Couples flogged for public affection in Indonesia's Aceh

A trio of canoodling couples were publicly flogged in Indonesia's Aceh province on Thursday, charged with breaking local Islamic law that outlaws public displays of affection.
Despite international condemnation, whipping is a common punishment for a range of offenses in the deeply conservative region on Sumatra island, including gambling, drinking alcohol, and having gay or pre-marital sex.
Aceh is the only region in the world's biggest Muslim-majority country that imposes Islamic law.
On Thursday, a masked sharia officer rained down between 20 and 22 strokes from a rattan cane each on three men and three women caught behaving amorously. They had all served several months in prison.
One woman winced and fell over from the painful punishment, which was carried out in front of a mosque in the provincial capital Banda Aceh. Dozens of onlookers, including some visiting Malaysian students, watched the spectacle.
"I'm nervous because this is the first time I've seen something like this," said visitor Muhammad Rushdy. "But it can serve as an important lesson for us from other countries to comply with local regulations."
Banda Aceh's mayor Aminullah Usman repeated his long-held claim that the punishment is a deterrent.
"But we keep telling visitors not to be afraid to visit Banda Aceh... because you won't be flogged if you don't break the law," he said.
Rights groups have slammed public caning as cruel, and Indonesia's President Joko Widodo has called for it to end, but the practice has wide support among Aceh's population.
About 98 percent of the region's five million residents are Muslim subject.© 2019 AFP
TumbleDry
Different culture, blah, blah, blah...
This is insane...
Chip Star
Very modern thinking. It's hardly confusing as to why Muslims are easily used to whip up ignorance-driven fear amongst non-Muslims.
Yubaru
Just added to my list of places on earth where I will not pay a visit!
BigYen
In cases like this, stuff cultural differences.
If you believe - objectively - that "public canoodling" (aka a show of affection) in a public place is an unnatural display of immorality, if it's your considered opinion that being flogged in public and serving several months in jail is an appropriate punishment for two people showing affection towards one another where other people can see it, then Aceh is the place for you.
We don't make cultural allowances for other countries where they suppress the rights of women or have the death penalty for relatively minor crimes. So we shouldn't here.
Vince Black
No craziness from the medieval Muslim world shocks me anymore. Meh....
Nero Archangel
JeffLee
That makes sense.
Burning Bush
The locals are entitled to preserve their way of life.
This law also protects woman's rights as it teaches men not to use woman for sex.
Chip Star
The comment was impolite to the user at whim ut was directed. At least the mods got that correct.
You clearly don't understand what freedom of speech means.