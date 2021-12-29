Coronavirus cases skyrocket across Australia as Omicron spreads

Coronavirus cases surged across Australia on Wednesday as an outbreak of the Omicron variant spread, with new infections in Sydney and surrounding parts of New South Wales state skyrocketing to more than 11,000, up from 6,000 a day earlier.
Victoria state also reported a record 3,700 cases, up by more than 1,000 from the previous record set a day earlier.
More than three-quarters of Australians are fully vaccinated, and just how deadly the latest outbreak will prove remains to be seen.
Australia has so far avoided the worst ravages of the pandemic, reporting a total of 2,200 virus deaths among its population of 26 million.
On Wednesday, New South Wales — Australia's most populous state — reported three new virus deaths and 625 hospitalizations, including 61 patients in intensive care. Victoria reported four new deaths and 397 hospitalizations, including 62 in intensive care.
Testing centers have been unable to keep up with a surge in demand.
Thousands of people across New South Wales have waited for hours this week to be tested. Some were travelers who were required to have a negative PCR test before arriving in Queensland.
But under pressure to ease that requirement, Queensland's premier said Wednesday the state will accept rapid antigen tests instead of PCR tests for travelers from interstate hotspots from Jan 1.
The outbreak was also contributing to a shortage of blood donations and an urgent call for donors to step up.
Testing and quarantining requirements prompted by the outbreak, combined with the holiday season, were creating a “perfect storm” of cancellations, said Red Cross Lifeblood donor center network head Cath Stone.
Testing and quarantining requirements prompted by the outbreak, combined with the holiday season, were creating a "perfect storm" of cancellations, said Red Cross Lifeblood donor center network head Cath Stone.
"More than half of all appointments are not being attended, which means we need more donors to roll up their sleeves and take the place of those who can't donate," Stone said.
CanonFolder
I thought they locked everything up, got boosters and COVID pass. How come this is possible?
Raw Beer
Remains to be seen, but all indications so far are that the symptoms will be very mild.
This might be a blessing in disguise, as Omicron may serve as a natural mass vaccination rollout, as a live attenuated virus vaccine that is probably more effective and safer than the current "vaccines".
starpunk
it's even tougher Down Under because it's summertime there and it's tempting to go out and about.
Mitsuo Matsuyama
Of course some of us will keep saying that this result is based on lack of testing, but how can those guys can guaratee that having same number of test as S. Korea and Australia do would be 3.000 cases daily?
Giving downvotes to me is an easy thing to do, but how about share your thoughts that strongly support your idea? Even if the number of test were like in England, the supposed number of new cases would be 0.08%.
Another thing, how testing everyone will guarantee that number of deaths will be zero? South Korea and Australia; countries that test everyone has huge number of deaths. Are you really sure that testing everyone will impede number of deaths?
I'm not against testing people, but we need to understand that our focus should be taking care of ourself by keeping the rules and having good healthy habits. No matter how many people are being testing each day, if the number of deaths is high, this testing thing will be meaningless. Instead of focusing on number of test, why not focus on making people aware of the importance of washing hands properly and eat healthly? Another thing, no matter how many doses you took, if you dont have healthy habits, the risk of die is same. Vaccines are important, but having healthy habits is important too.
marcelito
Remains to be seen, but all indications so far are that the symptoms will be very mild.
This might be a blessing in disguise, as Omicron may serve as a natural mass vaccination rollout, as a live attenuated virus vaccine that is probably more effective and safer than the current "vaccines".
agreed
Ingvar
The much vaunted "Omicron variant" still makes up a very small % of new infections. The vaccines weren't working long before Omicron.
Rob Nads
Good news, let it rip!