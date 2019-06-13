Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Criminal networks deliver fake drugs to customers who order them through "unauthorised and unregulated" online pharmacies or social media pages Photo: SPANISH POLICE/AFP/File
world

Counterfeit medicine a 'growing threat': EU study

0 Comments
By HO
PARIS

Counterfeit medicine is a "growing threat" in Europe, causing serious illness or even death and costing the pharmaceutical industry billions every year, according to a study published Wednesday.

Criminal networks are producing an "increasingly diverse range of medicines", including drugs to treat serious illnesses such as cancer, the European Union's police agency Europol and its Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) said in a report.

Although luxury items such as clothes and jewelry are among the most commonly detected counterfeit goods, professional gangs in Europe are producing an increasing range of goods, including food, pesticides and car parts.

"Organised crime groups who produce and sell these goods have no respect for the quality of products which very often pose health and safety risks," said Europol head Catherine De Bolle.

Pharmaceuticals made in unhygienic clandestine laboratories by unqualified workers can contain the wrong active ingredient, no active ingredient at all, or high levels of toxic substances, the report found.

Gangs also import illegal medicines from countries outside the EU, such as China, where most counterfeit items originate, before repackaging them for sale in Europe.

Counterfeiters then deliver the drugs to customers who order them through "unauthorised and unregulated" online pharmacies or social media pages, which "capitalise on the increasing self-medication trend and consumer demand for cheap medicines".

The boom in online marketplaces allows criminals to send drugs to customers via parcel, running "a generally low risk of law enforcement detection", while new rail connections between the EU and China provide a faster, cheaper mode of transport than by sea or plane.

Counterfeit medicines cost the EU pharmaceutical sector more than 10 billion euros ($11.3 billion) each year, the report estimates.

In October, authorities arrested more than 800 people worldwide in an operation dubbed "Pangea XI".

They seized a haul of "potentially dangerous" goods worth 12.4 million euros ($14 million) that included out-of-date heart surgery instruments smuggled into North Macedonia and fake contraceptive pills hidden inside DVD packages in Poland.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Food & Drink

Recipe: Sweet Lemon Bars With Biwa (Japanese Apricot)

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Tokyo’s Gonpachi Offers Up its Unique Sushi Beer Garden Just in Time for Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Japanese Words To Describe Food Textures

GaijinPot Blog

Incident in Tokyo’s Gay District Reignites Debate About Trans Rights in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Nintendo Releases Free VR Update To Popular Games Including Smash Bros.

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Festivals

Uneme Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Unique Father’s Day Gifts From Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon