Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The US and China are having "very good conversations," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters before leaving his hotel Friday morning for the Diaoyutai state guest house, where the talks are being held Photo: AFP
world

Critical U.S.-China trade talks enter second day in Beijing

0 Comments
BEIJING

Senior Chinese and U.S. officials met in Beijing Friday for a second day of high-stakes trade talks aimed at forestalling the growing momentum towards a trade war that would trigger billions of dollars of trade tariffs.

The discussions mark a potential off ramp for the trade conflict that could dent humming global economic growth.

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to levy new tariffs on $150 billion of Chinese imports while Beijing shot back with a list of $50 billion in targeted US goods.

The US and China are having "very good conversations," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters before leaving his hotel Friday morning for the Diaoyutai state guest house, where the talks are being held.

However, officials declined to give details of the discussions.

"I have to get on this elevator and not talk to reporters," White House advisor and noted China hawk Peter Navarro told an AFP reporter at his hotel.

During an event in Washington, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's economic advisor Mark Calabria said that the first day of talks had been "fairly positive," according to Bloomberg News.

The U.S. has given China a "detailed list of asks", he said, adding that the U.S. wants China to lower tariffs to match the American level.

U.S. President Donald Trump has made reciprocity a key demand in negotiations with China.

"The difficulty will always be that we will most of the time hear pretty positive things from China and the question is whether they will actually do them," Calabria said.

Vice Premier in charge of the economy Liu He is leading the discussions for China.

Known as President Xi Jinping's right hand man on economic matters, Liu was noticeably absent from Xi's speech Friday morning commemorating the birth of Karl Marx and the continued relevance of his theories to China, which he delivered to a full audience in the Great Hall of the People.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Vegan in Japan: 3 Veg-Friendly Eateries in Sapporo

GaijinPot Blog

3 Unforgettable Ryokan and Onsen Experiences from Japan Expert Rob Goss

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Been There, Learnt That: Are ‘Sumo Girls’ Equal But Different?

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Fratelli Paradiso

Nature

Mount Osore

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Pizza Bar Harajuku

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Food & Drink

7 Recipes For A Full Japan-Inspired Dinner At Home

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 3-6

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Hot springs

Tsuetate Onsen

GaijinPot Travel