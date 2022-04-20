Florida court ruling creates mishmash of transportation mask rules in U.S.

A decision by a federal judge in Florida to throw out a national mask mandate for public transportation across the U.S. created a confusing patchwork of rules for passengers as they navigate airports and transit systems.
The ruling gives airports, mass transit systems, airlines and ride-hailing services the option to keep mask rules or ditch them entirely, resulting in rules that vary by city and mode of transportation.
Passengers on an United Airlines flight from Houston to Kennedy Airport, for instance, could ditch their masks at their departing airport and on the plane, but have to put them back on once they land in New York or take a subway.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had recently extended the mandate until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus now responsible for the vast majority of U.S. cases. But the court decision put the mandate on hold.
Here's a look at how U.S. transportation centers and providers are responding:
AIRLINES
Major airlines were some of the first to update their rules after the court decision. United, Southwest, American, Alaska, Delta and JetBlue announced that, effective immediately, masks would no longer be required on domestic flights.
“While this means that our employees are no longer required to wear a mask – and no longer have to enforce a mask requirement for most of the flying public – they will be able to wear masks if they choose to do so, as the CDC continues to strongly recommend wearing a mask on public transit,” United Airlines said.
The Association of Flight Attendants, the nation’s largest union of cabin crews, has recently taken a neutral position on the mask rule because its members are divided about the issue. On Monday, the union’s president appealed for calm on planes and in airports.
Alaska Airlines said some passengers who were banned for violating the mask policy will remain banned.
AIRPORTS
Airports weren't as fast to do away with masks, with several expressing uncertainty about the ruling and taking a wait-and-see approach.
But others, including the two main airports in Houston, did away with mask requirements soon after the Transportation Security Administration said it would no longer enforce the mask mandate. Los Angeles International and Phoenix Sky Harbor also eliminated their mask requirements. San Francisco International Airport said it was waiting for further guidance from TSA.
The New York City airports appeared to keep the mandate intact.
TRAINS AND BUSES
The rules for train and bus passengers vary by city and transit agency.
In New York, Metropolitan Transportation Authority communications director Tim Minton said the system was keeping the mask mandate, meaning face coverings are still required on the subway, buses and commuter rail lines, as they have since early in the pandemic.
But the regional train system serving the Washington, D.C., area said Monday that masks will be now optional for its customers and employees going forward.
“Our mask mandate has been based on federal guidance,” said Paul J. Wiedefeld, general manager and CEO of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. “We will continue to monitor this situation as it unfolds, but masks will be optional on Metro property until further notice.”
Amtrak also said it was making masks optional.
RIDE SHARING
The websites of ride sharing companies Lyft and Uber as of Monday evening still said masks were required.© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
25 Comments
Login to comment
Skeptical
Things like this should be anticipated whenever the executive choses to exercise power that was not granted by the legislative, in a manner inconsistent with the executive's mandated administrative procedures act.
To be precise, in the US, most constitutional powers are vested by the people through an elected congress. Which in turn may delegate it's authority to the executive. The laws that it has passed concerning the powers surounding communicable disease are limited in subject and scope; the rest are held in reserve to the states through the acknowledged exercise of their police powers.
The laws that the congress did pass were stretched well beyond their intent by this executive, in a number of ways, the transportation mandate being just one. Instead of going to the congress for the authority - which it should have done - , the executive decided to do it all by decree.
Many US states chose the proper path; their governors possess the police power to initiate and enforcement public health orders, but are being required to renew such orders on a periodic basis by the legislature.
Any mishmash must be faulted back to the executive branch that decided to exceed the authority vested by the people in the legislative branch.
Sorry. Do it right the next time.
Bronco
What about flights from Alaska to New York that cross Canadian airspace.
Ladies and gentlemen the pilot has announced that we have entered Canadian airspace and the put on your mask light has been activated.
May we remind you that holding an opinion contrary to Trudeau’s is punishable by a seized bank account and revoked driver’s license. Your pets will also be confiscated.
Once we reenter American airspace you may remove your muzzle and breath normally.
Strangerland
What about them? No mask mandates here in Canada mate. Not even vaccine passports anymore. There are literally no Covid requirements where I'm staying right now.
The Avenger
I plan to mask if I ever can afford a plane ride again…
Viviane
Today in Canada, the masks will still be mandatory on flights and trains. That is what I have read in Info radio caca, anyhow, in Canada we are not allowed to board on a train or plane if not vaccinated, for both inside the country and international.
If you have a doubt consult the page of Gourvenement du Canada.
Viviane
Allo @strangerland, Hein! Where do you have that freedom in Canada? I am in Québec province.
I am happy for you, of course! :)
Strangerland
Yeah, Canada has been very responsible with their covid response. It's why they saw low deaths, limited lockdowns, and minor impact to their economy. And now they're opened back up, while still being responsible and requiring masks on flights.
A model to the world.
Strangerland
I'm in British Colombia right now.
Viviane
In Québec, masks are still mandatory everywhere, except in your home!
All I am waiting for is to fly and meet my son in Japan.
Bob Fosse
It must be awful to be constantly terrified by your own imagination. I couldn’t live like that.
Blacklabel
And I was told here that I would never travel again without being vaccinated. Don’t even need to wear a mask anymore and vaccine mandates illegal too.
I like how when it’s a ruling liberals don’t like they just decide to ”wait and see” didn’t you hear the judge?
bass4funk
Finally sanity has prevailed, watch the people in power try to challenge this ruling because they can’t lose power, these mandates help keep them in power and helps them to weed out people they don’t like or agree with.
Skeptical
This just in. “The US Department of Justice and the CDC announced that they will appeal the decision, "subject to CDC’s conclusion that the order remains necessary" while the CDC "assessed current public health conditions."
Judging from many of today's headlines, it's going to be very difficult trying to stuff this genie back in the bottle, now that it's out.
Strangerland
You seem surprised Did you think that they wouldn't appeal?
bass4funk
They can, but at this point, people are just not going to comply anymore and as the midterms approach you will see more of these dreaded mandates go away, but it won't be enough to save the Democrat party. So if the Dems want to try and stay in power and show that they can govern and listen to their constituents then they will drop all mandates and move to the center of politics on every issue, if they don't then their political doom is assured. They need to make a decision.
Rodney
I don’t wear a mask because maskwearers are 100% safe. Great to fly again.
bass4funk
Of course, they have the right to appeal, but they're probably not going to win because Biden doesn't have a mandate. it's unconstitutional at this point and the CDC is not a sidearm of the White House to dictate what we can or cannot wear. See the videos of people on various planes cheering that this is over. I mean, this is the reason why so many go the shot and the death rates are going down even if the infection rate is high, we don't need to worry so much about the virus, more than half of the country got the shot. But let them apply, if Biden and his team really want to further damage their prospects of keeping the House, this is the very occasion to start.
Strangerland
And again you answer a question that wasn't asked, to avoid answering the one that was.
The question was, did you think that they would not appeal this decision?
bass4funk
I did answer and once again, leave the emotion aside, Strange. I did think they would appeal, of course, THIS WH would, but it's ok, let them, the law and luck are not with them on this one.
Strangerland
Not until this last post you didn't.
Seems you have more intelligence than this guy who was genuinely surprised by it:
Yrral
This judge got the lowest rating from the ABA ,not qualified
bass4funk
If you say so
Do you have some anger built inside you? You can’t debate? You would rather just insult people personally? Why? It’s not that serious, really. Relax.
Blacklabel
Of course they will. They are butthurt that a “Young woman” told them they have been wrong.
the appeal came right after Biden said it’s up to each person what they do. He not on the same page, again.
why can’t the Democrat led Congress just pass a law for it?
Skeptical
Time for one more masking opinion, post Health Freedom Defense Fund?
From Jeffrey A. Tucker at the Brownstone Institute, entitled The Unmasking of America:
Link to the 59 page PDF decision is embedded.
ClippetyClop
Airlines are now scientists. A conspiracy that only the weak minded would believe.
Thanks for posting.