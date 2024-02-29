Newsletter Signup Register / Login
EU Nobel
FILE - A Nobel medal is displayed during a ceremony in New York, on Dec. 8, 2020. The Norwegian Nobel Committee said Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, that it had registered a total of 285 candidates for the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize by the Feb. 1 deadline, down from 2023 when it received 351 valid nominations. (Angela Weiss/Pool Photo via AP, File)
world

Committee says 285 people and organizations nominated for 2024 Nobel Peace Prize

0 Comments
COPENHAGEN, Denmark

The Norwegian Nobel Committee said Wednesday it registered 285 candidates for the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize by the Feb 1 deadline, down from 2023 when it received 351 valid nominations.

The names of the 196 individuals and 89 organizations were not released, in accordance with committee practice.

Last year, the Nobel Institute received 351 valid nominations — 259 individuals and 92 organizations. The Oslo-based committee said the highest number ever received was in 2016 when they got 376 candidates.

A vast group of people can submit a nomination for the prize: heads of state or politicians serving at a national level, university professors, directors of foreign policy institutes, past Nobel Prize recipients and members of the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

However, those doing the nominating may choose to make it public, raising publicity both for the nominee and the proposer.

For this year, entries include peace activists connected to the wars in Gaza and Ukraine among others.

Academics at the Free University Amsterdam have nominated the Middle East-based organizations EcoPeace, Women Wage Peace and Women of the Sun for peace efforts between Israelis and Palestinians.

The International Peace Bureau, which won the prize in 1910, said it had nominated The Russian Movement of Conscientious Objectors and The Ukrainian Pacifist Movement for their commitment to the protection of conscientious objectors to violence, particularly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The Belarusian organization Our House, was also nominated for the same reason.

The 2023 prize was given to imprisoned Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi for campaigning for women’s rights and democracy in her country. Her teenage children accepted the award on her behalf.

The peace prize and the other Nobel Prizes are handed out on Dec 10, the anniversary of prize founder Alfred Nobel’s death in 1896.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

New Reoma World

GaijinPot Travel

Laser Hair Removal in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

How Buy Baseball Tickets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Podcast

The GaijinPot Cast: Switching From English Teaching to IT

GaijinPot Blog

Fukuyama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

10 Beautiful Gardens in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Saidoji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Celebrating International Women’s Day in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

The 10 Best Spots for Sakura in Saitama

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Feb. 26 – Mar. 3, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Learn Japanese to Get a Better Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog