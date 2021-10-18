Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Fighters loyal to Yemen's Saudi-backed government man a position near the front line facing Iran-backed Huthi rebels in the country's northeastern province of Marib, on October 17, 2021 Photo: AFP
world

Coalition says at least 165 Yemen rebels killed near Marib

0 Comments
RIYADH

The Saudi-led military coalition supporting Yemen's government said Sunday it had killed at least 165 Huthi rebels in strikes south of Marib, as the battle for the strategic city rages.

The strikes "destroyed 10 military vehicles and killed more than 165" rebels in the past 24 hours in the Abdiya district, the coalition said in a statement cited by the official Saudi Press Agency.

The coalition has said it has killed around 1,000 Iran-backed rebels in strikes in the area in the past week, making daily announcements of at least dozens of rebel deaths.

The Huthis rarely comment on losses and the tolls could not be independently verified by AFP.

The Huthis began a major push to seize Marib, the internationally recognized government's last bastion in oil-rich northern Yemen, in February, and have renewed their offensive in recent weeks after a lull.

The Huthis said on Twitter Sunday that they had taken control of several fronts around Marib, including Abdiya, which lies about 100 kilometers south of the city.

The Yemeni civil war began in 2014 when the Huthis seized the capital Sanaa, 120 kilometers west of Marib, prompting Saudi-led forces to intervene to prop up the government the following year.

Tens of thousands of people have died and millions have been displaced in what the United Nations calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The U.N. last week called for a halt to fighting in Abdiya, where it said the movement of aid to tens of thousands of people had been "extremely restricted".

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

The Ins & Outs of Japanese Elementary School Holidays

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #153: A Timer-Lock Smartphone Case

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

The 5 Cheapest Places to Get Used Musical Instruments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

The Real Costs of Buying and Selling a Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Community Support

How the Pandemic Has Changed Classroom Learning for the Visually Impaired

Savvy Tokyo

5 Sweet Potato Treats in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

13 Halloween-Inspired Takeaway Treats In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Cool Remote Work Opportunities in Japan for Experienced Techies, Teachers and Sales Pros

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #154: Do Not Eat, Drink or Break up in Our Store

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog