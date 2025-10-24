Colombian president lashes out at Trump 'executions'

This handout picture released by the Colombian Presidency press office shows Colombia's President Gustavo Petro during a press conference at Narino presidential palace in Bogota on October 23, 2025. Petro swatted aside US president Donald Trump's threats to freeze millions of dollars in aid and ramped up criticism of his government strikes in the Caribbean and Pacific, which have destroyed nine vessels and killed at least 37 people, urging Washington to halt them.

By Andrew BEATTY and David SALAZAR

Colombia's leftist president ramped up denunciations of Donald Trump's anti-drug air strikes and swatted aside U.S. threats to freeze hundreds of millions of dollars in aid Thursday.

Fueling a spat that has shattered ties between the long-allied nations, Gustavo Petro said, "Mr Trump has slandered me and insulted Colombia."

Petro accused Trump of "carrying out extrajudicial executions" that "violate international law" by striking alleged drug-trafficking boats.

The U.S. has destroyed nine vessels and killed at least 37 people in under two months, according to U.S. government accounts.

"The deaths keep increasing like a taxi meter," said Petro.

At least one Colombian is among the dead, a fisherman who Petro now admits may have become involved in trafficking "intermittently" to escape poverty.

Colombia has publicly demanded that Washington halt the attacks, infuriating Trump, who has branded Petro a "thug" and drug trafficker.

As retribution, Trump has announced an end to hundreds of millions of dollars of U.S. aid to Colombia and threatened tariffs on Colombian goods.

If enacted, the cuts would stifle decades of security cooperation to curb the flow of cocaine from the world's biggest producer, Colombia, to its biggest consumer, the United States.

Petro dismissed the impact of aid cuts, saying the cash goes to fund U.S. non-governmental groups and to buy U.S. arms.

"What happens if they take away the aid? In my opinion, nothing," he said.

The United States provided Colombia with almost $750 million in aid in 2023, according to U.S. figures.

There are growing fears among Colombia's allies that a withdrawal of U.S. funds could harm efforts to prevent the country from sliding back into conflict.

Despite peace accords a decade ago, pockets of the country are still controlled by guerrillas, cartels, and other armed groups.

Petro -- a former guerrilla who will leave office after the May elections -- has not shied away from the feud, which plays well with some of his core leftwing supporters.

He recalled Colombia's ambassador from Washington for consultations.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt noted Petro's renewed attacks Thursday: "I don't think we're seeing a de-escalation from the unhinged leader of Colombia right now."

Petro also lashed out at Trump's September decision to put Colombia on a list of countries classified as not helping in the drug war.

Describing it as "an insult," he insisted Colombia was successfully countering cartels, despite cocaine production and exports hitting record levels.

"We have been the most effective in cocaine seizures in world history," Petro claimed, adding that Trump was being fed misinformation by his opponents on Colombia's "far right."

He said they aimed to influence Colombia's 2026 presidential election, to "strike Colombian progressivism and seize oil wells" in Venezuela.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called Petro a "lunatic."

Trump has said he is preparing attacks against traffickers operating on land, claiming maritime routes are being reduced.

"Any ground aggression is invasion and a rupture of national sovereignty," warned Petro.

