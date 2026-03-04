 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Colombian police capture 121 members of criminal groups charged with extortion and kidnappings

0 Comments
BOGOTA, Colombia

Colombian police on Tuesday announced the capture of 121 people charged with kidnapping and extortion in a massive operation that was conducted in various cities and provinces targeted by drug traffickers and rebel groups.

The deployment known as “Operation Jade” targeted members of several illegal groups including the Gulf Clan, the National Liberation Army and the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

“We are sending the unequivocal message that in Colombia there is no space for kidnappings and extortion," the director of Colombia’s National Police, Gen. William Oswaldo Rincón, said in a statement Tuesday, adding that “every arrest weakens the finances of criminal groups and returns tranquility to communities.”

The arrests were carried out in large cities including Bogota, Medellin and Cartagena, as well as in smaller cities in the provinces of Choco, Huila and Cesar.

Colombia’s government has struggled to contain drug traffickers and rebel groups that are now fighting over territory abandoned by the nation’s largest guerrilla group, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, following its 2016 peace deal with the government.

These groups often finance themselves by taxing local businesses and kidnapping civilians for ransom.

In 2025 the Ministry of Defense registered 651 cases in which people were kidnapped for ransom, a 108% increase from the previous year.

Extortion is also a crime that worries authorities, although cases appear to be decreasing.

In 2025 the Defense Ministry registered 12,180 cases of extortion, a 12% decrease from the previous year.

El Salvador’s government recently filed a complaint against Colombia, alleging that prisoners in the South American country were threatening Salvadoran residents through extortion calls. In response, Colombia blocked mobile phone signals in three prisons from where the calls had apparently been made.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japan Visa Fees Are Rising in 2026: A Guide for Foreign Workers and Employers

GaijinPot Blog

Ryuhyo Monogatari Train

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Celebrating International Women’s Day in Japan 2026

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For March 2026

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Kochi

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Osaka Area Events for March 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Kawasaki: A Guide To Japan’s Art-Filled Industrial City

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

New Life Season in Japan: New Mattress, New Me

Savvy Tokyo

Ibaraki Will Offer ¥10,000 for Reporting Undocumented Foreigners

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Johatsu: Why People Voluntarily Disappear in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Area Events for March 2026 

GaijinPot Blog