Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Sri Lanka Burqa Ban
A burqa clad Sri Lankan Muslim woman walks in a street of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Sri Lanka on Saturday announced plans to ban the wearing of burqas and said it would close more than 1,000 Islamic schools known as madrassas, citing national security. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
world

Concerns rise over Sri Lanka's move to ban burqas

0 Comments
By BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka

A Pakistani diplomat and a U.N. expert have expressed concerns over Sri Lanka’s proposed move to ban the wearing of burqas.

Sri Lanka announced plans over the weekend to ban the wearing of burqas — garments worn by some Muslim women that cover the body and face — and also said it would close more than 1,000 Islamic schools known as madrassas, citing national security.

Pakistan's ambassador to Sri Lanka, Saad Khattak, tweeted on Monday that the ban would "only serve as injury to the feelings of ordinary Sri Lankan Muslims and Muslims across the globe.”

The United Nations' special rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief, Ahmed Shaheed, tweeted that the “burqa bans are incompatible with int’l law guarantees of the right to manifest one’s religion or belief & of freedom of expression.”

On Saturday, Sri Lanka’s minister of public security, Sarath Weerasekara, called the burqa a sign of religious extremism and said it has a direct impact on national security. Weerasekara signed a paper on Friday seeking the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers to ban burqas.

The wearing of burqas in Sri Lanka was temporarily banned in 2019 soon after the Easter Sunday bomb attacks on churches and hotels that killed more than 260 people in the Indian Ocean island nation. Two local Muslim groups that had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group have been blamed for the attacks at six locations — two Roman Catholic churches, one Protestant church and three top hotels.

Sri Lanka also plans to ban more than 1,000 Madrassas, saying they are not registered with the authorities and do not follow the national education policy.

The decision to ban burqas and madrassas is the latest move affecting Sri Lanka's minority Muslims.

Muslims make up about 9% of the 22 million people in Sri Lanka, where Buddhists account for more than 70% of the population. Ethnic minority Tamils, who are mainly Hindus, comprise about 15% of the population.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Nagasaki

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

Plan A Post-Pandemic Retreat In Northern Okinawa

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: White Day Questions

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

Here’s How You Can Contribute To Okinawa’s Sustainable Islands

Savvy Tokyo

Tohoku

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

History

Gunkanjima (Hashima Island)

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Five Cocktails For The Japanese Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

Top 5 Tohoku Destinations to Visit in 2021

GaijinPot Travel

10 Years After the Great East Japan Earthquake

GaijinPot Blog