COVID-19 cases in U.S. triple over 2 weeks amid misinformation

COVID-19 cases tripled in the U.S. over two weeks amid an onslaught of vaccine misinformation that is straining hospitals, exhausting doctors and pushing clergy into the fray.
“Our staff, they are frustrated," said Chad Neilsen, director of infection prevention at UF Health Jacksonville, a Florida hospital that is canceling elective surgeries and procedures after the number of mostly unvaccinated COVID-19 inpatients at its two campuses jumped to 134, up from a low of 16 in mid-May.
“They are tired. They are thinking this is déjà vu all over again, and there is some anger because we know that this is a largely preventable situation, and people are not taking advantage of the vaccine.”
Across the U.S., the seven-day rolling average for daily new cases rose over the past two weeks to more than 37,000 on Tuesday, up from less than 13,700 on July 6, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Health officials blame the delta variant and slowing vaccination rates. Just 56.2% of Americans have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In Louisiana, health officials reported 5,388 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday — the third-highest daily count since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020. Hospitalizations for the disease rose to 844 statewide, up more than 600 since mid-June.
Utah reported having 295 people hospitalized due to the virus, the highest number since February. The state has averaged about 622 confirmed cases per day over the last week, about triple the infection rate at its lowest point in early June. Health data shows the surge is almost entirely connected to unvaccinated people.
“It is like seeing the car wreck before it happens,” said Dr. James Williams, a clinical associate professor of emergency medicine at Texas Tech, who has recently started treating more COVID-19 patients. “None of us want to go through this again.”
He said the patients are younger — many in their 20s, 30s and 40s — and overwhelmingly unvaccinated.
As lead pastor of one of Missouri’s largest churches, Jeremy Johnson has heard the reasons congregants don’t want the COVID-19 vaccine. He wants them to know it’s not only OK to get vaccinated, it’s what the Bible urges.
“I think there is a big influence of fear,” said Johnson, whose Springfield-based church also has a campus in Nixa and another about to open in Republic. “A fear of trusting something apart from scripture, a fear of trusting something apart from a political party they’re more comfortable following. A fear of trusting in science. We hear that: ‘I trust in God, not science.’ But the truth is science and God are not something you have to choose between.”
Now many churches in southwestern Missouri, like Johnson’s Assembly of God-affiliated North Point Church, are hosting vaccination clinics. Meanwhile, about 200 church leaders have signed onto a statement urging Christians to get vaccinated, and on Wednesday announced a follow-up public service campaign.
Opposition to vaccination is especially strong among white evangelical Protestants, who make up more than one-third of Missouri’s residents, according to a 2019 report by the Pew Research Center.
“We found that the faith community is very influential, very trusted, and to me that is one of the answers as to how you get your vaccination rates up,” said Ken McClure, mayor of Springfield.
The two hospitals in his city are teeming with patients, reaching record and near-record pandemic highs. Steve Edwards, who is the CEO of CoxHealth in Springfield, tweeted that the hospital has brought in 175 traveling nurses and has 46 more scheduled to arrive by Monday.
“Grateful for the help," wrote Edwards, who previously tweeted that anyone spreading misinformation about the vaccine should “shut up."
Jacob Burmood, a 40-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, artist, said his mother has been promoting vaccine conspiracy theories even though her husband — Burmood's stepfather — is hospitalized on a ventilator in Springfield.
“It is really, really sad, and it is really frustrating," he said.
Burmood recalled how his mother had recently fallen ill and "was trying to tell me that vaccinated people got her sick, and it wasn’t even COVID. I just shut her down. I said, ‘Mom, I can’t talk to you about conspiracy theories right now.’ ... You need to go to a hospital. You are going to die.”
His mother, who is in her 70s, has since recovered.
In New York City, workers in city-run hospitals and health clinics will be required to get vaccinated or get tested weekly as officials battle a rise in COVID-19 cases, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday.
De Blasio’s order will not apply to teachers, police officers and other city employees, but it's part of the city’s intense focus on vaccinations amid an increase in delta variant infections.
The number of vaccine doses being given out daily in the city has dropped to less than 18,000, down from a peak of more than 100,000 in early April. About 65% of all adults are fully vaccinated, but the inoculation rate is around 25% among Black adults under age 45. About 45% of the workforce in the city’s public hospital system is Black.
Meanwhile, caseloads have been rising in the city for weeks, and health officials say the variant makes up about 7 in 10 cases they sequence.
“We need our health care workers to be vaccinated, and it’s getting dangerous with the delta variant,” de Blasio told CNN.
Back in Louisiana, New Orleans officials weighed a possible revival of at least some of the mitigation efforts that had been eased as the disease was waning.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the city’s top health official, Dr. Jennifer Avegno, were expected to make an announcement later Wednesday. On Tuesday, Cantrell spokesman Beau Tidwell said “all options are on the table.”© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Burning Bush
The entire state medical system is overwhelmed by 295 cases???? Really?
If it's true that the vaccines make symptoms milder than that could be an explanation why cases are spiking post-vaccination.
Vaccinated people are catching Covid, but they're not noticing and thus they are not self-quarantining. In fact they're out an about spreading the virus because they vaccine has made them over confident.
Unvaccinated people are more likely to notice they have caught Covid and thus will quarantine once they get it and therefore are a lower risk to the general public.
ulysses
Russian promoted misinformation, as is evident, is the biggest threat to America today. The right wing nutters don’t have the brains to understand they are being played and it is putting the nation at risk.
FizzBit
What a ridiculous article.
Kentarogaijin
There are still many pathetic ignorant antiscience clowns who are doing a lot of damage with their misinformation, with which they are killing people, they should send them to jail..
William Bjornson
The reason that people in the U.S., at least, are hesitant to get vaccinated has NOTHING to do with the vaccines nor misinformation. It is a VERY basic LACK OF TRUST of the people and institutions, especially the U.S. Government which NEVER tells the truth or the whole truth, pushing them to do so. WE have been lied to over and over again on many other issues and once you identify a serial liar, can you trust anything they say even in the face of a pandemic? And this distrust seeps into your whole being so that it becomes a reflexive reaction which gives a whole new handle on our minds to psychopaths like our previous pOTUS whose target is just such reflexive, thoughtless reactions. What can make a people willing to face death rather than trust the messages they are hearing? Lifelong experience with the people claiming to be Authorities. When you cannot trust those you're used to, the bizarre is more attractive if for no other reason it is an alternative to what you KNOW you can't trust. And even if you KNOW you may be better off doing what the Authorities say this time, getting over the psychological wall of mistrust can be very difficult, especially if you're unaware it's even there because it has been part of the background for your entire life.
bass4funk
Very true. When you get the flu shot it doesn’t mean you won’t get the flu or that the flu will be eradicated, it just makes the symptoms milder.
That is the misinformation right there, the media and this WH are pushing forth this theory that once you’ve been vaccinated, the risks go down substantially, but now we’re seeing the opposite.
The best thing to do is to NOT listen to ANY politician or so called medical advisors and just listen to YOUR own care physician. Talk to them and inquire all the information you feel you need to make the correct choice because they would be in a better and more accurate position to properly guide you to make the best decision concerning the virus, listen to them and turn off everyone else.
Mr. Noidall
Too many contrasting narratives. The water is too muddy now. Where a mask, don’t where a mask. Where one if you’re not vaccinated; if you’re vaccinated, no need to. But on the other hand, mask up and lockdown, even if you’re fully vaccinated. Runaway dems boarded a party plane equipped with Miller lite and all that. None of them had on masks. They say they’re all vaccinated and didn’t need to wear a mask. But then, 6 of them now have COVID. And then, Joe public can be fully vaccinated, but is federally required to wear a mask on a plane, train, and automobile. So rules them, but not for dems. The water’s too muddied at this point. Politicians and the media have no one to blame but themselves.
nishikat
No, listen to doctor Tenpenny who is a Trump doctor who says the Covid vaccine magnetizes your body. Trump people think the Covid vaccine magnetizes your body. She went to Medical school, is a Trump doctor and says that the Covid vaccine magnetizes your body. Making the right choice of not making your body magnetized is important.
bass4funk
Exactly and this is why people shouldn’t listen to any of it. No one knows you better than your own health physician, consult with them to make the best decision and tune everything from everyone else out.
Politik Kills
The GOP death cult, headed by the Florida blogger, or Flogger, as well as the Faux, are the source of the misinformation. They are spearheading the deliberate spread of misinformation in order to hobble the current administration’s efforts so that come the next election, people will turn back to the GOP. Please try to prove me wrong, oh please, go on…
nishikat
Should we listen to Dr Tenpenny? She is a Trump doctor and has provided data on the Covid vaccine magnetizing people's bodies. If she was my doctor should I listen to her?
PTownsend
Utah, though a state that has some of the planet's most gorgeous scenery, is like Florida and Texas, a state where the have caste are unwilling to pay for public services like healthcare that might benefit some not from their caste.
Utah is a state filled with 'conservatives' in name who claim to be 'Christian', whatever those two words might mean these days, when Qanon wizards, Rupert Murdoch and their ilk in the US and abroad, so strongly influence their 'beliefs'.
Happy Day
Case counts are irrelevant.
More concerning, however, is that 58% of COVID hospitalizations in Israel are from fully vaccinated people. 84% of cases are from vaccinated people.
But in the U.S., almost ALL cases are from unvaccinated people?
Someone is lying here. And I'm betting it's not Israel.
Strangerland
You vax-haters hate posting links too.
ulysses
Misinformation, ignorance and outright lies here. Apparently people have a problem understanding what the WH is saying.
Blacklabel
It’s not “misinformation”.
it’s people exercising their choice to not take an unapproved vaccine.
Plus we now see too many vaccinated people publicly identified as getting corona even after vaccinated.
rainyday
It should also be noted that most Israelis are already vaccinated and that almost the entire elderly population (90% of those over 60) are vaccinated. So the fact that a majority of hospitalizations are among the vaccinated is just a reflection of the fact that almost the entire at risk population is vaccinated, not that the vaccine doesn’t work
Further evidence is provided by the fact that so few Israelis are in hospital to begin with - about 60 in the whole country, and they are averaging less than one death per day now. So the small numbers in Israel are mainly just representing the small numbers of cases where the virus has gotten through the vaccine.
If Israel had huge swaths of its population unvaccinated like in the US the virus would be running wild among them too and the numbers would likely be way different there.
SuperLib
I can guarantee that the anti-vaxxers do not lose a second of sleep thinking of how their choices impact others. Not even less than a second.
Bob Fosse
I’m not going to respond to the usual idiots because it’s a waste of time. Maybe this really is Darwinism and a cull of the dumb ain’t so bad after all.
bass4funk
What are you talking about? The only caste they have is the caste of choosing to live and let live. The people that don’t respect or want to allow individuals to exercise their 1st and 2nd amendment rights are in a very small minority in that state.
No, not sure about the QAnon thing, but Murdoch is not a politician and they’re less influential than Soros or Bezos or Dorsey, Zuckerberg…..
Let the people decide. They don’t need big government to make that choice for them.
John
You can’t deny the correlation between the rise in vaccinations and cases.
zichi
Big increases of covid among the unvaccinated.
BigYen
Time to start getting serious with these anti-vaxxers and their BS, and with the people who just suck up whatever they say. If you want to remain unvaccinated, thereby threatening to derail any and all attempts to get the world out of this mess, hawking your ivermectin and your conspiracy theories and your skew-whiff ideas of what democracy is, then time for the rest of us to say maybe you’re the ones who should be isolated. That way you don’t have to worry about having to get any nasty jabs, and the rest of us don’t have to worry about you.
Blacklabel
So the new excuse is that the group of vaccinated is getting larger so of course more infections and deaths will fall into the vaccinated group than the unvaccinated one.
ummmm....what? how about having a larger vaccinated group means less cases and few deaths? The actual goal of vaccination?
Blacklabel
What’s the infection rate of that group of vaccinated Texas Dems- 6 of 50? Plus passing it to others in DC too.
by now I would be testing that case of Miller Lite on their plane for Corona.
nishikat
Does COVID-19 vaccine magnetize people or not? There is no "not sure". As a Trump person what do you think of Dr. Tenpenny and what she says about the Covid vaccine magnetizing people's bodies? Again she is a highly skilled and trained superior Trump doctor
Wobot
They probably just have tested positive when they arrived at the hospital for something else
Pierre LeVenerable
Maybe the near 10 000 deaths associated with the US alone has something to do with it (VAERS data). Also, Vaccination during the pandemic causes the virus to vary and the mass media a placing this responsibility on the unvaccinated. Now that is textbook misinformation.
nishikat
Don't forget the Covid vaccine magnetizes your body and the mass media is failing to report that. This was discovered by Dr. Tenpenny who knows how the Covid vaccine magnetizes your body. She is a Trump Qanon Maga doctor
zichi
5,000 in intensive care costing about $1.5 million per patient.
Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
"This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated,"
rainyday
Do you have difficulty with reading comprehension or are you deliberately misrepresenting what I said?
There ARE fewer cases and deaths in Israel as I specifically stated in my comment - they are averaging less than one death per day now and just have 60 people hospitalized in serious condition nationwide. Having a larger vaccinated group got them there.
The fact that a significant percentage of that small number of people being hospitalized are vaccinated just reflects the fact that almost everyone is vaccinated. But it is irrelevant- the key fact is that having a vaccinated population has kept the number of people being hospitalized and dying extremely low.
Do you understand?
Blacklabel
I wasn’t talking about Israel, so no I don’t. Even if I did, it’s not related to Covid cases in the USA tripling over “misinformation”and lots of those being vaccinated people.
Texas Dems, Olympians, public officials. The cases aren’t tripling due to “misinformation”, it’s tripling due to....people catching COVID.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
It absolutely is. On a daily basis the anti-vaxxers on this site claim the vaccine hasn't been approved, which is only half the story. The folks posting this trash want to make people believe that the vaccine somehow hasn't been tested or is otherwise unsafe, which is just garbage. Deadly garbage that's is, and will continue to see people killed.
Yeah, after being misinformed by the likes of Foxnews etc. You know, misinformation.
Too many? lmao Far fewer than the number of unvaccinated who are getting Covid-19 now, innit? This is hardly news. This was said from the outset. Now, how many of the vaccinated are dying after getting Covid-19? Not many. Because it works.
nishikat
Tucker states that the Covid vaccine magnetizes your body. Trump people get all their Covid info from Tucker and Hannity.
Fuzzy
Why do you consider rainyday's explanation as an "excuse"? It's a perfectly logical and well reasoned explanation for the difference seen between Israel and the US. If new cases were high AND were over-represented by fully vaccinated people, then you could argue the vaccines are pointless. However, the vaccination rate is very high, the total case count very low, it makes sense that vaccinated people are over represented. Let's say there are 100 people in a community. 90 are vaccinated, 10 are unvaccinated. Now, there are 5 infections. 3 are vaccinated 2 are not. That means 60% of infections are in the vaccinated group and only 40% in the unvaccinated group. On the surface it appears you're worse off being vaccinated. But now consider it relative to the whole population. 20% of the unvaccinated got infected (2/10), but only 3% of the vaccinated group got infected (3/90).
bass4funk
I don’t know what all that meant, but trying to force people to put something into their bodies spearheaded by the government without being transparent is un-American and no American should tolerate or allow anyone or any politician to dictate what is medically safe what is dangerous. Big government has always been the problem of destabilizing stable and functioning societies and this push is not helping to inspire confidence in big government.
Blacklabel
White House was trying hide information.
now multiple staffers in WH have it.
Blacklabel
Yes, the factual and true half.
nishikat
Have fun not traveling. Planes won't let you board. They are private entities. Also thank God we don't have Polio now. Imagine if we had the Polio vaccine just starting now with all the Trump people.
Wick's pencil
Yeah, like the antiscience clowns who continue to claim that ivermectin and other drugs don't work, despite the mounting scientific evidence saying they are safe and effective. These drugs could have saved many lives.
Fuzzy
AND, well done for proving the point of the article. The problem with statistics is people often don't fully understand them, or don't look at the full information. They cite it as FACT and use it to support their view. But single data points don't tell the whole story.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
It's also true that it's been tested. It's untrue that it is dangerous, but please keep peddling that myth.
https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/vaccines/emergency-use-authorization-vaccines-explained
lincolnman
If there is one truism, it's the all cults end the same way - with the death of their members...
We are now seeing the death of the MAGA-cult...
Trump has said the vaccine is safe and all his supporters should take it....
"I would recommend it," Mr Trump said during an interview on Fox News Primetime on Tuesday. "I would recommend it to a lot of people that don't want to get it and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly." *He added: "It's a great vaccine, it's a safe vaccine and it's something that works."
It's refreshing to see you so violently disagreeing with him...
nishikat
Yes and airlines decide to not allow Trump people who hate Science and vaccines to board the same plane as me. I'm all good with that. Trump people in Japan? Enjoy not getting home? Enjoy your freedom in Japan forever....but Tucker can keep you company. Fox news is worldwide. And don't forget the Trump freedom phone that works in Japan.
Blacklabel
Aren’t there 10,000 reported deaths with and/or from vaccine? Nah that’s not dangerous?
why is it still “unapproved” then? Tested, but not done?
Express sister
Are there? I don’t think there are. Can you link me a reliable source? And could you do so without having a “hurrr what is reliable to you???” meltdown? Thanks.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
No. Not 10,000. The number is less than that. Also, you're suggesting a causal relationship, and the reporting system makes it clear: These are deaths reported after getting vaccinated, not necessarily because of the vaccination.
Even if it were true, which is more dangerous? Getting the vaccine or getting Covid-19. This point is yet more anti-vax misinformation.
Because we're still in the middle of a pandemic, duh.
nishikat
Tucker says so. And Trump people get all their health news from Tucker
Haaa Nemui
Ivermectin isn’t effective against Covid in the doses deemed safe for human use. It has been seen to be very slightly effective in much higher doses however those doses are considered very dangerous for human use and the risks far outweigh the benefits. That’s why it isn’t approved for Covid treatment. There are drugs which have proved effective. Ivermectin isn’t one of them.
bass4funk
According to whom? Because you say so? Again, I would and no one should listen to anyone on the details of this vaccine. If you want to know or inquire, contact your personal physician, they’ll give you the best advice if the vaccine is suited for you or not.
BigYen
Here's a statement from Merck, the developers of ivermectin (a Big Pharma, company by the way, 5th biggest in the world), on whether or not the drug is effective against Covid.
"KENILWORTH, N.J., Feb. 4, 2021 – Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today affirmed its position regarding use of ivermectin during the COVID-19 pandemic. Company scientists continue to carefully examine the findings of all available and emerging studies of ivermectin for the treatment of COVID-19 for evidence of efficacy and safety. It is important to note that, to-date, our analysis has identified:
No scientific basis for a potential therapeutic effect against COVID-19 from pre-clinical studies;
No meaningful evidence for clinical activity or clinical efficacy in patients with COVID-19 disease, and;
A concerning lack of safety data in the majority of studies.
We do not believe that the data available support the safety and efficacy of ivermectin beyond the doses and populations indicated in the regulatory agency-approved prescribing information." - (February 2021)
Sorry, who did you say were "the anti-science clowns"?
https://www.merck.com/news/merck-statement-on-ivermectin-use-during-the-covid-19-pandemic/
tantanmen4life
Just curious, Is the inventor of mRNA technology Robert Malone, or the Ex Vice President of Pfizer, or the Nobel Prize winner who figured out HIV ALL misinformation?!
Now to all at once prive me wrong with your info from Comcast or Disney, aka MSNBC, CNN, ABC, NBC, Wuhan lab funder Fauci etc.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
According to the FDA. https://www.fda.gov/consumers/consumer-updates/understanding-regulatory-terminology-potential-preventions-and-treatments-covid-19
If that doesn't suffice, simply look at the fact that 99% of all deaths in the US are the unvaccinated.
Then, look at the number of deaths reported to VAERS and compare that to the number of Covid-19 deaths.
This isn't rocket science, anti-vaxxers are just idiots.
starpunk
My own state of Ohio has had a surge because the mandates are not in force and the governor wants to pack the schools up again late next month whether all the kids are vaxxed or not. He's stupid and incompetant.
nandakandamanda
Tenpenny sounds like her opinion is not worth a dime.
Good article on body 'magnetization' here:
https://www.mcgill.ca/oss/article/covid-19/can-vaccines-make-our-body-magnetic
Quote: "But who am I to argue with the scientific wisdom of Dr. Tenpenny? Since I just got my second shot, I was in a prime position to experiment. And the results are remarkable. Not only did I become a magnet for metallic objects, but incredibly, for plastics as well! And I have the pictures to prove it."
GdTokyo
The Venn-diagram of anti-vaxxers, insurrectionists and election fraud conspiracy knuckle- dragers is a perfect circle.
Wakarimasen
Why do we automatically assume that "misinformation" is the cause? Could be plenty of other reasons people don't want to be vaccinated.
Also the data underpinning the narrative that it is right wing, white, Trump supporting loons who are vaccine hesitant is a bit shaky.
Sad part is that all this noise is just that. We are seeing that vaccines are not fully effective, that they sometimes do have severe side effects and that we will likely have to learn to live with this virus forever.
Won't stop all the ranting though.
GdTokyo
This is false. The vaccines provide imperfect but not total resistance to infection and excellent, but to perfect protection from severe illness and death. The FDA, the world-wide gold standard has ruled them safe AND effective, so ill go with that over what you read on Facebook.
Bonus fact: 99% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.