CNN's website on Thursday before being pulled on Friday. It was not picked up or mentioned on air by the network.
Trump, who has singled out the channel for criticism since the 2016 election campaign, was quick to react.
"Fake News CNN is looking at big management changes now that they got caught falsely pushing their phony Russian stories. Ratings way down!" he tweeted Tuesday morning.
"So they caught Fake News CNN cold, but what about NBC, CBS & ABC? What about the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost? They are all Fake News!" he wrote.
The CNN report had claimed the Senate Intelligence Committee was investigating ties between the Trump administration and an investment fund controlled by Russian bank VEB, which has been subject to sanctions by the United States and Europe since the 2014 annexation of Crimea by Russia.
Citing an anonymous source, the report said the U.S. Treasury Department was believed to be investigating Anthony Scaramucci, a businessman and member of the Trump transition team, said to have met the director general of the fund on January 16.
Trump's young administration has been consumed by allegations -- under investigation both by Congress and the FBI, and furiously denied by the Republican president -- that members of his campaign team colluded with a Russian effort to tip the electoral scales in his favor.
According to CNN's media correspondent Brian Stelter investigative unit members were told in a meeting Monday that the retraction did not mean the facts of the story were necessarily wrong. Rather, it meant that "the story wasn't solid enough to publish as-is."
All three journalists were highly respected and their resignations were said to have come as a surprise to their colleagues. Lichtblau, a New York Times veteran, won the prestigious Pulitzer Prize in 2006.
The development is a blow for CNN, which announced at the start of the year the creation of a new investigation unit in order to compete with the New York Times and Washington Post, as well as Politico and the Wall Street Journal which have beefed up their investigative teams to cover the new Trump administration.© 2017 AFP
20 Comments
Swift_Justice
Hey, D.J., take cue from someone with class (Obama) stop with your petty attacks on Twitter and get to running the country. An added benefit is you'd stop creating problems for yourself like causing yourself to be under investigation for obstruction of justice. I know this is news to you, but the presidency isn't a reality TV show.
TumbleDry
Media digging their own grave and giving credit to DT's fake news narrative.
Some would have thought DT had shaken them. Apparently not...
CrazyJoe
Short version: CNN is a reputable organization that retracts its stories when they are incorrect. The Trump White House lies daily and never retracts anything.
Raw Beer
The western mainstream media is a propaganda machine for the powers that be. Its refreshing to see a president do something about it.
Wallace Fred
Oh crazy Joe, have you seen this yet? How does the adage go? Out of the mouth of babes...
https://www.yahoo.com/tv/cnn-producer-says-trump-russia-story-mostly-bulls-144015925.html
Please try something n that revelation.
yakyak
RIP CNN
TumbleDry
CrazyJoe: the WH is not retracting anything because they are supposed to be the source of truth. Good on CNN to retract but people will think it proves DT's fake news narrative and this is a problem.
Swift_Justice
It is the height of hypocrisy to hear Trump utter the words "fake news" given he was the head of the birthed movement. Not to mention all the other "fake utterance," i.e., lies, that fall out of his gob.
Oh, and then there is his deputy press secretary pushing unverified "news":
(Emphasis added.)
Tisk, risk. Quite irresponsible of Mrs. Sanders.
Wallace Fred
For the individuals that still have their massive cognitive dissonance glasses on, the retraction of the false narrative plus subsequent firing coupled with the release of the video is the reason people abandoned career politics for trump. If there's no real changes, expect 8 years
lostrune2
Actually, if anything, the retraction of the article publication shows that the article is being better vetted to be sure it's on more solid ground if it's ever going to be shared with the public
Compare that to, say, tweets about Obama bugging the Trump Tower being publicly published on a whim without first being vetted to how solid its standing
8T
First President to care about honesty enough to call out and systematically destroy America's totally worthless propaganda networks. If he accomplishes nothing else, he has already done more for this country than any other president.
Toasted Heretic
Reminds me of the scandal surrounding the dodgy dossier in the run up to the invasion of Iraq. Journalists had to resign over that but were eventually proved correct.
CNN have been routinely attacked by Trump, so it's only right they back off and get prepared for the eventual fireworks.
plasticmonkey
The Trump administration has learned well from past authoritarian regimes how to maintain support from its mob. First, foment suspicion about minority groups that the base views as threatening (e.g. Muslims, Mexicans, academics). Second, vilify journalists and news outlets that question or investigate problematic behavior of elected leaders. Third, repeat the same falsehoods and distortions in bite-size cliches until they become established truth among the believers.
So now a CNN health editor with no connection to coverage of the Russia investigation is being touted by the White House as an expert witness to discredit said investigation. You know, the more this administration squawks about the illegitimacy of the investigation, the more I think they're hiding something.
And what is Sanders doing encouraging everybody to watch something that she can't confirm is accurate?
theFu
Let me fix that for you ....
Better?
BTW, most news outlets in the USA are left-leaning. It seems to be the nature of people drawn to that type of work.
The right-leaning (and sometimes falling) news outlets don't even pretend to be centric, sadly.
I've seen a few excellent journalists choose to leave their long-term employment to create a new blog website to give them control over the stories and content.
One example is Brian Krebs. Since leaving the Washington Post, he has blown open lots and lots of stories and provided in-depth reporting beyond what any typical news outlet would allow.
Hopefully, these 3 former CNN journalists will be successful in a similar manner.
Asakaze
@CrazyJoe
Reputable organization?? LOLLL!! Try "CNN fake news" on Youtube, you'll find a lot very interesting and very new to you.
This was good:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wB4RelW5M-c
bass4funk
Uh-huh and the more the Democrats spend time relentlessly searching and going down more Fox holes and not getting things done in Washington, they will continue to lose elections, which is fine by me, but if I were a levelheaded thinking liberal, I'd be very concerned with my party.
Apparently, something is very wrong here, otherwise why lawyer up with some of the best lawyers money can buy?
If there wasn't a valid reason, CNN wouldn't have terminated the guy, they really need people, so there must have been compelling evidence for the termination.
Too many retractions in this business is not good, it shows sloppiness and destroys all credibility of the company and if it becomes a problem as in this case, people will get cut and good on CNN for taking responsibility and accountability for this.
Not allowing conservatives to speak on college campuses, following representatives of congress and driving them off the roads, pelting Trump supporters with eggs, following congressmen to their homes and harassing them on their property, shooting and almost killing a sitting congressman, staging riots attacking and physically assaulting Trump supporters. Yeah, you have a mob culture going on, but it's not coming from the right, that's for sure.
If they weren't partisan in their endeavors to seek the truth, fine, but that's not what's happening here.
With the dwindling power of the left and the Democratic Party, they would be wise to heed your words.
Raw Beer
A CNN producer was caught on hidden camera commenting on the Russia fake news.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=efrVhE1SvwQ
PTownsend
The Russia Today clip you posted is an example of a what's allowed with a free press. It's worrying that states are pushing fake news via their outlets and then their employees are spreading the made up and/or distorted news on social media, but that's a reality of modern life.
Still, I'll take a free press any day over one controlled by the state.
I note in the list below Russia's ranked 148th, making it hard for me to believe anything Russia Today reports.
https://rsf.org/en/ranking_table
Blacklabel
Oh yeah the project veritas video I mentioned yesterday that said exactly what I said it would. Audio and video of a person who would know saying its all for ratings and they have no proof of anything. But some of you want to try to explain it away even the person is describing not his opinion but what he and others were told to do by the boss.
CNN is fake news, plain as day.
mmwkdw
Watched the Clip. The guy video'd does indeed appear to be John Bonifield
http://edition.cnn.com/profiles/john-bonifield
Wonder if he was one of the people to resign ?
Not surprised over the comments he made, chasing sensationalism in order to attract viewers and gain Advertising revenue.
You've only got to watch CNN to see that it's more focused towards hearsay than real investigative journalism, most of their 24 News channel appears to consist of the same several "Experts" arguing together over what they see as the latest trending (?) news items, and the remainder with static data - basic Market data stats (sometimes laughably incorrect), and Weather - very occasionally, do they add a historical piece. Completely Not News.