 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A drone picture shows damage in Camp Mystic, following flooding on the Guadalupe River, in Hunt
FILE PHOTO: A drone picture shows damage in Camp Mystic, following flooding on the Guadalupe River, in Hunt, Texas, U.S. July 6, 2025. REUTERS/Evan Garcia/File Photo Image: Reuters/Evan Garcia
world

Crews comb flood-stricken central Texas for missing people

0 Comments
By Jane Ross
KERRVILLE, Texas

Search teams persisted in sifting through mounds of debris in Texas Hill Country on Wednesday as hopes of finding more survivors dimmed five days after flash floods tore through the region, killing at least 119 people, including many children.

As of Tuesday evening, there were more than 170 people still unaccounted for, according to figures provided by Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Searchers have not found anyone alive since Friday.

Most of the fatalities and missing people were in Kerr County. The county seat, Kerrville, was devastated when torrential rains lashed the area early on Friday, July 4, dropping more than a foot of rain in less than an hour and swelling the Guadalupe River to a height of nearly 30 feet (9 meters).

The death toll in Kerr County was 95 as of Wednesday morning, Sheriff Larry Leitha told reporters at a briefing, including three dozen children.

That figure includes at least 27 campers and counselors from Camp Mystic, a Christian girls' summer retreat on the banks of the Guadalupe.

Authorities have warned that the death toll will likely keep rising as floodwaters recede.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, three people died in New Mexico, two of them young children, when a flash flood swept through the village of Ruidoso in mountains around 135 miles (217 km) southeast of Albuquerque, the state's largest city.

The flooding was sparked by heavy rain that fell on wildfire burn scars, causing a rapid runoff of water that saw the Rio Ruidoso River rise to a record 20 feet, five feet higher than its previous historical high, the village said in a statement.

Scientists say climate change has made extreme flood events more frequent and damaging by creating warmer, wetter weather patterns.

Public officials in Texas have faced days of questions about whether they could have warned people sooner, giving them time to move to higher ground ahead of the raging floodwaters.

At Wednesday's briefing, the sheriff was again pressed to address questions about how long it took for officials to respond to "Code Red" alerts about the flash flooding during the early hours of July 4.

He declined to respond directly, saying his focus was on finding the missing victims and that a full analysis of what went wrong with the response would come later.

"We will answer those questions," he said. "I can't tell you when - a week or two, okay? We're going to get to them. We're not trying to deflect them."

Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice has said the amount of rainfall exceeded predictions and fell so fast that there was not enough time to order evacuations without further endangering people.

Abbott said on Tuesday that the Texas legislature would convene a special session later this month to investigate the emergency response and provide funding for disaster relief.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Tokyo, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held July 15, 2025 from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Government Subsidies in Japan for Housing, Healthcare and Childcare

GaijinPot Blog

Karakoro Plaza

GaijinPot Travel

Recipes

Kinbato: A Japanese Paloma Cocktail Recipe

Savvy Tokyo

10 Japanese Children’s Books That Celebrate Neurodiversity

Savvy Tokyo

Beppu Hi no Umi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tanabata: Celebrating Japan’s Star-Crossed Lovers Festival

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Summer Home Hacks

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

10 Summer Beach Day Trips Near Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “My Ex Wants To Reconnect”

Savvy Tokyo

Kumagaya Fan Festival

GaijinPot Travel