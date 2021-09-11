Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is a loyal supporter of former president Donald Trump and opponent of making mask wearing mandatory in his state Photo: AFP/File
world

Court backs Florida's anti-mask governor in school dispute

1 Comment
MIAMI

An appeals court ruled Friday that Florida schools cannot force students and staff to wear masks to fight the pandemic, in a victory for the state's conservative governor.

Two weeks ago Judge John Cooper overruled the pro-Trump governor, Ron DeSantis, and said the state's schools can make mask-wearing mandatory.

Cooper sided with a group of parents who had filed a lawsuit challenging an executive order by DeSantis that barred schools from making students and school staff wearing masks to combat COVID-19.

Several school districts in Florida had decided to make masks mandatory because of a rise in cases fueled by the Delta variant of the virus.

The state government appealed Cooper's ruling, which was suspended while the appeals court considered the case.

In a new setback for the governor, Cooper ruled on Wednesday that school districts could make masks mandatory while the appeal is being studied.

DeSantis appealed that ruling too and the First District Court of Appeal in the state capital Tallahassee sided Friday with him.

”When a public officer or agency seeks appellate review, which is the case here, there is a presumption under the rule in favor of a stay,” the court said.

Thirteen of Florida's 67 school districts made masks obligatory in recent weeks, ignoring DeSantis's executive order against such policies.

The state government punished two of them that ignored the governor, by withholding funding equal to the monthly salary of the school board members.

Friday's new ruling means that the state can keep sanctioning school districts that defy the governor's no mask mandate order.

But the U.S. Department of Education said Friday it would cover any financial penalty slapped on school districts that defy DeSantis.

Since the start of this school year, thousands of students in several Florida counties have been forced to quarantine after catching the coronavirus or coming into contact with infected people.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

DeSantis doesn’t care about more people dying as long as he can advance his career in the MAGAverse.

Evil man.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

A Foreign Girl’s Guide On How To Discuss Sex With Your Japanese Guy

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Aug. 30-Sept. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Essential Japanese Phrases for the Classroom

GaijinPot Blog

Families

A Preschool Primer: Finding the Right Kindergarten for Your Family

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tweet of the Week #147: Parents Take Off Work to Tackle Unfinished Summer Homework

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 10 Pet Friendly Restaurants And Cafes

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Oyakodon

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Recipe: Simple Japanese Obento

Savvy Tokyo

6 Diverse Jobs in Japan if You Need a Change of Scenery

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog