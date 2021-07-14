Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A 'cruise to nowhere' was cut short in Singapore on Wednesday after a coronavirus case was detected on board Photo: AFP
world

COVID case cuts short Singapore 'cruise to nowhere'

1 Comment
SINGAPORE

An ocean liner on a "cruise to nowhere" was forced to make an earlier-than-scheduled return to Singapore Wednesday after a coronavirus case was detected on board, reports said.

The cruises -- starting and ending in Singapore, with no stops -- were launched last year as part of the travel industry's attempt to bounce back from a pandemic-induced crunch.

They have proved popular among those seeking an escape from the tiny city-state, which has only had a mild outbreak but largely kept its borders closed.

The Dream Cruises ship returned to Singapore early Wednesday, several hours earlier than planned, after the case was found.

Passengers on board were informed in the early hours that a guest had tested positive and told to return to their rooms, broadcaster CNA said, quoting a passenger.

The individual, who returned a positive PCR test, was believed to have been in close contact with another case before boarding, the report added.

Local newspaper the Straits Times said the passenger was fully vaccinated and had tested negative before boarding.

The ship, owned and operated by Malaysian conglomerate Genting Group, left Singapore on Sunday evening for the four-day cruise.

Genting did not immediately respond to AFP's request for a comment. The company has introduced a raft of safety measures on board, including regularly disinfecting public areas.

A "cruise to nowhere" was also cut short in December after an elderly man tested positive. However, that case proved to be a false alarm, with subsequent results coming back negative.

The cruise industry worldwide is struggling to get back on its feet after voyages were halted at the start of the pandemic, and several vessels were hit by outbreaks.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

"cruise to nowhere" 

yeah i think whoever is sailing this knows that there's only one place u will reach which is a place where everyone get infected

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #138: Fatigue is ‘No Reason for a Break’ Says Former Tokyo Governor

GaijinPot Blog

Live

Want to Live in an Abandoned House in Japan? Here’s Why it’s Not Really ‘Free’

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

Mix Business With Pleasure At Tokyo American Club Nihonbashi

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 5-11

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Challenging Japan’s ‘Girl Power’ Concept Through Badass Training

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

Recipe: Matcha Ice Cream

Savvy Tokyo

Remote Work Opportunities in Japan for the Month of July

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Anime Heroes Who Are Actually Jerks

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #139: What’s With Bottled Milk at Public Baths in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog