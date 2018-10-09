Democratic senators urge voters to focus Kavanaugh anger on election

Two Democratic senators on Sunday said voters angry that Republicans confirmed Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court despite allegations of sexual misconduct should focus on next month's congressional elections instead of seeking to impeach the new justice.
Some Democrats in the House of Representatives have indicated Kavanaugh could face investigations or even potential impeachment if they win majorities in the House and possibly the Senate. But Senators Chris Coons and Mazie Hirono distanced themselves from those demands, saying they are concentrating on the Nov. 6 congressional elections.
"I think that’s premature," Coons said of impeachment talk on NBC's "Meet the Press." "Frankly we are just less than a month away from an election. Folks who feel very strongly one way or other about the issues in front of us should get out and vote and participate."
Kavanaugh was sworn in late on Saturday amid protests at the court after he was narrowly confirmed in a 50-48 Senate vote but with questions raised from Democrats and liberal groups as to whether he will be a partisan justice.
Democrats are hopeful of winning control of the House but the Senate is a long shot. Republicans say that anger on the right at the way Democrats treated Kavanaugh may have energized their voters as well.
U.S. President Donald Trump said the public protests against Kavanaugh were the work of "an angry left-wing mob" and has urged his supporters to vote in November.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Saturday that"nothing unifies Republicans like a court fight."
With both parties focusing on the confirmation battle, it is unclear who will capitalize on it most effectively in the elections.
Hirono, speaking on ABC's "This Week," said, "I’m focused like a laser beam on the elections" when asked about impeachment.
"I’m very focused on the here and now, which is that all these angry women, mainly, out there who saw what was going on and how the Senate was not able to deal with the entire issue of sexual assault," she said.
Noting that only one Supreme Court justice has ever been impeached, Coons said the Senate needed to show leadership and seek to heal the country.
"I think talking about it at this point isn’t necessarily healing us and moving us forward," he said.
Samuel Chase in 1804 was the only justice to be impeached by the House. He was acquitted by the Senate the following year.
Kavanaugh fought back against the accusations with a blistering partisan attack at a Sept. 27 Senate hearing on Christine Blasey Ford's allegation that he had sexually assaulted her when they were in high school.
Kellyanne Conway, a senior White House adviser, said on ABC's "This Week" that the focus should turn from Kavanaugh's combative testimony and toward his 12 years as a respected appeals court judge in Washington.
"The Supreme Court, thank God, is a sacrosanct institution that can withstand much," Conway said.
Kavanaugh's confirmation means the nine-justice court now has a solid 5-4 conservative majority that is likely to move the court further to the right as it rules on contentious issues such as abortion, immigration, transgender rights, industry regulation and presidential powers.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
PTownsend
Coons is looking like he could be a reasonable candidate. Assuming of course the Democratic Party hierarchy doesn't try to interfere with the Party's democratic procedures.
Mitch talking about stacking the judicial system to favor the most powerful and speaking for the .01% he's part of and represents.
arrestpaul
The first thing that the Democrat leadership has to do is convince Democrat voters that their party of choice is not completely incompetent, and that the parties election strategy of creating multiple pockets of haters isn't as hopeless as it looks.
Burning Bush
Most Americans are angry that the Democrats stooped to such lows to try to ruin a man's life.
Innocent until proven guilty is a principle most Americans hold dear, as it's one of the foundations of the country's ideal of freedom and justice.
Democrats were willing to throw that cherished principle under the bus just because of partisan bickering and games.
Americans are sick of such underhanded and childish tactics.
David Varnes
Here's what the Democratic Party must do before 2020:
First, it must move past the Baby Boom generation. Voters thought it had in 2008, but the Baby Boom had one last gasp with the nomination of Hillary in 2016. Despite the self centered myopic image of the Baby Boomers (on both sides, both sides) that the whole world and country revolves around them, the fact for Democrats is that Democratic voters don't care about the heroes of the 1990s. They're younger, hipper, more attuned to the needs of the 21st century.
With that, the Democrats need to find the next generation of leaders. People like Pelosi, Feinstein, Clinton, Schumer, and others have too much baggage. They don't excite voters, their ideas are generationally behind the times, and pretty much tell younger Democrats that the party doesn't care about them. The Democrats have to find new leaders who, if aren't actually younger, at least speak to and are willing to speak for, the younger generations. They don't care if you marched with Martin Luther King, they care if you can understand the debt burden of students coming out of college in 2018. They don't care if you protested Vietnam, they care if you fought the 2008 Financial Meltdown.
The Democrats want to retake the White House in 2020? Don't just bank on voter anger about Donald Trump, that'll only last for so long (I figure another 6-12 months unless he really does something even more massively offensive than he has up to now). Don't just rewarm the same ideas you presented voters in 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, etc.
Be leaders. Be inspired leaders that the country desires, not the callow, jaded bitterness of Trumpistan. Listen, adjust your message, and reach out to the young, the middle class, and the workers. Do that, and the Democrats will win.
Do it not, and 2020 comes back into play for Trump, as much as I hate to say it. For I think another 4 years of Trump would hamstring America for at least a generation, if not forever.
Chip Star
It's always fascinating to hear conservstibes disparage democrats as being haters. Conservatives constantly make emotion-based descisions, fear and hate being the greatest drivers. This is evidenced by Trump's wall talk, the fearmongering about undocumented immigrants, constantly trying to claim that women and minorities don't have it bad, and Trump's election; to name a few.
Chip Star
David V: Astute analysis.
arrestpaul
Please don't change tactics. I'm enjoying the fruits of your labor. Keep up the good work.