Conservative influencer Charlie Kirk shot dead at Utah university event

U.S. right-wing activist and commentator Charlie Kirk, an influential ally of President Donald Trump, was fatally shot in the neck on Wednesday at an event at a Utah university, Trump said.
"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us," Trump wrote on social media.
A university spokesperson said police did not have a suspect in custody. Earlier, the school had reported that someone had been detained.
Cellphone video clips of the incident circulating on social media showed Kirk addressing a large outdoor crowd at the Utah Valley University campus in Orem, Utah, when a loud crack that sounded like a gunshot rang out. Kirk moved his hand toward his neck as he fell off his chair, sending the attendees running.
In another clip, blood can be seen gushing from Kirk's neck immediately after the shot. Reuters has not confirmed the authenticity of the videos.
Kirk and the group he co-founded, Turning Point USA, the largest conservative youth organization in the country, played a key role in driving young voter support for Trump in November.
Kirk's appearance on Wednesday was the first in a planned 15-event "American Comeback Tour" at universities around the country. He often used such events, typically drawing large crowds of students, to invite attendees to debate him live. Before he was shot, Kirk was sitting at what he calls a "Prove Me Wrong" table to field questions from the audience.
""WE. ARE. SO. BACK. Utah Valley University is FIRED UP and READY for the first stop back on the American Comeback Tour," Kirk wrote on X ahead of the event.
After winning his second presidential term, Trump credited Kirk for mobilizing younger voters and voters of color in support of his campaign.
"You had Turning Point's grassroots armies," Trump said at a rally in Phoenix in December. "It's not my victory, it's your victory."
Kirk had 5.3 million followers on X and hosted a popular podcast and radio program, "The Charlie Kirk Show." He had also recently co-hosted "Fox & Friends" on Fox News.
He was part of an ecosystem of pro-Trump conservative influencers – including Jack Posobiec, Laura Loomer, Candace Owens and others – who have helped to amplify the president's agenda. Kirk frequently attacked mainstream media and engaged in culture war issues around race, gender and immigration, often in a provocative style.
While the motive for the shooting is unknown, the United States is undergoing its most sustained period of political violence since the 1970s. Reuters has documented more than 300 cases of politically motivated violent acts since supporters of Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.
In July 2024, Trump was grazed by a gunman's bullet during a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania. A second assassination attempt two months later was foiled by federal agents.
In April, an arsonist broke into Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro's residence and set it on fire while the family was inside.
Earlier this year, a gunman posing as a police officer in Minnesota murdered state lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband and shot Senator John Hoffman and his wife. And in Boulder, Colorado, a man used a makeshift flamethrower and Molotov cocktails to attack a solidarity event for Israeli hostages, killing one woman and injuring at least six more.
Both Republican and Democratic politicians expressed support for Kirk following the shooting.
"Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord," Vice President JD Vance, who was close to Kirk, wrote on X.
"The attack on Charlie Kirk is disgusting, vile, and reprehensible," Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom said on X. "In the United States of America, we must reject political violence in EVERY form."
At the White House, staff members, many of them young and admirers of Charlie Kirk, were ashen-faced as news of the shooting spread.© Thomson Reuters 2025.
5 Comments
Login to comment
Underworld
Thoughts and prayers
Underworld
Gun deaths are unfortunately “worth it” for the preservation of Second Amendment rights in the United States of America.
Charlie Kirk
Jay
This is truly devastating news. I didn’t agree with every single thing Charlie Kirk ever said, but there’s no denying he was a brilliant mind and one of the most articulate defenders of family-first values, personal responsibility, and Christianity in our era. He debated with clarity and respect, never needing to shout down or insult opponents the way the opposing side so often hysterically does - and that made his voice stand out all the more, especially with young people.
But here’s the question: WHY is it always the figures who challenge the globalist agenda that end up targeted? Trump in 2024 survived an attempt on his life, just last week Germany’s AfD lost 16 members under “mysterious” circumstances, now Kirk is gone. Yet somehow the darlings of the globalist Left - the ones cheerleading for open borders, endless wars, and global surveillance - never seem to be touched. WHY?
Let me be clear: I am not blaming Democrats. That would be ridiculous. Nor Republicans. This is bigger than partisan politics. This is about a deep state machine, a globalist power structure that knows its time is short and is removing anyone who dares to oppose it. And sadly, anyone in the public eye with the courage to stand against it has a target on their back.
My prayers are with his wife and his two very young children, who will now grow up without a father. May God give them strength in this dark time. Charlie’s voice may have been silenced, but his message - of faith, family, and freedom - will not be.
Jay
That is very gracious of you if sincere.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Looks like Utah is in need of Trump's "attention".