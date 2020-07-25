Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A worker removes the Great Seal of the United States from the front of the US consulate in the Chinese city of Chengdu on Saturday Photo: AFP
world

Consulate in Chengdu readies for closure as U.S., China clash

2 Comments
By Noel Celis
CHENGDU, China

Staff at the U.S. consulate in the Chinese city of Chengdu were busy packing belongings and removing the American insignia from the building on Saturday, a day after Beijing ordered its closure in a tit-for-tat diplomatic battle with Washington.

U.S.-China relations spiraled this week when the Chengdu mission was told to shut in retaliation for the forced closure of Beijing's consulate in Houston, Texas, with both sides alleging the other had endangered national security.

The deadline for the Americans to exit Chengdu remains unclear but AFP reporters saw cleaners carting big black bags of rubbish from the consulate Saturday, one of which had split and appeared to contain shredded paper.

At least 10 sacks were removed from the building in the early hours of the morning.

A worker on a small crane removed a circular U.S. insignia from the front of the consulate, leaving just an American flag flying on the now unmarked site.

Other staff were seen moving trolleys around inside, one carrying a large empty metal bin, while some wheeled suitcases.

Beijing says closing the Chengdu consulate was a "legitimate and necessary response to the unreasonable measures by the United States", and has alleged that staff at the diplomatic mission endangered China's security and interests.

Washington officials meanwhile said there had been unacceptable efforts by the Chinese consulate in Houston to steal U.S. corporate secrets and proprietary medical and scientific research.

The last Chinese diplomats left the Houston consulate on Friday as a 72-hour deadline to close the mission passed. Officials there were seen loading large sacks of documents and other items onto trucks and throwing some in bins.

Tensions have soared between the two powers on a range of fronts including trade, China's handling of the coronavirus and a new security law for Hong Kong, with the U.S. this week warning of a "new tyranny" from China.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Tit-for-tat escalations that seem to be leading to what will be a firm unified allied statement feom the US, UK, Australia, Canada and others that states that China’s East China Sea islands land grab is illegal.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

*South China Sea

0 ( +0 / -0 )

How many knives can the Chinese leadership juggle at once? We are about to find out.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Reckless* Death by a thousand cuts many?

Next phase of Cold War 2.0 now a reality. Till what end is everyone’s guess.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Japan’s Obvious Poems Turn Silliness into Art

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Okinawa

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 29, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Parks & Gardens

The Site of Reversible Destiny

GaijinPot Travel

Neighborhood Guide

Kiyosumi-Shirakawa: The Best Tokyo Cafes You Didn’t Know About

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Coping with Corona: A Mental Survival Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Izu Peninsula

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

6 Alternative Ways To Experience The Japanese Onsen And Sento

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Saitama—July 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Natsubate: How To Deal With Summer Fatigue In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Traditional Bad Food Combos In Japan

Savvy Tokyo