Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Russia approves first prescription COVID-19 drug for sale in pharmacies

0 Comments
MOSCOW

Russia has approved R-Pharm's Coronavir treatment for outpatients with mild to moderate COVID-19 infections and the antiviral drug could be rolled out to pharmacies in the country as soon as next week, the company said on Friday.

Coronavir's approval as a prescription drug follows the green light for another Russian COVID-19 drug, Avifavir, in May. Both are based on favipiravir, which was developed in Japan and is widely used as the basis for viral treatments.

R-Pharm's announcement is another sign Russia is pushing hard to take a global lead in the race against the virus. It is already exporting its COVID-19 tests and has clinched several international deals for supplies of its Sputnik-V vaccine.

R-Pharm said it received approval for Coronavir after Phase III clinical trials involving 168 patients with COVID-19.

The drug was first approved for in-hospital use to treat COVID-19 in July, a government register showed.

Coronavir's trial was comparatively small. The European health regulator on Friday endorsed the use of the steroid dexamethasone in the treatment of COVID-19 patients after a study by UK researchers on several thousand patients.

R-Pharm has started talks with pharmacies about orders, the company's spokeswoman said, with Coronavir supplies expected to be rolled out in the near future, possibly as soon as next week.

Coronavir is made at R-Pharm's facility in Yaroslavl, about 300 km (186 miles) northeast of Moscow.

Avifavir has been available in hospitals since June but has yet to be supplied to pharmacies.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Cities

Aizuwakamatsu

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Autumnal Equinox Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

Where To Buy Plus Size Women’s Clothes And Shoes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Long Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 19-22

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Funerals In Japan: Etiquette And Rituals

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥75,000 in Fukuoka City—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Neighborhood Guide

Discovering Sankeien Garden, Yokohama

Savvy Tokyo

Traditional

Aizu

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Shopping For Gifts During A Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 37, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Beaches

Miyakojima

GaijinPot Travel