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WHO chief rallies community in Congo's Ebola response, calls for more funding
Health workers dress up in personal protective equipment (PPE) at the Evangelical Medical Center, one of the facilities at the forefront of the response to the Ebola outbreak, as agencies intensify efforts to contain a new Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain, in Bunia, Ituri province, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 31, 2026. REUTERS/Gradel Muyisa Mumbere Image: Reuters/Gradel Muyisa Mumbere
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Congo says Ebola deaths top 100 as armed groups threaten response

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Democratic Republic of Congo on Monday said confirmed Ebola deaths had climbed to 101 ‌and that the presence of armed groups was continuing to hinder the response in the hardest-hit province.

The outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain of ‌Ebola was announced on May 15, though ⁠officials have since said it went undetected ⁠for weeks, ⁠leaving health authorities behind the curve and struggling to ‌bring it under control.

It is unfolding in three provinces long ⁠beset by armed conflict: ⁠Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu.

In its latest situation report published on Monday, Congo's government said there had been 35 new confirmed cases in the previous ⁠24 hours, including 10 deaths. That brought the ⁠total number of confirmed cases to ‌550 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 101.

The cases have been recorded in 17 of Ituri's health zones as well as in seven health zones ‌in North Kivu and one health zone in South Kivu.

Mistrust and resistance have hampered the response, with attacks on burial teams and treatment centers reported. The latest such attack occurred on Sunday, a source familiar with the government response said, with a burial team targeted at the ​Nyamurongo cemetery in Bunia, leaving two people seriously injured and two vehicles damaged.

The situation report said the ‌presence of armed groups in Djugu, Irumu and Mambasa - all in Ituri - was continuing "to limit humanitarian access in multiple health zones affected or ‌at risk."

It said that Bunia, the capital of Ituri, ⁠was relatively calm.

Earlier on ⁠Monday, Africa's top public health ​agency said the number of confirmed Ebola cases ⁠in Congo had ‌risen to 544.

The Africa Centres for Disease ​Control and Prevention gave Congo's confirmed Ebola deaths as 88.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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