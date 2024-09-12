 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: First mpox vaccines arrive in DR Congo
FILE PHOTO: Offiicials stand near mpox vaccines as first batches arrive at N'Djili International Airport in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo September 5, 2024. REUTERS/Justin Makangara/File Photo Image: Reuters/Justin Makangara
world

Congo brings forward launch of mpox vaccine drive to Oct 2

0 Comments
By Sonia Rolley
KINSHASHA, Congo

Democratic Republic of Congo will start its mpox vaccination campaign on Oct 2, nearly a week earlier than previously planned, the head of its outbreak response said on Wednesday.

Congo is the epicentre of the ongoing mpox outbreak that the World Health Organization declared to be a global public health emergency last month, but a lack of vaccines has until now hampered efforts to curb the spread of the sometimes deadly virus.

The central African country had been planning to launch vaccinations on Oct 8 after receiving its first delivery of mpox doses last week. But health authorities now intend to start the campaign on Oct 2, response chief Cris Kacita told Reuters.

"There are procedures that have evolved and helped reduce delays," he said, adding that the vaccination campaign will last 10 days and target only adults, including healthcare professionals, park rangers and sex workers in Congo's six provinces.

He has previously said that work was ongoing to combat mistrust of the vaccine in some communities and to manage the logistical challenge of rolling out the program across six provinces in a country the size of Western Europe.

On Tuesday, Congo received 50,000 mpox vaccine doses that had been donated by the United States, Ambassador Lucy Tamlyn said on X.

Kacita told Reuters that Congo had received in total 265,000 doses from the United States and the European Union.

He said those doses would not be sufficient to cover many areas in the central African country. "There have been promises from France and Belgium, and the number of doses is expected to be known within the week," Kacita said.

Japan has promised to donate 3.5 million doses of a vaccine that could administered to children, who are among the main victims of the epidemic, he said, adding that discussions were still continuing.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Win a Stay at the Hilton Niseko Village

Enter to win a 2-night VIP stay for two at the Hilton Niseko Village. Enjoy an unforgettable getaway with stunning views of Mt. Yotei, delicious cuisine and fun outdoor activities.

Enter by Sept 13th. Don't miss your chance!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health

Alcoholism In Japan and Where To Find Help

GaijinPot Blog

Kakunodate Festival

GaijinPot Travel

How To Set Up Utilities In Your Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Speech Delays In Bilingual Children

Savvy Tokyo

Sapporo Autumn Fest

GaijinPot Travel

What Is Furusato Nozei? The Japanese Tax Benefit That Gets You Free Stuff 

GaijinPot Blog

Nagasaki Sasebo Seaside Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Fall Festivals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

food

The Wonderful World of Japanese Street Food

Savvy Tokyo

10 Apps to Make Your Life in Japan Easier

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog