Company backed by Trump sons looks to sell drone interceptors to Gulf states being attacked by Iran

A drone maker backed by President Donald Trump's two oldest sons is trying to sell to Gulf countries while they are under attack by Iran and dependent on the U.S. military led by their father.
The sales drive by Florida-based Powerus – which announced a deal last month to bring aboard Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. – positions the company to potentially benefit from a war that their father began.
“These countries are under enormous pressure to buy from the sons of the president so he will do what they want,” said Richard Painter, a former chief White House ethics lawyer under President George W. Bush. “This is going to be the first family of a president to make a lot of money off war — a war he didn’t get the consent of Congress for.”
Powerus co-founder Brett Velicovich told The Associated Press that the company is making sales pitches that include drone demonstrations in several Gulf countries to show how its defensive drone interceptors could help them ward off Iranian attacks.
“Our team is doing many demos across the Middle East right now for our interceptors," Velicovich said in an text exchange. “We have very incredible tech that can save lives.”
He declined to name the countries or give more details.
The Trump brothers' deal with Powerus could give them sizable equity stakes. Their father, as commander in chief, launched the strikes with Israel against Iran over a month ago that began the war, the impetus for why these Gulf countries now need protection.
Powerus denied there were any conflicts when the Trump brothers' stake was first announced. Velicovich emphasized its determination to help the U.S. catch up with Chinese and Russian drone makers and beat them.
“We are at war, my friend, we are in an arms race and America will lose if we don’t build fast,” said Velicovich, an Army veteran who had come under fire from the same Russian drones now being used by Iran. He added, “We should be thankful anyone is trying to invest in American manufacturing now. That idea transcends politics.”
The president's oldest sons have expanded their business interests beyond hotels and golf courses since their father took office again. The companies they've invested in or been named advisers for — with equity stakes — run the gamut from cryptocurrency ventures to prediction markets to federal contractors making rocket parts and rare earth magnets.
This latest Trump venture has its sights on $1.1 billion set aside by the Pentagon to build up a U.S. manufacturing base for armed drones to fill a hole left when the Trump administration banned such imports from China.
The Trump Organization, where the two sons are executives, didn't respond to a request for comment, but has dismissed claims of conflicts of interest in the past. The sons have said they didn't get credit for their restraint in expanding their businesses in their father's first term so have decided not to hold back much this time.
Asked about potential Powerus conflicts of interest specifically, Eric Trump sent AP a statement last month saying, “I am incredibly proud to invest in companies I believe in. Drones are clearly the wave of the future.”
Founded by U.S. Army Special Operations veterans about a year ago, Powerus makes drones for commercial uses, from spreading fertilizer to putting out forest fires. But it is bulking up fast to supply drones for military uses.
The company recently raised $60 million from investors and hopes to tap additional financing by doing a “reverse merger” with a Trump company listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange that owns a few golf courses in Florida. Such a merger allows a private business to quickly go public by taking over a company that already has publicly traded shares, shortening the process of filing paperwork and meeting various requirements of regular initial public offering.© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
22 Comments
TaiwanIsNotChina
Never miss a chance to graft. Genius I guess.
Underworld
Too bad Zelenskyy beat them to it.
plasticmonkey
Defend this, MAGA friends.
bass4funk
Good move.
Cards fan
Yes. Enriching the Trump family with taxpayer dollars is a good moving. Nothing corrupt at all there!
TaiwanIsNotChina
How come when Trump sons do it, it is a good move, but not when companies do it for Ukraine?
syniksan
I disagree
Bob Fosse
Who would start a war just to make money? What kind of lowlife? The answer is in the article above.
plasticmonkey
Why?
bass4funk
No, it's not, if it were corrupt this would all be under the radar. It is a Florida-based private firm (headquartered in West Palm Beach) founded about a year ago by U.S. Army Special Operations veterans. It develops autonomous drone systems for both military and commercial uses in high-risk environments (e.g., interceptor drones like the Guardian-1 for countering threats such as Iran’s Shahed-136 “kamikaze” drones) so without a doubt this is a good thing, this is why I love Capitalism and the free market.
wallace
The free market no longer exists. Every market has some rules, boundaries, and tariffs.
plasticmonkey
Trump, his family, and his friends have learned by now that they can be corrupt in broad daylight and get away with it. The DOJ won’t touch it, the GOP Congress won’t touch it, and the MAGA faithful will applaud it as the American way.
Utterly shameful.
plasticmonkey
Any comments about this from our MAGA friends? Is this not a danger?
plasticmonkey
Sons of the president of the United States making money off their father's influence as the most powerful person on the planet.
If this isn't the absolute definition of corruption, I don't know what is.
Is there anything you disagree with the Trump family about? Anything? You're really making yourself look ridiculous by cheering for this.
Cards fan
Yes. Capitalism is when you use your family connections to the president to rip off tax powers. Good one.
Cards fan
And here you're only furthering the point. Gee, what happened about a year ago? Am I to believe it's just a coincidence it was founded about the time Trump became president, and just happens to be headquartered mere miles from the President's Mar-A-Laga property? That's corruption.
bass4funk
So if you think so, then just show proof, show where it says it is unethical, constitutionally wrong. If you can't then it boils down to you being a partisan
wallace
The Trump family has doubled their wealth since Trump's second term. Largely driven by cryptocurrency ventures, rising company valuations, and licensing deals.
Still waiting for the Trump smartphone.
bass4funk
The Family has a business and that business can and should generate money, as long as it's not for producing Heroin and Fentanyl then it is legal and Constitutionally on solid ground, and I thought Musk was making a phone, looks good.
plasticmonkey
You’ll never get it.
bass4funk
I think it's the other way around actually.
Raw Beer
Nothing new for the US. The difference with Trump is that he is too stupid to hide it.