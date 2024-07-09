 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: U.N. Peacekeepers patrol the streets in the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa
FILE PHOTO: U.N. Peacekeepers patrol the streets in the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe/File Photo Image: Reuters/Kenny Katombe
world

Congo UN peacekeepers pausing pullout, no timeline for next phase

0 Comments
By Benoit Nyemba in Kinshasa, Sonia Rolley in Paris and Michelle Nichols in New York
KINSHASA

(Reuters) - The U.N. peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo will pause its withdrawal, with no timeline set for the next phase following the initial one in June, the government and mission said.

In September last year, President Felix Tshisekedi asked the mission to fast-track the withdrawal of peacekeepers who were deployed to the Central African country to quell insecurity caused by armed groups fighting over territory and resources.

The first phase of the withdrawal, in South Kivu province, was completed on June 25, Congo's ambassador to the United Nations, Zenon Mukongo Ngay, said on Monday. It had been scheduled for completion by April.

Ngay indicated that conditions had not yet been met for the next phase, however, blaming neighbouring Rwanda for an escalation of clashes in the restive east of Congo.

"In view of Rwanda's continued aggression in North Kivu, the next phase of withdrawal, phase 2, will be undertaken when conditions allow, following ongoing joint assessments," he said in a speech at the U.N. Security Council.

Congo and the United Nations have long accused Rwanda of backing the M23 rebel group, allegations Kigali has denied.

Bintou Keita, head of the U.N. mission, said there was "no timeline" for a withdrawal from North Kivu or Ituri provinces.

"Don't ask me what's next," Keita told reporters at the United Nations in New York on Monday. "What's next, as we said, (is) we pause, we prepare, and we see what comes next based on the reality on the ground."

Congo's foreign minister Therese Wamba Wagner said the government wanted to avoid creating a security vacuum.

"When it comes to North Kivu, we will take into account the developments that we see on the ground before making responsible decisions and starting this process when the most favourable conditions are met," she told reporters in Kinshasa.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese Meme: What Are Tokyo’s Cheapest Supermarkets?

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Tokachi Hills

GaijinPot Travel

5 New Japanese Makeup Product Trends for Summer 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Apartment Layouts: Terms and Meanings

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

4 Japanese Laws That Desperately Need To Be Amended For Women

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Akita in Winter: A Blend of Snow Sports, Culture and Heritage

GaijinPot Blog

What Is The Best Payment App For Foreigners in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tanabata: The Most Romantic Night In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Sapporo Satoland

GaijinPot Travel

Mount Komagatake

GaijinPot Travel