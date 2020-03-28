Coronavirus: Huge surge of hate speech toward Chinese on Twitter

The coronavirus outbreak has led to a 900 percent uptick in hate speech toward China and Chinese people on Twitter, according to a report by a tech startup.
"People are spending more and more time on social networks, communication apps, chat rooms and gaming services, and the problems endemic to these platforms -- hate, abuse, toxicity and bullying -- have become accentuated," the Israel-based company L1ght said in its report.
"According to our data, much of this hate and abuse is being directed towards China and its population, as well as individuals of Asian origin in other parts of the world," added the startup that uses artificial intelligence to detect harmful content in social networks.
It said although there are some uplifting stories being shared online as people confined because of the pandemic first detected in China turn to the internet, there is also plenty of hate being shared.
"Toxic tweets are using explicit language to accuse Asians of carrying the coronavirus and blaming people of Asian origin as a collective for spreading the virus," the study found.
It said that a lot of people are using racist hashtags such as #Kungflu, #chinesevirus and #communistvirus as they tweet about the pandemic.
Internet traffic to prominent hate sites has also increased 200 percent, the report said, as have posts against Asians.
It said that certain media outlets have also encouraged backlash against Asians, pointing to a video on Sky news Australia titled "China willfully inflicted coronavirus upon the world."
"The video now has over 5k comments, the majority of them toxic and hateful," the report said.
The findings come as numerous US rights groups, activists and politicians have sounded the alarm about a surge in the number of racist incidents directed at Asian Americans.
Critics say U.S. President Donald Trump's repeated references to the COVID-19 virus as the "Chinese virus," has also resulted in xenophobia.© 2020 AFP
BigYen
So is anyone from the Wuhan-Flu-we're-just-calling-it-that-because-that's-where-it-came-from camp going to comment about this?
This kind of crap is what the WHO and those of us who prefer to call Covid-19 by that name, or just call it coronavirus, are talking about when we say it's a dangerous and unnecessary exercise in re-branding that Donald Trump and his followers have been attempting over the past little while. Many of us outside Asia have Asian friends or neighbours, or friends with Asian heritage. We don't want to see those people targeted by this kind of viciousness, or see it encouraged by people who disingenuously claim descriptions such as"Wuhan Flu" and its variants are just exercises in accurate description that no-one should get upset about.
There's a lot of racism out there. Stoking it in times like these is dangerous.
noriahojanen
Most ordinary Chinese citizens and expats are victims of the virus crisis. But I believe it is relevant and justifiable to openly accuse the Chinese authority of negligence and cover-ups silencing alarmist Wuhan doctors. President Xi owes its people an apology.