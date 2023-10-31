Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The eruption at Whakaari/White Island, near the New Zealand town of Whakatane, killed 22 people in December 2019 Photo: AFP/File
world

Company found guilty over New Zealand volcano disaster

1 Comment
WELLINGTON

The New Zealand firm that managed a volcanic island which erupted killing 22 people in 2019, was on Tuesday found guilty of failing to adequately protect visitors.

Around 50 people were on White Island -- also known as Whakaari -- in December 2019 when a deadly column of burning ash and steam blasted from a volcanic vent.

The fatal eruption also left 25 people with horrific burns.

A court in Auckland found Whakaari Management failed to "assess risk" to visitors sufficiently, or provide them with protective equipment.

"This was critical to ensuring that tours could be conducted safely" said Judge Evangelos Thomas.

A second charge of ensuring the safety of those working on the island was dismissed.

The management company was the last of 13 individuals and organizations originally charged over the disaster. Six of the 13, including the three brothers who own the island, had already been acquitted.

Whakaari Management -- which granted permits to visit the island -- will be sentenced next February with six other parties who pleaded guilty.

The guilty parties face fines of up to NZ$1.5 million (U.S.$876,652).

During a 10-week trial, the court heard that the island's owners made around NZ$1 million (U.S.$620,000) a year from tourists before disaster struck.

In May last year, New Zealand's emergency management agency was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Since the eruption, no boat or aircraft tours have been allowed to land on the island.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

A court in Auckland found Whakaari Management failed to "assess risk" to visitors sufficiently, or provide them with protective equipment.

Fair verdict. It was horrific what the victims had to endure and a tourist would expect that the safety would have been assessed to be reasonable.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Friendly Fusion Izakaya: Tokyo’s Bal Scene Explained

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Oct. 30 – Nov. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s Worst Tourist Traps and Where to Go Instead

GaijinPot Blog

5 Spots in Osaka Every Photographer Should Know

GaijinPot Blog

Yutoku Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

12 Japanese Essential Oils for a Zen State of Mind

Savvy Tokyo

How To Find Good Real Estate Agents in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Iconic Japanese Foods Not From Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Fish to Celebrate Fall

Savvy Tokyo

Sofukuji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

What to Prepare For a Japanese Student Visa

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Temples and Shrines Devoted to Mythical Creatures in Japan

GaijinPot Blog