Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Soldiers secure and cordon off the area near Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's home in Colombo Photo: AFP
world

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka deploys troops to quell protests

0 Comments
COLOMBO

Troops armed with sweeping powers to detain suspects were deployed in Sri Lanka Saturday, hours after the president declared a state of emergency as protests against him escalated.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa invoked the emergency on Friday night, a day after hundreds tried to storm his house in anger over unprecedented shortages of food, fuel and medicine.

The emergency was for the "protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community", Rajapaksa said in a proclamation.

Soldiers armed with automatic assault rifles were already deployed for crowd control at fuel stations and elsewhere when the emergency was invoked. More were seen on Saturday.

"Before the emergency, the military could not act on its own and had to play a supportive role to the police, but since Friday they are on their own and they have more powers," a police official said.

The emergency laws came ahead of planned anti-government protests on Sunday, when activists on social media have been urging people to demonstrate outside their homes.

The South Asian nation of 22 million is facing severe shortages of essentials, sharp price rises and crippling power cuts in its most painful downturn since independence from Britain in 1948.

The coronavirus pandemic torpedoed tourism and remittances, both vital to the economy, and authorities imposed a broad import ban in an attempt to save foreign currency.

Many economists also say the crisis has been exacerbated by government mismanagement, years of accumulated borrowing, and ill-advised tax cuts.

A curfew reimposed for a second night Friday was relaxed at dawn Saturday.

Thursday night's unrest outside the president's private home saw hundreds of people demand he step down.

People chanted "lunatic, lunatic, go home", before police fired tear gas and used water cannon.

The crowd turned violent, setting ablaze two military buses, a police jeep and other vehicles, and threw bricks at officers.

Police arrested 53 protesters and 21 of them were released on bail on Friday night, court officials said. Others were still being detained but had yet to be charged.

Rajapaksa's office said Friday that the protesters wanted to create an "Arab Spring" -- a reference to anti-government protests in response to corruption and economic stagnation that gripped the Middle East more than a decade ago.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health

10 Japanese Superfoods to Boost Your Health

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 National Parks Where You Can Explore Japan’s Great Outdoors

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

3 Michelin-Starred Ramen Joints in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

travel

Tokyo Treasure Islands: The Fabric of Hachijojima

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: ‘Co-Sleeping And Sexless Marriages’

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Oshima, Niijima and Kozushima: 3 Distinct Cultures of Tokyo Far from the City

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

5 Unique Ways To Celebrate Cherry Blossoms This Season In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Traveling with Japanese In-Laws: What to Expect

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Mar. 28-Apr. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Beyond Sakura: Exploring Japan’s Other Spring Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog