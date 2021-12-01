Newsletter Signup Register / Login
CNN journalist Chris Cuomo has been suspended indefinitely Photo: AFP/File
world

CNN suspends anchor Chris Cuomo over help he gave his governor brother

9 Comments
NEW YORK

CNN said Tuesday it had indefinitely suspended primetime anchor Chris Cuomo after the release of legal transcripts that revealed how he helped his brother Andrew, then the governor of New York, combat allegations of sexual misconduct.

At the start of the pandemic, the brothers soared to new heights of popularity: Andrew Cuomo earned praise for his frank daily briefings as the coronavirus ravaged New York, and their live exchanges on CNN were peppered with banter.

But after months of battling claims that he had harassed about a dozen women including former staffers, Andrew Cuomo resigned from office in August.

In October, the 63-year-old former governor was charged with a misdemeanor sex crime for forcible touching.

And now, his 51-year-old brother is under scrutiny for his involvement in his brother's defense.

"The New York Attorney General's office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo's involvement in his brother's defense," a CNN spokesperson said Tuesday.

"The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions."

The spokesperson said while CNN had "understood his need to put family first and job second" in aiding Andrew, it said the transcripts released by state Attorney General Letitia James "point to a greater level of involvement in his brother's efforts than we previously knew."

"As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation."

The brothers are the sons of former New York governor Mario Cuomo.

On Tuesday, Cuomo's show was replaced with a second hour anchored by Anderson Cooper. The network's long-term plan for filling the time slot was not immediately clear.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

9 Comments
Login to comment

As Fox put it so eloquently: "Most Busted Name in News"

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Good.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

He should be fired - tampering with an investigation and the truth.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Good, finally.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

I agree, Cuomo needs to go. He broke some serious ethical guidelines and he needs to go. It’s too bad. He was a good interviewer but CNN, unlike Faux as an actual journalistic organization has to hold itself to a higher standard.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

its about time. back in 3 months?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

As we said in the Navy, one aw-shucks cancels all attaboys. He's outtathere.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

 agree, Cuomo needs to go. He broke some serious ethical guidelines and he needs to go. It’s too bad. He was a good interviewer but CNN, unlike Faux as an actual journalistic organization has to hold itself to a higher standard.

Luckily for him, his career is probably not over. There is still a spot for him on The View.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

At least his got some supportive friends. Jeff Toobin reached out to him and offered him a hand.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Are Our Relationships Okay?’

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Japan’s Best Autumn Spots to Avoid the Crowds

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Foreign Culture Theme Parks In Japan You Must Visit

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Exploring Japan through kid’s games

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #157: Back To Office Blues

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

How to Organize Your Tiny Japanese Kitchen

GaijinPot Blog

School Events

2021 Winter Events at Laurus International School

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Kid-Friendly Japanese Food

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 29-Dec. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Sharpen Up: Hone Your Knowledge of Japanese Cooking Knives

GaijinPot Blog