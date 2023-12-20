Colorado Supreme Court, in landmark ruling, bans Trump from state’s ballot under insurrection clause

A divided Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday declared former President Donald Trump ineligible for the White House under the U.S. Constitution’s insurrection clause and removed him from the state’s presidential primary ballot, setting up a likely showdown in the nation’s highest court to decide whether the front-runner for the GOP nomination can remain in the race.
The decision from a court whose justices were all appointed by Democratic governors marks the first time in history that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment has been used to disqualify a presidential candidate.
“A majority of the court holds that Trump is disqualified from holding the office of president under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment,” the court wrote in its 4-3 decision.
Colorado’s highest court overturned a ruling from a district court judge who found that Trump incited an insurrection for his role in the Jan 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, but said he could not be barred from the ballot because it was unclear that the provision was intended to cover the presidency.
The court stayed its decision until Jan 4, or until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on the case.
“We do not reach these conclusions lightly,” wrote the court’s majority. “We are mindful of the magnitude and weight of the questions now before us. We are likewise mindful of our solemn duty to apply the law, without fear or favor, and without being swayed by public reaction to the decisions that the law mandates we reach.”
Trump’s attorneys had promised to appeal any disqualification immediately to the nation's highest court, which has the final say about constitutional matters.
"The Colorado Supreme Court issued a completely flawed decision tonight and we will swiftly file an appeal to the United States Supreme Court and a concurrent request for a stay of this deeply undemocratic decision,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement Tuesday night.
Trump lost Colorado by 13 percentage points in 2020 and doesn’t need the state to win next year’s presidential election. But the danger for the former president is that more courts and election officials will follow Colorado’s lead and exclude Trump from must-win states.
Colorado officials say the issue must be settled by Jan 5, the deadline for the state to print its presidential primary ballots.
Dozens of lawsuits have been filed nationally to disqualify Trump under Section 3, which was designed to keep former Confederates from returning to government after the Civil War. It bars from office anyone who swore an oath to “support” the Constitution and then “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against it, and has been used only a handful of times since the decade after the Civil War.
The Colorado case is the first where the plaintiffs succeeded. After a weeklong hearing in November, District Judge Sarah B. Wallace found that Trump indeed had “engaged in insurrection” by inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and her ruling that kept him on the ballot was a fairly technical one.
Trump’s attorneys convinced Wallace that, because the language in Section 3 refers to “officers of the United States” who take an oath to “support” the Constitution, it must not apply to the president, who is not included as an “officer of the United States” elsewhere in the document and whose oath is to “preserve, protect and defend” the Constitution.
The provision also says offices covered include senator, representative, electors of the president and vice president, and all others “under the United States,” but doesn’t name the presidency.
The state’s highest court didn’t agree, siding with attorneys for six Colorado Republican and unaffiliated voters who argued that it was nonsensical to imagine the framers of the amendment, fearful of former Confederates returning to power, would bar them from low-level offices but not the highest one in the land.
“You’d be saying a rebel who took up arms against the government couldn’t be a county sheriff, but could be the president,” attorney Jason Murray said in arguments before the court in early December.
Trump’s attorneys argued unsuccessfully that the writers of the amendment expected the Electoral College to prevent former insurrectionists from becoming president.
They also had urged the Colorado high court to reverse Wallace’s ruling that Trump incited the Jan. 6 attack. His lawyers argued the then-president had simply been using his free speech rights and hadn’t called for violence. Trump attorney Scott Gessler also argued the attack was more of a “riot” than an insurrection.
That met skepticism from several of the justices.
“Why isn’t it enough that a violent mob breached the Capitol when Congress was performing a core constitutional function?” Justice William W. Hood III said during the Dec. 6 arguments. “In some ways, that seems like a poster child for insurrection.”
In the ruling issued Tuesday, the court's majority dismissed the arguments that Trump wasn’t responsible for his supporters’ violent attack, which was intended to halt Congress' certification of the presidential vote: “President Trump then gave a speech in which he literally exhorted his supporters to fight at the Capitol,” they wrote.
Colorado Supreme Court Justices Richard L. Gabriel, Melissa Hart, William W. Hood III and Monica Márquez ruled for the petitioners. Chief Justice Brian D. Boatright dissented, arguing the constitutional questions were too complex to be solved in a state hearing. Justices Maria E. Berkenkotter and Carlos Samour also dissented.
“Our government cannot deprive someone of the right to hold public office without due process of law,” Samour wrote in his dissent. “Even if we are convinced that a candidate committed horrible acts in the past — dare I say, engaged in insurrection — there must be procedural due process before we can declare that individual disqualified from holding public office.”
The Colorado ruling stands in contrast with the Minnesota Supreme Court, which last month decided that the state party can put anyone it wants on its primary ballot. It dismissed a Section 3 lawsuit but said the plaintiffs could try again during the general election.
In another 14th Amendment case, a Michigan judge ruled that Congress, not the judiciary, should decide whether Trump can stay on the ballot. That ruling is being appealed.
The liberal group behind those cases, Free Speech For People, also filed another lawsuit in Oregon seeking to bounce Trump from the ballot there. The Colorado case was filed by another liberal group, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.
Both groups are financed by liberal donors who also support President Joe Biden. Trump has blamed the president for the lawsuits against him, even though Biden has no role in them, saying his rival is "defacing the constitution" to try to end his campaign.
Yrral
Trump.need to be deemed clinical insane by a court,then he would go absolutely crazy
yamada1043
The 14th amendment to the constitution is clear … the former Insurrectionist-in-Chief is disqualified to seek the Office of the President of the United States of America (POTUS) … period!
Hervé L'Eisa
And it will be overturned on appeal of this kangaroo court ruling.
John
JUSTICE!
John
Turns out actions really do have consequences in American law.
The reckoning is neigh.
iradickle
Nice to start the day looking at a win. But to be honest I wish there were better candidates to chose from.
fallaffel
Of course it will be overturned, but it sends a good message that no one should be above the law.
Yubaru
If he is not an "officer of the United States" then by what law does he become "Commander in Chief" of the armed Forces, which is by law an officer!
Yrral
Herve,you do.not know what court ,it will be overturned,not the 9th US circuit court of appeals,the most liberal appeal court,I am an American,only an educated American, would know the circuit court of appeals
John
Conservative judge and Federalist society member in good standing Micheal Luttig says the ruling is correct and the law is clear.
And SCOTUS has already shown multiple times that not only doesn’t it belong to “Less intelligent Voldemort” (all of the evil with none of the brains), it clearly has had enough of his “I’m above the law” behavior.
as Luttig is not only a conservative legal scholar but also a former federal judge, I’ll take his considered opinion over that of the cultist rubes.
Yrral
Colorado electors are give not by the popular state results,but by who win national vote
zibala
Another farce.
Like Russian collusion.
Paul
Excellent news!!!
John
That all 5 intelligence agencies and the GOO-chairs Senate Intelligence Committee said absolutely happened.
Yes, another “farce” that was aired live on tv.
2020hindsights
There are consequences for engaging in insurrection.
Bob Fosse
45 making history again, for all the wrong reasons.
Yrral
What make America dangerous,lots of White people have lost the ability to critical think, even some educated White ,such as doctors and lawyers,who jobs require critical thinking, only avenue is put them under judicial rule like they been is cases precided over cases like in Georgia and New York,then the come too their senses
zibala
No, just the radical left and its continued witch hunts.
Chico3
Excellent news of the day and for 2024! Nice. Apparently, just about anyone who is or who was associated with this guy has been screwed one way or another.
John
Wouldn’t it be a shame if he threw such a fit that he blew a vein?
Chico3
That will happen when he is in prison, like his conspirators.
wallace
Trump meets his Waterloo.
John
This suit was brought by a group of registered Republicans and declared Independents.
You didn’t know that little rid-bit?
How utterly unsurprising.
Yrral
People that support Trump are clinical insane,the more educated you are ,the more insane you are
bass4funk
No, after the SC rules the constitution, then we can say, JUSTICE.
bass4funk
For a month or 2 according to the Dems.
zibala
Americans want these courts to run the country, or do you want legislators to run the country?
You want a court to interfere in the election by not letting the people vote for who they want?
What a bunch of looneys on that court.
Trump has never been charged or convicted with insurrection.
These "judges" should all step down.
John
coming as surely as dawn follows the darkness.
I should revise my remarks to say “This is the beginning of the reckoning.”
John
(Channeling Dr. Phil) How’s that been working out for you so far? Lol.
bass4funk
Seems like it's coming Joe's way.
So that's the reason and desperation for trying to get Trump? Kind of a pathetic tactic.
lincolnman
Just one of many to follow - especially after the mountains of evidence from Powell, Cheseboro, Ellis, and Meadows comes out...
As I've said all along, better dump those Trump 2024 banners and print out some "Haley 2024" ones ASAP...
wallace
I can almost hear the MAGA criers.
zibala
Trump voters aren't scared of Biden being on the ballot.
How come Biden supporters are scared of Trump being on the ballot?
bass4funk
More like laughing actually. The left is trying sooo hard, funny.
John
Seems like you have a big fat slice of bunk with a side of crap.
You might not have 228 votes to impeach and you sure as heck don’t have even 50 of the 67 needed to convict.
Sorry goobers. You lose again.
And this is a pretty pathetic deflection from the issue of dumb Voldemort’s ineligibility for office.
But when all you have is false equivalency , I guess that’s what you gotta go with…..
First15
READ ANOTHER BOOK!
zibala
I actually feel bad that they think this is a victory of some sort.
wallace
bass4funk
My comments are my own. Nothing to do with the "left".
bass4funk
What?
The desperation on the left is like a dam ready to burst, they're not even hiding what they're trying to do to Trump.
Not as long as the Supreme Court is around. Phew.....
Biden?
Summing up the DNC in a nutshell.
bass4funk
But it's aligned with the left nonetheless
John
At least I’ve read books. (Unlike Stupid Voldemort)
What book would you recommend? Mein Kamph?
The Turner Diaries? That kind of thing more to your liking?
Kurumazaka 2
Beautiful. Now let’s have a few more.
suit brought by republicans who don’t see open fascism as preferable to libs
Funny how the former GOP used to champion States Rights
Peter Neil
Hey, it’s the law.
Bob Fosse
No. The US constitution and the SC of Colorado.
Why are you against the constitution?
Yrral
Zibala name one case Trump has won ,he should be declared psychological unfit, Bass4 with his Maga delusional state of mind is just as insane
Bob Fosse
The Colorado SC did rule the constitution. It’s even in the very first sentence of the article.
Why are you against the constitution?
First15
Why do you believe that the only literature present is children's fantasy or Socialist drivel?
What actions do you identify as "Fascistic"? Please, be specific.
chotto_2
Funny how the extrene Right is always defending the Constitution until it works against them.
wallace
bass4funk
Not always.
John
Let the rage-posting from Stupid Voldemort begin!
First15
What material have YOU been reading? The "Extreme Right" wants the Constitution destroyed because, according to their philosophy, "This 'never' would have happened had the Constitution 'worked' in the first place".
bass4funk
98%
Seems like these 4 unelected judges are trying to do just that.
Hmm, you should be asking the left that very question.
Interestingly, the left doesn't even know what the Constitution is.