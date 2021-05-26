COVID lab origin theory gains traction in U.S.

Long dismissed as a kooky conspiracy theory favored by the far right, the idea that COVID emerged from a lab leak in Wuhan has been gaining increasing momentum in the United States.
The government's position has shifted to agnosticism in recent weeks, with top pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky both saying they are open to all possibilities.
"We need to get to the bottom of this and we need a completely transparent process from China, we need the WHO (World Health Organization) to assist in that matter," senior White House Covid advisor Andy Slavitt said Tuesday.
The demand for more investigation is in stark contrast to the start of the pandemic, when scientists quickly came together around the idea that the virus crossed over from bats via an intermediary animal.
The problem is, this link still hasn't been found, Scott Gottlieb, a former head of the Food and Drug Administration, told CNBC on Monday -- and not for want of trying.
Previous coronaviruses that crossed over to humans, SARS and MERS, were quickly traced back to civets and camels.
"The question for a lot of people is going to be when are too many coincidences too much?" added Gottlieb.
Citing a U.S. intelligence report, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that a trio from the Wuhan Institute of Virology were hospitalized with a seasonal illness in November 2019.
China disclosed the existence of an outbreak of pneumonia cases in Wuhan to the World Health Organization (WHO) on December 31, 2019.
Beijing dismissed the Journal report as "totally untrue."
On Tuesday, the United States and other countries called for a more in-depth probe into the pandemic's origins, after an international mission to China earlier this year proved inconclusive.
A long-delayed report by a team of experts dispatched by the WHO to Wuhan and their Chinese counterparts drew no firm conclusions on the origins of the pandemic.
It said that a natural origin was the most probable scenario, and that a theory involving the virus leaking from a laboratory was "extremely unlikely."
After the report was released, however, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus himself insisted all theories remained on the table.
And calls from scientists for more transparency are growing.
"We must take hypotheses about both natural and laboratory spillovers seriously until we have sufficient data," a group of researchers from top U.S. universities wrote in a letter published by the journal Science in mid-May.
The virus has claimed more than 3.4 million lives worldwide and determining how it passed to humans is considered crucial in preventing the next pandemic.
In the United States, the hypothesis of a leak of the virus from the Chinese laboratory was previously fueled mainly by Donald Trump and his acolytes, and the matter became mired in the country's divided politics.
"Now everybody is agreeing that I was right when I very early on called Wuhan as the source of COVID-19," the former president said Tuesday.
"To me it was obvious from the beginning but I was badly criticized, as usual. Now they are all saying 'He was right.' Thank you!"
However, many experts remain cautious.
"Many of us feel that it is more likely that this is a natural occurrence, as has happened before," Fauci told reporters Tuesday. "But we don't know 100 percent the answer to that."
The truth may never be known, said Gottlieb. Evidence supporting a lab leak won't surface unless there is a whistleblower or regime change in China.© 2021 AFP
kurisupisu
Not a bat but a lab...
oldman_13
Sooo many of these right-wingers are eager to put the blame of coronavirus solely on Wuhan and China/Chinese people in general.
Not because they are interested in the truth in order to understand and prevent future such outbreaks, but because they have an incessant need to demonize China as the boogeyman and justify and minimize anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States because of Trump's reckless language.
151E
Whoever wrote the headline for this article needs to learn the distinction between hypothesis and theory.
divinda
Sooo many of these left-wingers are eager to put the blame of coronavirus solely on a bat species which inhabits an area over 1000km from Wuhan.
Not because they are interested in the truth in order to understand and prevent future such outbreaks, but because they have an incessant need to assume that the must believe the opposite of any hypothesis Trump may be somehow connected to.
divinda
Too bad there is no mention of the enormous conflict of interest here.
The same people tasked with investigating the lab-leak idea ("experts" whose jobs, grants, and life's work are rooted in propagating gain-of-function research), are the same people who would have the most to lose if la-leak was determined to be true.
It's akin to having Exxon investigate climate change, or Phillip Morris investigate lung cancer.
Monty
How many times did I say here that in my opinion, the Virus is engineered in a chinese Lab?
And I say it again, as long as I dont see a clear evidence, that convince me that I am wrong, I am still on with my opinion.
blvtzpk
151E Today 07:12 am JST
Correct!
stormcrow
Of course the Chinese govt. knew about this Corona-virus jumping right out of one of their Wuhan lab. The really funny part is that there are some who would call me a racist for saying that. Fine, but tell me this . . . What has the Chinese government been hiding and why haven't they been more forthcoming?
Also, China owes the world a really big apology and it owes the world more than it can ever re-pay due to all of the human deaths this virus they're responsible caused. China even tried to blame it on U.S. soldiers and some crazy U.S. conspiracy to try and shift blame, remember that? It was like something straight out of North Korea's playbook. Has China even apologized? Even once? Thus, China should make zero profit off of any vaccine they create to combat this killer virus they released on the world. Think about it, it looks like they knew back in November what was happening, yet the Chinese govt. allowed hundreds of thousands (probably millions) of Chinese tourists and potential spreaders were flying to all points of the globe. Why? China may have screwed up big time and made a foolish mistake in the lab due to incompetence, but letting their citizens go abroad, especially when they had a strict travel ban on its own citizens within their own country, well, to put it mildly, that's just incomprehensible.
Mr. Noidall
Ahhh... and just on the heels of an article ridiculing conservatives; aka, wacky conspiracy theorists. Well, it’s always a conspiracy theory until it isn’t How will the information wing of the Democratic Party; aka, the msm, and the educated left unravel themselves from this one.
bass4funk
No, because the Chinese were the first one to admit that it came from Wuhan, that’s a documented statement that’s irrefutable from them. As far as the bat market ruse, that is what was told and suspected at first, but other experts in the field of virology were more suspicious of the origin source and many concluded back then something about the information coming from the CCP is not right and in the beginning when a few Chinese virologists spoke out about the dangers of it and tried to inform the world, they vanished one is known to have fled China and is now living in the US under security as if she were in the witness protection program.
Everyone around the globe were desperately interested and panicky to know the truth.
That is just absolute absurdity, China is responsible for what happened globally. Ironic that this all took place close to one of their military base and the lab where the virus allegedly came from was a “level 4” BSL-4 Lab which is where they handle the most dangerous microbes and pathogens Trump and everyone else globally were absolutely right in calling out China as well as the Chinese backed WHO. China is responsible for this and China should held entirely responsible and compensate everyone that suffered and died from what now seems like an engineered mistake that went deadly wrong.
https://www.acsh.org/news/2020/04/13/best-evidence-yet-coronavirus-came-wuhan-bsl-4-lab-14712
Ah_so
Good to know that a scientist is keeping all possibilities open while keeping the main hypothesis focused on what the evidence points to.
Opinions don't count on science, it's the evidence that does.
Mr Kipling
This "lab" story has been debunked by ALL credible scientist worldwide. Quite pitiful that news outlets such as JT even publish tin hat wearing conspiracy theorist nonsense like this.
u_s__reamer
The truth of Wuhan may never be known, but the truth of Trump and his pathological purveying of lies, tourette-like tic of fabricating falsehoods and knee-jerk wacko gaslighting has long been established to the satisfaction of most in the psychiatric community.