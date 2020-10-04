Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Ireland seeing significant escalation in COVID-19 cases

0 Comments
DUBLIN

Ireland is seeing a "significant escalation" in COVID-19 infections, the acting chief medical officer said on Saturday after reporting the highest number of daily cases since late April.

Like most of Europe, Ireland has seen a steady increase in infections since the end of July and has tightened restrictions as a result, including banning all indoor restaurant dining and most trips in and out of the capital, Dublin.

The 613 new cases was the highest daily total since Ireland was in a full lockdown. Ten more people died, bringing the total number of coronavirus- related deaths to 1,810. Eight of those deaths occurred prior to September, the health ministry said.

"The numbers being reported today and over the past week represent a significant escalation in the profile of COVID-19 in Ireland," acting chief medical officer Ronan Glynn said in a statement.

Glynn urged people over the age of 70 and those who are medically vulnerable to COVID-19 to limit the number of people they meet to a very small core group of family members, carers or friends, and for short periods of time.

Ireland has reported just over 100 cases per 100,000 people in the past 14 days, the 16th-highest COVID-19 infection rate out of 31 European countries monitored by the European Centre for Disease Control.

The British-run region of Northern Ireland, which shares an open border with Ireland, reported 726 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, having smashed its record daily total a day earlier to bring its seven-day cumulative case total to 164.7 per 100,000 people.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

12 Breathtaking Onsen Resorts To Visit This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Kanagawa—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog

5 Best Websites for Finding Japanese Tutors Online

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #100: Epic Japanese Kitchen Fails

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Make Your Own KitKat at Miyashita Park’s KitKat Chocolatory

GaijinPot Blog

Transport

Resort Shirakami

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Fall 2020 Makeup Trends In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

2020 Halloween Afternoon Tea and Buffets in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 39, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

A Family Hike From Mt Mitake To Mt Hinode

Savvy Tokyo