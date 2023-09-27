Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Corpses, body parts of 12 people strewn across Mexico's Monterrey in spate of violence

0 Comments
By Laura Gottesdiener
MONTERREY, Mexico

The mutilated corpses and dismembered body parts of 12 people were dumped in seven locations across the metropolitan area of the Mexican city of Monterrey on Tuesday in a spate of violence that unnerved residents of Mexico's industrial capital.

The gruesome discoveries recalled a bloody period in the 2010s when cartel conflicts engulfed the city and bodies were left in the streets or hanging from bridges.

Such brutality had largely subsided in Monterrey, which was recently chosen to be the home of a new Tesla car plant.

Authorities said Tuesday's events appeared to be a coordinated attack and were likely sparked by an internal conflict within a criminal group based in the bordering state of Tamaulipas.

"From the messages that were left (near the bodies), there's a correlation," said Pedro Jardon, the attorney general of Nuevo Leon, in response to questions from reporters on Tuesday afternoon.

Photos of the supposed messages circulating in local press and on social media suggested the murders were carried out by the Northeast Cartel and were retribution for alleged infiltration of the group.

The attorney general's office did not confirm the authenticity of the photos.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Autumn Day Trips from Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Best Breakfast in Tokyo from Cheap to Fancy

GaijinPot Blog

Hinjitsukan

GaijinPot Travel

GaijinPot Job Notice: What’sApp/SNS Fake Message Requests

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Where To Find Art Supplies In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

What Your Child Should Know Before Entering Japanese Elementary School

Savvy Tokyo

How Do Compound Kanji Make Japanese Idioms?

GaijinPot Blog

Upopoy National Ainu Museum and Park

GaijinPot Travel

Glover Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Events

GaijinPot Meet: October Falafel Night

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 25 – Oct. 1

Savvy Tokyo

Arita Ceramics Fair

GaijinPot Travel