Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Soldier in Congo kills 13, including his wife, after son’s burial takes place without him

0 Comments
By JUSTIN KABUMBA
GOMA, Congo

A soldier in northeastern Congo opened fire on family members and others who had buried his son before he could arrive home to attend the ceremony, killing 13 people, including 10 children, officials said Sunday.

The attack late Saturday left the soldier's wife, in-laws and two of his children dead, before he turned his weapon on other civilians, said Lt. Jules Ngongo, a spokesman for the army in Ituri province, where the killings took place.

The soldier was not identified.

The soldier arrived home from his post at another village in the province to find family and community members gathered in mourning for his son, who died Thursday of natural causes, said Baraka Muguwa Oscar, the local village chief.

“This soldier did not like the fact that his son … was buried without his approval and in his absence,” Oscar said.

Elements of the Congolese army were dispatched to apprehend the soldier, a member of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo, or FARDC, who fled the scene after the attack.

“No matter what the case, the time or the circumstances, you can’t take a person’s life. This is an act of indiscipline that will be dealt with by the courts,” said Ngongo, the army spokesperson.

Fighting in eastern Congo has been simmering for decades as more than 120 groups fight for power, land and valuable mineral resources, while others try to defend their communities. Earlier this week, the United Nations warned of a surge in violence in the country’s northeast.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Funabashi Anderson Park

GaijinPot Travel

Daisen Museum of Nature and History

GaijinPot Travel

Tips for Managing Disruptive Behavior in English Classes

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Denenchofu Seseragi Park and Hall

GaijinPot Travel

48 Hours in Iya Valley

GaijinPot Blog

5 Water Parks In And Around Tokyo For Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

5 Places In Japan You Are Not Allowed To Visit (And How to Still Enjoy Them)

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 17 – 23

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

Start Your Japanese Learning Journey Here: 20+ Easy Phrases for Beginners

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sun Protection Culture: Japan vs The West

Savvy Tokyo

Best Places to Study Japanese in Japan

GaijinPot Blog