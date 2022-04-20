Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Travel Mask Mandate
FILE - Travelers line up wearing protective masks indoors at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Dec. 28, 2021. U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa, Fla., on April 18, 2022, voided the national travel mask mandate as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials. The mask mandate that covers travel on airplanes and other public transportation was recently extended by President Joe Biden's administration until May 3. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
world

Florida court ruling creates mishmash of transportation mask rules in U.S.

25 Comments
MIAMI

A decision by a federal judge in Florida to throw out a national mask mandate for public transportation across the U.S. created a confusing patchwork of rules for passengers as they navigate airports and transit systems.

The ruling gives airports, mass transit systems, airlines and ride-hailing services the option to keep mask rules or ditch them entirely, resulting in rules that vary by city and mode of transportation.

Passengers on an United Airlines flight from Houston to Kennedy Airport, for instance, could ditch their masks at their departing airport and on the plane, but have to put them back on once they land in New York or take a subway.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had recently extended the mandate until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus now responsible for the vast majority of U.S. cases. But the court decision put the mandate on hold.

Here's a look at how U.S. transportation centers and providers are responding:

AIRLINES

Major airlines were some of the first to update their rules after the court decision. United, Southwest, American, Alaska, Delta and JetBlue announced that, effective immediately, masks would no longer be required on domestic flights.

“While this means that our employees are no longer required to wear a mask – and no longer have to enforce a mask requirement for most of the flying public – they will be able to wear masks if they choose to do so, as the CDC continues to strongly recommend wearing a mask on public transit,” United Airlines said.

The Association of Flight Attendants, the nation’s largest union of cabin crews, has recently taken a neutral position on the mask rule because its members are divided about the issue. On Monday, the union’s president appealed for calm on planes and in airports.

Alaska Airlines said some passengers who were banned for violating the mask policy will remain banned.

AIRPORTS

Airports weren't as fast to do away with masks, with several expressing uncertainty about the ruling and taking a wait-and-see approach.

But others, including the two main airports in Houston, did away with mask requirements soon after the Transportation Security Administration said it would no longer enforce the mask mandate. Los Angeles International and Phoenix Sky Harbor also eliminated their mask requirements. San Francisco International Airport said it was waiting for further guidance from TSA.

The New York City airports appeared to keep the mandate intact.

TRAINS AND BUSES

The rules for train and bus passengers vary by city and transit agency.

In New York, Metropolitan Transportation Authority communications director Tim Minton said the system was keeping the mask mandate, meaning face coverings are still required on the subway, buses and commuter rail lines, as they have since early in the pandemic.

But the regional train system serving the Washington, D.C., area said Monday that masks will be now optional for its customers and employees going forward.

“Our mask mandate has been based on federal guidance,” said Paul J. Wiedefeld, general manager and CEO of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. “We will continue to monitor this situation as it unfolds, but masks will be optional on Metro property until further notice.”

Amtrak also said it was making masks optional.

RIDE SHARING

The websites of ride sharing companies Lyft and Uber as of Monday evening still said masks were required.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

25 Comments
Login to comment

Things like this should be anticipated whenever the executive choses to exercise power that was not granted by the legislative, in a manner inconsistent with the executive's mandated administrative procedures act.

To be precise, in the US, most constitutional powers are vested by the people through an elected congress. Which in turn may delegate it's authority to the executive. The laws that it has passed concerning the powers surounding communicable disease are limited in subject and scope; the rest are held in reserve to the states through the acknowledged exercise of their police powers.

The laws that the congress did pass were stretched well beyond their intent by this executive, in a number of ways, the transportation mandate being just one. Instead of going to the congress for the authority - which it should have done - , the executive decided to do it all by decree.

Many US states chose the proper path; their governors possess the police power to initiate and enforcement public health orders, but are being required to renew such orders on a periodic basis by the legislature.

Any mishmash must be faulted back to the executive branch that decided to exceed the authority vested by the people in the legislative branch.

Sorry. Do it right the next time.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

What about flights from Alaska to New York that cross Canadian airspace.

Ladies and gentlemen the pilot has announced that we have entered Canadian airspace and the put on your mask light has been activated.

May we remind you that holding an opinion contrary to Trudeau’s is punishable by a seized bank account and revoked driver’s license. Your pets will also be confiscated.

Once we reenter American airspace you may remove your muzzle and breath normally.

1 ( +6 / -5 )

What about flights from Alaska to New York that cross Canadian airspace.

What about them? No mask mandates here in Canada mate. Not even vaccine passports anymore. There are literally no Covid requirements where I'm staying right now.

0 ( +5 / -5 )

I plan to mask if I ever can afford a plane ride again…

-6 ( +0 / -6 )

Today in Canada, the masks will still be mandatory on flights and trains. That is what I have read in Info radio caca, anyhow, in Canada we are not allowed to board on a train or plane if not vaccinated, for both inside the country and international.

If you have a doubt consult the page of Gourvenement du Canada.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Allo @strangerland, Hein! Where do you have that freedom in Canada? I am in Québec province.

I am happy for you, of course! :)

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Today in Canada, the masks will still be mandatory on flights and trains. That is what I have read in Info radio caca, anyhow, in Canada we are not allowed to board on a train or plane if not vaccinated, for both inside the country and international.

Yeah, Canada has been very responsible with their covid response. It's why they saw low deaths, limited lockdowns, and minor impact to their economy. And now they're opened back up, while still being responsible and requiring masks on flights.

A model to the world.

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

Allo @strangerland, Hein! Where do you have that freedom in Canada? I am in Québec province.

I'm in British Colombia right now.

0 ( +4 / -4 )

In Québec, masks are still mandatory everywhere, except in your home!

All I am waiting for is to fly and meet my son in Japan.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

Ladies and gentlemen the pilot has announced that we have entered Canadian airspace and the put on your mask light has been activated.

May we remind you that holding an opinion contrary to Trudeau’s is punishable by a seized bank account and revoked driver’s license. Your pets will also be confiscated.

It must be awful to be constantly terrified by your own imagination. I couldn’t live like that.

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

And I was told here that I would never travel again without being vaccinated. Don’t even need to wear a mask anymore and vaccine mandates illegal too.

I like how when it’s a ruling liberals don’t like they just decide to ”wait and see” didn’t you hear the judge?

4 ( +7 / -3 )

And I was told here that I would never travel again without being vaccinated. Don’t even need to wear a mask anymore and vaccine mandates illegal too. 

I like how when it’s a ruling liberals don’t like they just decide to ”wait and see” didn’t you hear the judge?

Finally sanity has prevailed, watch the people in power try to challenge this ruling because they can’t lose power, these mandates help keep them in power and helps them to weed out people they don’t like or agree with.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

This just in. “The US Department of Justice and the CDC announced that they will appeal the decision, "subject to CDC’s conclusion that the order remains necessary" while the CDC "assessed current public health conditions."

Judging from many of today's headlines, it's going to be very difficult trying to stuff this genie back in the bottle, now that it's out.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

This just in. “The US Department of Justice and the CDC announced that they will appeal the decision, "subject to CDC’s conclusion that the order remains necessary" while the CDC "assessed current public health conditions."

You seem surprised Did you think that they wouldn't appeal?

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

You seem surprised Did you think that they wouldn't appeal?

They can, but at this point, people are just not going to comply anymore and as the midterms approach you will see more of these dreaded mandates go away, but it won't be enough to save the Democrat party. So if the Dems want to try and stay in power and show that they can govern and listen to their constituents then they will drop all mandates and move to the center of politics on every issue, if they don't then their political doom is assured. They need to make a decision.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

I don’t wear a mask because maskwearers are 100% safe. Great to fly again.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

They can

Of course then can. Until your boy succeeds in his next coup, America is still a democracy.

The question was whether you thought they weren't going to appeal. Is that what you thought?

Of course, they have the right to appeal, but they're probably not going to win because Biden doesn't have a mandate. it's unconstitutional at this point and the CDC is not a sidearm of the White House to dictate what we can or cannot wear. See the videos of people on various planes cheering that this is over. I mean, this is the reason why so many go the shot and the death rates are going down even if the infection rate is high, we don't need to worry so much about the virus, more than half of the country got the shot. But let them apply, if Biden and his team really want to further damage their prospects of keeping the House, this is the very occasion to start.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Of course, they have the right to appeal

And again you answer a question that wasn't asked, to avoid answering the one that was.

The question was, did you think that they would not appeal this decision?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

And again you answer a question that wasn't asked, to avoid answering the one that was.

The question was, did you think that they would not appeal this decision?

I did answer and once again, leave the emotion aside, Strange. I did think they would appeal, of course, THIS WH would, but it's ok, let them, the law and luck are not with them on this one.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

I did answer

Not until this last post you didn't.

I did think they would appeal, of course

Seems you have more intelligence than this guy who was genuinely surprised by it:

This just in. “The US Department of Justice and the CDC announced that they will appeal the decision, "subject to CDC’s conclusion that the order remains necessary" while the CDC "assessed current public health conditions."

0 ( +0 / -0 )

This judge got the lowest rating from the ABA ,not qualified

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Not until this last post you didn't.

If you say so

Seems you have more intelligence than this guy who was genuinely surprised by it:

Do you have some anger built inside you? You can’t debate? You would rather just insult people personally? Why? It’s not that serious, really. Relax.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Did you think that they wouldn't appeal?

Of course they will. They are butthurt that a “Young woman” told them they have been wrong.

the appeal came right after Biden said it’s up to each person what they do. He not on the same page, again.

why can’t the Democrat led Congress just pass a law for it?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Time for one more masking opinion, post Health Freedom Defense Fund?

From Jeffrey A. Tucker at the Brownstone Institute, entitled The Unmasking of America:

The Biden administration had already made a massive miscalculation in January 2021 by announcing 100 days of masking in order to stop the virus, and of course . . . the 100 days came and went and the spread was worse than ever and the mask mandate persisted. Even a few days before the Florida judge issued a sweeping judgment for the Health Freedom Defense Fund and against the Biden administration and the CDC, Biden had extended the mandate until May, just to make sure. 

Here is what I found to be startling. I was genuinely surprised at the way the entire machinery of compulsion and control unraveled, not in months, not in days, but in hours and minutes. One airline after another announced that they would no longer enforce it. Amtrak joined. Even the D.C. metro said no more. 

Then the videos started to pour out: THE PEOPLE WERE CHEERING! Especially the employees. They are the ones who have suffered the most. They were tired of working all day with their faces covered, and then being required to enforce the stupid rule on everyone else. They could read the science. Anyone could.

It did not happen by accident. It happened because a tiny group of intellectuals, who implausibly gained control over a machinery of power, believed that they had the power to remake the world and used a pandemic to try out their skills. That’s a terrifying reality, and one that should loom large in our minds and hearts for many years to come.

Link to the 59 page PDF decision is embedded.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It did not happen by accident. It happened because a tiny group of intellectuals, who implausibly gained control over a machinery of power, believed that they had the power to remake the world and used a pandemic to try out their skills. That’s a terrifying reality, and one that should loom large in our minds and hearts for many years to come.

Airlines are now scientists. A conspiracy that only the weak minded would believe.

Thanks for posting.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Understanding Japan Through ‘Love is Blind’

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Animal Symbolism of Shrines and Temples in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Cool Things I Learned About Japan at Ise Shrine

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Cool Sales and Safety Jobs in Japan for April

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

6 Tips For Cleaning Winter Garments

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: ‘Dating An Expat In Japan’

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Three Small Islands in Japan for Your Next Getaway

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Hibiya Line

GaijinPot Blog

Differences Between ‘I Don’t Know’ and ‘I Don’t Understand’ in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog