Cohen says Trump knew about Trump Tower meeting with Russians -CNN

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen said that Trump knew in advance about a June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower at which Russians offered to provide damaging information about his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, CNN reported on Thursday.
CNN, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter, said Cohen is willing to make that assertion to Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the U.S. 2016 presidential campaign.
“He cannot be believed,” Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for Trump, told Reuters on Thursday, referring to Cohen. "If they rely on him ... it would destroy whatever case they have." Giuliani was referring to Mueller's investigation.
Cohen did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters. His attorney Lanny Davis declined to comment.
Peter Carr, a spokesman for Mueller, declined to comment. The Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office did not respond to a request for comment.
Federal prosecutors in New York are investigating Cohen for possible bank and tax fraud, and for possible campaign law violations linked to a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels who has claimed she had a sexual encounter with Trump, and other matters related to Trump's campaign, a person familiar with the investigation has told Reuters.
Cohen has not been charged with any crime. Trump has denied having had an encounter with Daniels.
Previously Trump has denied knowing in advance that the meeting was going to take place, and he has denied that there was any collusion between his campaign and Russia. Moscow has denied meddling in the election.
Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., along with Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and senior campaign aide Paul Manafort took part in the meeting with Nataliya Veselnitskaya, a Russian lawyer and acknowledged Kremlin informant.
Donald Trump Jr. told investigators from the Senate Judiciary Committee in September 2017 that he did not tell his father about the meeting beforehand, according to documents released by the committee.
Alan Futerfas, a lawyer for the Trump Organization and Donald Trump Jr., told Reuters, "Donald Trump Jr. has been professional and responsible throughout the Mueller and Congressional investigations. We are very confident of the accuracy and reliability of the information that has been provided by Mr. Trump, Jr., and on his behalf." (Reporting by Eric Beech Additional reporting by Karen Freifeld, Warren Strobel and Nathan Layne Editing by Yara Bayoumy, Noeleen Walder, Toni Reinhold)
16 Comments
Madverts
Tick tock ....
The only question now is which scandal brings him down first.
Silvafan
Putin already admitted it at the "Treason summit". Then the Whitehouse later tried to erase the transcripts and cover it up.
White House addresses Trump-Putin transcript issue, says it was not 'malicious'
https://www.tennessean.com/story/news/nation-now/2018/07/26/helsinki-transcript-white-house-says-audio-issues-were-blame/832909002/
Serrano
"The Treason Summit."
Yeah, so treasonous to be diplomatic at a summit whilst doing more to contain Russia than Obama did.
"The only question now is which scandal brings him down first."
I've tallied the total number of votes Trump will lose in the 2020 election because of these "scandals."
The grand total is...zero. Hee hee! BTW, whatever happened to Stormy?
Netgrump
Laguna
Giuliani is clutching at straws here. Whether one believes what he says is irrelevant; what matters is the hard data he's brought. He could be used for collaborative testimony, but really, he's a small fish swept up. What they swept up along with him is highly interesting, though - and it brought us to the chairman of the Trump Foundation. That will be a fountain that makes Cohen look like a trickle.
Blacklabel
Cohen didn’t say anything.
“CNN, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter, said”
Madverts
Yup. Heh, it's going to be fun watch the rats viciously turn on one another the next few months as Mueller works his way up the food chain. I only hope he survives long enough to annihilate the insane Republican party once and for all.
SuperLib
Oh course Trump knew. You'd have to be a sucker to think otherwise.
But Trump will be fine. His minions will continue to lie for him. That's why he values loyalty....to protecting him.
Blacklabel
This article left out 2 important things that CNN said:
“To be clear, these sources said Cohen does not have evidence, such as audio recordings, to corroborate his claim, but he is willing to attest to his account.”
-and-
“According to people who have discussed the matter with Cohen, he has expressed hope that this claim about the Trump Tower meeting will help him reach out to Mueller and possibly lessen his legal troubles.”
ClippetyClop
Terrific news, this slow, constant drip of revelations & pressure on that criminal in the White House.
I wonder who’s up next?
Jimizo
Very industrious. Make yourself more useful by tallying the total number of lies from the swamp creatures involving Russia.
Use the calculator on your phone. Turn it 90 degrees so you get a wider screen.
lostrune2
If Cohen is a proven liar (as per Giuliani), was he lying too when he was Trump's lawyer and Trump called him a good man?
What would push a lawyer to record their conversation with Trump anyways?
rainyday
Uh, also in the article:
Pukey2
I'm SOOO glad Giuliani is now a lawyer for Trump!
SuperLib
Trump's team has lied about this Russian meeting numerous times.
Why? And what do Trump fans get out of defending the lies?
Blacklabel
Uh no, CNN likes to say Michael Cohen “said” when they are talking about what their anonymous sources tell CNN that Cohen told them.
Thats their fake news way of tricking people.