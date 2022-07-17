Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Croatia: Anthrax found in dead cattle in nature park

0 Comments
ZAGREB, Croatia

Anthrax has been confirmed in dozens of cattle found dead in a nature park southeast of the Croatian capital of Zagreb, authorities said Saturday.

Authorities conducted tests on the animal carcasses after reports that the cattle had developed neurological symptoms, the Ministry of Agriculture said. It said all measures were being taken to contain the outbreak in Lonjsko Polje, a flood plain by the Sava River known for its unique environment.

The state HRT television reported that four people also have been hospitalized with light, skin-related symptoms. The report said 107 cattle have died in the past two weeks.

“We can say that the case is under complete control and there is no room for panic,” said local public health official Inoslav Brkić,

Anthrax is caused by bacterial spores that can lie dormant in the ground until they are activated by heavy rain, flooding or drought. It can cause the rapid loss of a large number of animals in a short time. Infected livestock often are found dead with no illness detected.

Anthrax rarely spreads to humans and almost never is transmitted from person to person. About 95% of all human cases of anthrax result from skin contact with infected animals. It can be treated with antibiotics but can be fatal in humans if left untreated.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

Fruity Summer Parfaits To Try In Tokyo 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Thrills and Spills: 5 Great Roller Coasters in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Appliances to Level Up Your Japanese Apartment Kitchen

Savvy Tokyo

Business Owner Kyoko Nagano Shares What’s Behind Her Passion

Savvy Tokyo

Sunscreen Products, Tips and Words in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

4 Japanese Comfort Foods Made in the Microwave

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Visit these 5 Destinations in Japan via Shinkansen with JR East Discounts

GaijinPot Blog

Avoiding The Sizzle: 5 Japanese Sunscreens for Summer 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Iconic Great Buddha Statues in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Takaoka City

GaijinPot Travel