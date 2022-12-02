Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Congolese army says rebels massacred 50 civilians in eastern town

0 Comments
KINSHASA

Democratic Republic of Congo's armed forces on Thursday said M23 rebels and their allies killed 50 civilians in a massacre in the eastern town of Kishishe this week.

Congo's army and the M23, a Tutsi-led militia, have been locked in fighting for months in the country's restive east.

Reached by Reuters, M23 leader Bertrand Bisimwa said the group would respond to the accusations later in a statement.

The United Nations, Human Rights Watch (HRW) and a U.S. diplomat also said they had information about a massacre on Tuesday in Kishishe, North Kivu province, but did not give figures.

"We are deeply saddened by the massacre of civilians in Kishishe, which could constitute a war crime," Stephanie Miley, charge d'affaires for the U.S. Embassy in Kinshasa, said on Twitter.

A spokesperson for the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Congo, MONUSCO, said it had received reports of a large number of civilian casualties committed during clashes between the M23 and local militias in Kishishe, and called for an investigation.

HRW researcher Thomas Fessy said the international rights group had also received "credible reports" about the killing of civilians amid clashes which led to the M23 capturing the territory.

Congo and U.N. experts say neighboring Rwanda supports the M23, which Rwanda has consistently denied. The two countries took part in talks last week in Angola aimed at finding solutions to the conflict.

One of their agreements was that an East African Community (EAC) regional force would intervene against the M23 if it did not stop fighting and withdraw from its positions.

The EAC started sending troops into eastern Congo earlier this year to help fight various armed groups. A South Sudan army spokesman on Thursday said a battalion of 700 South Sudan troops would be sent to join the regional force.

Earlier on Thursday, thousands of people took the streets of Goma and Bukavu, the two main cities in Congo's east, to protest the deterioration of the security situation and foreign intervention.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Letters from Japan: ‘Speech Troubles’

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: European Art in Marunouchi

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 28 – Dec. 4

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

History, Culture and Words Behind Shinto Shrines in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Places to Visit in Japan if You Can’t Go to Europe

GaijinPot Blog

Winter Travel Jobs in Japan are Poppin’

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Shosha (Engyoji Temple)

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Of The Best Holiday Advent Calendars In Japan For 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Beginner’s Guide to Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Way of The Samurai: Authentic Japanese Cultural Experiences in Kanazawa

GaijinPot Blog

Kanto and Kansai Word Differences in Japan

GaijinPot Blog