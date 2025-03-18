 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ireland St Patrick's Day
Performers take part in the St Patrick's Day Parade in Dublin, Ireland, Monday March 17, 2025. (Niall Carson/PA via AP)
world

Crowds pack Dublin's streets for national St Patrick's Day parade

0 Comments
DUBLIN

Hundreds of thousands of people packed the streets of Dublin on Monday to watch Ireland's national St Patrick's Day parade, as crowds in green flooded cities and towns across the country to honor the country's patron saint.

Officials said half a million spectators were expected to line the parade route in the capital to watch the colorful floats, performers and dancers. Many waved the Irish tricolor flag or had it painted on their faces, while others sported leprechaun hats and all shades of green.

Some 4,000 people and 12 marching bands from across Ireland, North America and Austria took part in the parade this year.

While the tradition of St Patrick's Day parades first began among Irish immigrant communities in the United States in the 1700s, and the biggest parade these days takes place in New York City, officials say the holiday draws some 100,000 tourists to Ireland each year.

Smaller parades also took place in cities from Limerick to Cork and Belfast in Northern Ireland.

In London, Kate, the Princess of Wales, sported a forest green long coat with matching hat as she marked the occasion with a solo visit to the Irish Guards at Wellington Barracks.

The royal, who is the ceremonial colonel of the regiment, presented fresh shamrock sprigs and awarded medals to soldiers before the regiment's St Patrick's Day parade. She enjoyed a half pint of Guinness afterward as she chatted and joked with the soldiers.

Kate, who missed the Guards' celebrations last year after she was diagnosed with cancer, has gradually returned to public duties.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

The Worst (& Best) White Day Experiences: Women Share Their Stories

Savvy Tokyo

What Happens If I Die in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Visiting A Japanese Hair Salon: Useful Phrases

Savvy Tokyo

How Do I Send Mail From Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

What’s it Like Working for a Black Company in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

How to Find CPR Training in Japan: English & Japanese Course Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

6 Do’s and Don’ts On Your First Date in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Shirakimine Plateau

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For March 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Cherry Blossom Cosmetics for 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Kibitsu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

5 Quiet Cherry Blossom Spots in Kansai

GaijinPot Blog