 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ebola outbreak involving the Bundibugyo strain response in Bunia
A Congolese medical worker walks at the Centre Medical Evangelique (CME) within the secured Ebola response zone, as aid agencies intensify efforts to contain the Ebola outbreak involving the Bundibugyo strain, in Hoho commune of Bunia town, Ituri province, Democratic Republic of Congo, June 9, 2026. REUTERS/Gradel Muyisa Mumbere Image: Reuters/Gradel Muyisa Mumbere
world

Congo’s Ebola outbreak spreads to new health zone

0 Comments
DAKAR

Congo's Ebola outbreak has spread to a new health zone ‌in the northeastern province of Ituri, authorities said on Wednesday, as fresh infections underline sustained transmission more than ‌three weeks after the epidemic was ⁠declared.

The health ministry said Tchomia, ⁠about 50 ⁠kilometers south of the provincial capital ‌Bunia on the shores of Lake Albert, has become the ⁠latest affected ⁠health zone, bringing the total number of affected zones to 26 nationwide and 18 in Ituri province, which accounts for more ⁠than 94% of confirmed cases.

A ⁠health zone in Congo’s healthcare ‌system covers a defined area with a network of clinics and a referral hospital.

The government's latest situation report said 37 new ‌confirmed cases, including 12 deaths, were reported in the previous 24 hours, all in Ituri.

The outbreak has so far recorded 635 confirmed cases and 127 deaths across three eastern provinces.

The epidemic, caused by the rare Bundibugyo ​strain of the virus, for which there is no approved vaccine or specific ‌treatment, was declared on May 15. It has since spread across Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu, regions ‌marked by insecurity, displacement and cross-border movement.

Eight ⁠patients were newly ⁠declared recovered, bringing the ​total number of recoveries to 30, ⁠while treatment activities ‌have been launched at Ebola ​centers in Bunia and Rwampara, the report said.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

GaijinPot Celebrates: Japan Summer

Join us for an unforgettable evening of networking, aloha-inspired live music by SHEN and free flowing drinks and buffet at TWO ROOMS NIHOMBASHI. July 2 (Thurs), 7pm to 9:30pm.

Get your ticket now for a 50% Discount. Only 50 Early Bird Tickets Available.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

San’nai-Maruyama iseki Special Historical Site

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Nakano: A Nostalgic Corner of Tokyo Full of Character

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Basic Japanese Etiquette Tips You Need to Know

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for June 2026

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Tokyo Pride Parade

GaijinPot Travel

Japan’s Smallest Shrine and Its Long History of Faith and Survival

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

I Entered Japan’s Concert Ticket Lottery—Here’s What Happened

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Top 10 Tokyo Summer Exhibitions for 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The 5 Japanese Films at Cannes and When to See Them

GaijinPot Blog

Japan’s New AI Data Law: What It Means for You

GaijinPot Blog

Yufuin no Mori

GaijinPot Travel

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog