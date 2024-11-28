 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Criminal investigation launched after drones spotted by U.S. Air Force over UK bases

LONDON

A criminal investigation has been launched after the U.S. Air Force reported that drones were spotted flying over English military bases, a British official said Wednesday.

The U.S. Air Force reported several incursions occurred in the past week at four bases where the American forces operate. The drones were monitored and unspecified mitigation measures were underway.

Ministry of Defense Police and local authorities are investigating the activity alongside U.S. forces, Defense Minister Vernon Coaker said in Parliament.

“We take any safety issue seriously and maintain robust measures at Ministry of Defense sites,” Coaker said. “This includes counter-drone capabilities.”

Anyone convicted could face up 14 years in prison under national security laws, Coaker said.

Though it is unclear whether the drones had a hostile intent, the incidents come at a time which saw the most significant escalation of hostilities in Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion nearly three years ago.

Ukraine struck targets inside Russia with intermediate range missiles supplied by the U.S. and Britain after President Joe Biden authorized use of the weapons. Soon after, President Vladimir Putin said his country had the right to strike nations that allow their weapons to be used against Russia.

The flights, which began Nov. 20 and included several incursions Tuesday, were spotted over or near RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall and RAF Feltwell in eastern England as well as RAF Fairford in southwestern England.

Lakenheath is home to the 48th Fighter Wing, which the U.S. Air Force describes as the foundation of its combat capability in Europe. Mildenhall hosts the 100th Air Refueling Wing, and Feltwell is a hub for housing, schools and other services. Fairford is home to the 501st Combat Support Wing Headquarters and the 420th Air Base Squadron.

Coaker said a drone was also sited Friday flying about 250 meters from the Royal Navy’s flagship aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth as it entered the German port of Hamburg.

