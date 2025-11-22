 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
UN Climate Change Conference (COP30), in Belem
Young indigenous people from various continents perform during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP30), in Belem, Brazil, November 21, 2025. REUTERS/Anderson Coelho Image: Reuters/Anderson Coelho
world

COP30 climate summit deadlocked as EU rejects draft deal

0 Comments
By Kate Abnett, Lisandra Paraguassu, William James and Sudarshan Varadhan
BELEM, Brazil

The outcome of Brazil's COP30 climate summit was left hanging in the balance, with the European Union refusing to accept a draft deal it said would fail to advance global efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions driving climate change.

The two-week conference being held in the Amazon city of Belem had been scheduled to end Friday evening, but blew past that deadline as negotiations continued late into the night.

Brazil has cast the summit as a make-or-break moment for global climate cooperation, urging nations to bridge divides on issues including the future of fossil fuels and to send a message that concerted global action is the best way forward.

"This cannot be an agenda that divides us," COP30 President André Corrêa do Lago told delegates in a public plenary session before releasing them for further negotiations.

"We must reach an agreement between us."

Some emerging economies hit back at the EU's position, demanding the bloc commit more finance to help poorer nations cope with climate change.

"We can't just work with one pathway. If there is a pathway for fossil fuel, there has to be a pathway for climate finance as well," said a negotiator for a developing country, who was granted anonymity to discuss the closed-door negotiations.

The rifts over fossil fuels, cutting CO2 emissions faster and finance highlighted the difficulty of reaching a consensus at the annual conference, a perennial test of global resolve to avert the worst impacts of global warming.

A draft text for a deal, released by Brazil before dawn on Friday, contained no reference to fossil fuels, dropping a range of options on the subject that had been included in an earlier version.

Scores of countries, including major oil and gas producer nations, had opposed the options.

Earlier in the summit, some 80 governments had demanded COP30 deliver a plan to shift away from fossil fuels. But by Friday night, many of those nations had indicated in closed-door talks they would accept the deal without it, negotiators said.

Burning fossil fuels emits greenhouse gases that are by far the largest contributors to global warming.

STANDOFF OVER FOSSIL FUELS

The 27-member EU said the text was too weak.

"Under no circumstances are we going to accept this," EU Commissioner for Climate Wopke Hoekstra said in a statement on Friday.

The EU indicated it could "move beyond its comfort zone" on finance for developing nations - but only if the text's sections on action to cut planet-warming emissions were strengthened.

By Friday night, some European negotiators said the bloc was considering the option of walking away from the talks, rather than accepting the current deal.

A Brazilian negotiator told Reuters the fossil fuel language was unlikely to be reintroduced, and that the summit presidency was pressing for only small adjustments to the existing draft.

Other options being discussed by negotiators included a separate side deal on fossil fuels, which countries could voluntarily sign up to but which would not be agreed by consensus as COP deals need to be, negotiators said.

Three sources said the Arab Group negotiating bloc, whose 22 members include Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, told a closed-door meeting of negotiators that its energy industries were off limits in discussions.

Saudi Arabia delivered a statement from the Arab Group to negotiators, warning that targeting its industries would collapse the negotiations, the sources said.

Saudi Arabia did not reply to a request for comment addressed to the Saudi government communications office.

MULTILATERALISM UNDER PRESSURE

The draft deal also called for global efforts to triple the financing available to help nations adapt to climate change by 2030, from 2025 levels.

However, it did not specify whether this money would be provided directly by wealthy nations, or other sources including development banks or the private sector.

A deal text would need approval by consensus among the nearly 200 countries present in order to be adopted.

Corrêa do Lago said a show of multilateral unity was an important signal to send given this year's U.S. absence. President Donald Trump has called global warming a hoax.

"The world is watching," Corrêa do Lago said.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 18 – 24)

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Hakuun Torii Kannon

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Who Is Sanae Takaichi? The Policies of Japan’s First Female Prime Minister

GaijinPot Blog

Health

10 Japanese Self Care Tips For Protecting Your Skin During Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Alone in Japan: 5 Tips To Get Through The Solo Foreigner Blues

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Behind the Scenes with Riki With Japan Mates

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

The Best Japanese Video Games With Strong Female Characters

Savvy Tokyo

Fukuoka City Museum

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For November 2025

Savvy Tokyo

10 Hidden Autumn Foliage Spots in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 18 – 24)

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog